ITV : The Larkins at Christmas

The Larkins at Christmas If used, please ensure you credit the TX details: Christmas Day at 9pm on ITV Christmas Day from 7am on ITV Hub The Larkins are gearing up for Christmas on ITV in this feature length special called The Larkins at Christmas. In the village all the talk is of the pantomime and an ongoing spate of burglaries - Miss Pilchester, the Normans and Johnny Delamere are amongst the victims. Whilst PC Harness applies his limited gifts to finding the culprit, Mariette and Charley take their love to the next level… Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have the pair back for Christmas, but when Charley's parents arrive to meet the Larkin clan, and the entire village is left without lighting and heating following a power cut, chaos descends on the Larkins farm.

CAST INTERVIEWS Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin What does a Larkin Christmas look like? It's every family's idea of the most wonderful time of the year. A Larkin's Christmas Day dinner is laden with every possible piece of food you can imagine, it's not the sort of Christmas dinner you start cooking at 10 o'clock in the morning, it's the kind Ma starts cooking three days prior to Christmas Day. It's goose, chicken, turkey, sparrow, pigeon, anything they can lay their hands on! That's the way it is living off the farm. Can you give us an overview of the events happening in the feature length Christmas special? The primary thing that happens this year is that we have a power cut and because of that, all of a sudden, we start having burglaries occur. Everyone points the finger at a certain person but the moral of the story is that you should never judge a book by its cover. We also have Edith Pilchester taking over the running of the village nativity and the Normans are not happy about it at all. All the kids have got a part in it and it's an old-fashioned village nativity play. Tell us a bit about Mariette returning? Mariette left us to go live in France at the end of the first series. Ma won't ever suffer from empty nest syndrome because she'll always have hundreds of people around her but the fact that Mariette, her first born went and has now come back means it's so lovely for all the family to be together at Christmas. Tell me a bit about the awkward situation that arises with Charley's family?

The awkwardness that evolves with the Charltons is that they are really quite posh and the Larkins are not posh at all. The Larkins never look up or look down at people, they are very respectful of everyone. There is no harm in The Larkins at all, all they want to do is help people. In actual fact, families and marriages are a great leveler and Pop and Ma are brilliant at disarming everyone. I don't think they're doing it to get what they want, I think they are genuinely lovely people. Tell us a bit about Pop's Christmas Carol medley I don't purport to be a singer, I've managed to get away with it over the years. Does Pop sing? I guess he does. Do I sing? Sort of! My favourite Christmas song is Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Pop's favourite Christmas song would probably be Come All Ye Faithful. Joanna Scanlan plays Ma Larkin What is a typical Larkins Christmas? A typical Larkins Christmas is a big family get together. Every meal Ma prepares resembles a Christmas dinner so quite frankly she's got to go that extra mile. Could you tell me a little bit about the big events in the village? This feature length episode covers three days around Christmas and Christmas Day itself and all the excitement. The family thought they were going to have their first Christmas without Mariette which is really heartbreaking to them. Then unexpectedly Mariette and Charley return for Christmas which is of course the best possible Christmas present. They invite Charley's parents to Christmas dinner as it's very important to Mariette and Charley that they all get along and meet each other.

Alongside this Pop is trying to deal with a spate of burglaries in the village and track down who the culprit might be and that actually is probably one of my favourite elements of this episode because it's a bit Dickensian. That element of everybody having lots and lots of things and some people having none and how unfair that is and what role we can all play. Pop does that in this special, putting that right and trying to share our bounty with others. What do Ma and Pop love about Christmas? The best moment for Pop and Ma Larkin and it always has been, is the moment where they manage to get all the children to sleep and then they all creep into the secret hiding places where they put presents and they distribute them around the house to each child at the foot of their beds and that is the best moment of Christmas when they know that their children are about to wake up and get everything that they hoped and dreamed for. Sabrina Bartlett plays Mariette Larkin Describe a Larkins Christmas I would describe it as festive, wild, snowy and chaotic. The Christmas lunch itself is quite tense because Charley's family have come tovisit, which sounds like a lovely thing but is in fact the most stressful thing in the world as they discover the Charlton's are incredibly formal and very traditional - which, as we know, is the opposite of The Larkins! It doesn't reallygo according to plan but everyone is doing their very best to have a lovely Christmas. Tell us about the Larkins Christmas lunch, is Ma's cooking taken up a notch? The Larkins are used to a feast but it's taken to the maximum at Christmas, thetable is groaning with food. We have a platter of roast potatoes, we have a goose, a glazed ham with pineapple and cherries, brussel sprouts, chutney relish - everything! Including six different types of dessert and a massive Christmas cake that I took a photo of, it's huge and covered with all sorts of mad decorations that make no sense!