  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ITV plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/08 11:36:13 am
114.75 GBX   -1.59%
ITV : The Only Way is Essex is back for a brand-new series on ITVBe

09/08/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
The Only Way is Essex is back for a brand-new series on ITVBe on 12 September 2021

Returning to the heart of Essex, this series will delve deeper than ever before into the lives of our TOWIE cast, from relationships and families, to businesses and personal passions.

The romances, drama and world record-breaking triumphs of the last series were a rollercoaster. Now, our cameras are back and promise to bring you the latest buzz from our Essex faves.

Kicking things off with a sun-soaked opening episode, the group are on a glamorous staycation on the south coast, spending the week in Sandbanks, Dorset, home of the world's most expensive coastal real estate. From beach parties and jet-skiing to fabulous holiday homes, will this UK getaway rekindle relationships? Spark new ones? Or will summer flings and social media mishaps interfere?

Since the cameras left them, a lot has changed for our glam group. Chloe Brockett and Lockie are the talk of the town as news of their secret tryst spreads like wildfire. Has their news confined itself to the Essex gossip mill, or have the juicy details reached a certain someone in Dubai?

Chloe Sims is on the road to 40 and trying to process the fact her little girl Maddie is growing up; whilst her sisters Frankie & Demi look to pursue a joint dream. Amy is back with her daughter Polly by her side, she's newly single and on a mission to find a man.

Diags focuses on his latest challenge with his dad's business; Saffron is on a new spiritual path and blocking out all negativity; and Roman's modelling career is flourishing with the help of his new cheerleaders - the Sims sisters. Pete is throwing himself into his business and putting his serial-dater knowledge to good use by planning a singles retreat for the gang.

Dani & Gatsby are very loved up, but have they gone official yet? Elsewhere, Amber & Dan have been discussing the next step in their relationship, is it time to add to their family?

The Only Way Is Essex has been recommissioned by ITV's Paul Mortimer, Content Director, On Demand and Acquisitions and Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV. The series is made by Lime Pictures and is executive produced by Aaron Morgan and Anthea Poli.

[end]

Notes to editors:

The Only Way Is Essex Series 29 begins on Sunday 12th September on ITVBe at 9pm, with weekly episodes made available on Sunday's on the ITV Hub.

The Only Way Is Essex continues to be the most watched ITVBe programme on ITV Hub, based on viewing figures provided by Overnights.TV

Filming will continue to follow COVID Protocols. The first episode on location in Dorset is filmed under a close cohort protocol. For the rest of the series all TOWIE cast will be in bubbles and filmed accordingly

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 224 M 4 435 M 4 435 M
Net income 2021 338 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2021 506 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 4 668 M 6 417 M 6 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 116,60 GBX
Average target price 138,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC9.18%6 434
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.74%334 969
COMCAST CORPORATION15.08%276 761
VIACOMCBS INC.11.70%27 080
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.25%16 286
FORMULA ONE GROUP19.53%11 679