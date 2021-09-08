ITV : The Only Way is Essex is back for a brand-new series on ITVBe

The Only Way is Essex is back for a brand-new series on ITVBe on 12 September 2021

Returning to the heart of Essex, this series will delve deeper than ever before into the lives of our TOWIE cast, from relationships and families, to businesses and personal passions.

The romances, drama and world record-breaking triumphs of the last series were a rollercoaster. Now, our cameras are back and promise to bring you the latest buzz from our Essex faves.

Kicking things off with a sun-soaked opening episode, the group are on a glamorous staycation on the south coast, spending the week in Sandbanks, Dorset, home of the world's most expensive coastal real estate. From beach parties and jet-skiing to fabulous holiday homes, will this UK getaway rekindle relationships? Spark new ones? Or will summer flings and social media mishaps interfere?

Since the cameras left them, a lot has changed for our glam group. Chloe Brockett and Lockie are the talk of the town as news of their secret tryst spreads like wildfire. Has their news confined itself to the Essex gossip mill, or have the juicy details reached a certain someone in Dubai?

Chloe Sims is on the road to 40 and trying to process the fact her little girl Maddie is growing up; whilst her sisters Frankie & Demi look to pursue a joint dream. Amy is back with her daughter Polly by her side, she's newly single and on a mission to find a man.

Diags focuses on his latest challenge with his dad's business; Saffron is on a new spiritual path and blocking out all negativity; and Roman's modelling career is flourishing with the help of his new cheerleaders - the Sims sisters. Pete is throwing himself into his business and putting his serial-dater knowledge to good use by planning a singles retreat for the gang.

Dani & Gatsby are very loved up, but have they gone official yet? Elsewhere, Amber & Dan have been discussing the next step in their relationship, is it time to add to their family?

The Only Way Is Essex has been recommissioned by ITV's Paul Mortimer, Content Director, On Demand and Acquisitions and Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV. The series is made by Lime Pictures and is executive produced by Aaron Morgan and Anthea Poli.

The Only Way Is Essex Series 29 begins on Sunday 12th September on ITVBe at 9pm, with weekly episodes made available on Sunday's on the ITV Hub.

The Only Way Is Essex continues to be the most watched ITVBe programme on ITV Hub, based on viewing figures provided by Overnights.TV

Filming will continue to follow COVID Protocols. The first episode on location in Dorset is filmed under a close cohort protocol. For the rest of the series all TOWIE cast will be in bubbles and filmed accordingly