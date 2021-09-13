ITV : The Voice Australia closes superb tenth season

The Voice Australia closes superb tenth season

September 13th, 2021 - The Voice Australia closed a record-breaking tenth season last night on Seven and 7plus. The grand finale dominated the slot with not only the biggest overnight audience of this series, but its biggest finale audience since 2015. More than 2 million viewers watched the crowning of the winner on Seven and 92k more streamed the spectacular conclusion on 7plus, ranking this final episode #1 in its timeslot in the 25-54 demo and total people. This tenth series blew its competition out of the park, becoming the most-watched regular program so far in 2021 in the aforementioned demo's. The consolidated viewing, including catch-up and online streaming audiences, comes to a stellar average of 2.1 million viewers which boosted Seven's timeslot audience by an average of +105% in 25-54s and +95% in total people! On 7plus, The Voice averaged 257k viewers through on-demand and live streaming, which is a strong +65% on the 2020 BVOD season average. The Voice Australia is locally produced by ITV Studios Australia and distributed globally by ITV Studios.

ITV Studios Australia CEO and Managing Director, David Mott, said 'This has been an extraordinary season of The Voice in 2021. We thank the Seven Network for their incredible support for the brand. It has truly demonstrated its strength, resonating with Australian audiences with such incredible ratings for every episode. The season showcased phenomenal singers with spectacular performances, and our warmest congratulations to Bella Taylor Smith who captured the hearts of all Australians.'

The Voice franchise, consisting of The Voice, The Voice Kids, The Voice Senior, The Voice Teens, The Voice All Stars and The Voice Rap, currently has a total of 135 adaptations across the globe, making it the biggest and most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace to date.

