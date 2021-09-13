Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ITV plc
  News
  Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
ITV : The Voice Australia closes superb tenth season

09/13/2021 | 04:22am EDT
The Voice Australia closes superb tenth season

September 13th, 2021 - The Voice Australia closed a record-breaking tenth season last night on Seven and 7plus. The grand finale dominated the slot with not only the biggest overnight audience of this series, but its biggest finale audience since 2015. More than 2 million viewers watched the crowning of the winner on Seven and 92k more streamed the spectacular conclusion on 7plus, ranking this final episode #1 in its timeslot in the 25-54 demo and total people. This tenth series blew its competition out of the park, becoming the most-watched regular program so far in 2021 in the aforementioned demo's. The consolidated viewing, including catch-up and online streaming audiences, comes to a stellar average of 2.1 million viewers which boosted Seven's timeslot audience by an average of +105% in 25-54s and +95% in total people! On 7plus, The Voice averaged 257k viewers through on-demand and live streaming, which is a strong +65% on the 2020 BVOD season average. The Voice Australia is locally produced by ITV Studios Australia and distributed globally by ITV Studios.

ITV Studios Australia CEO and Managing Director, David Mott, said 'This has been an extraordinary season of The Voice in 2021. We thank the Seven Network for their incredible support for the brand. It has truly demonstrated its strength, resonating with Australian audiences with such incredible ratings for every episode. The season showcased phenomenal singers with spectacular performances, and our warmest congratulations to Bella Taylor Smith who captured the hearts of all Australians.'

The Voice franchise, consisting of The Voice, The Voice Kids, The Voice Senior, The Voice Teens, The Voice All Stars and The Voice Rap, currently has a total of 135 adaptations across the globe, making it the biggest and most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace to date.

[end]

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in, we are More Than TV. ITV Studios is home to some of the best creative minds, crafting over 8,400 hours of original programming across 55 production labels. Our global footprint spans 13 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, The Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands and our global distribution business sells our catalogue of 46,000+ hours to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK's largest commercial broadcaster.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
