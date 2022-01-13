Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/13 11:36:20 am
118.65 GBX   -0.34%
ITV : Trigger Point

01/13/2022 | 12:51pm EST
Strictly embargoed until 00.01 13th January 2022

Contents

Press Release

3

Interview with writer Daniel Brierley

7

Interview with exec producer Jed Mercurio

10

Interview with Vicky McClure

14

Interview with Adrian Lester

20

Interview with Producer Julia Stannard

24

Episode Synopsis

28

Character Credits

30

Production Credits

32

Publicity Contacts

34

BRAND NEW ITV DRAMA - TRIGGER POINT

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester star in new ITV drama Trigger Point which turns the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

Written by Daniel Brierley and produced by HTM Television, Trigger Point, is a high-octanesix-part thriller series which focuses on the officers who risk their lives daily on 'the long walk' towards danger. For them, death is always just a heartbeat away.

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, I Am Nicola) plays front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an 'Expo' and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) plays Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both ex- military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate…..

Further cast includes Mark Stanley (Honour) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves, Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15 and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

Trigger Point was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who oversaw production from the channel's perspective.

Jed Mercurio executive produces the drama alongside Jimmy Mulville (Derry Girls, Bloodlands, Flack) Mark Redhead (The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, Bodies, Bloodlands) and Jessica Sharkey (Derry Girls, Bloodlands) for HTM Television, with Julia Stannard (Vanity Fair, War and Peace, The Great Train Robbery) producing.

The series is directed by Gilles Bannier (Marcella, Tin Star, Spiral) and Jennie Darnell (Line of Duty, Holby City, Death in Paradise).

2

3

HTM Television is co-owned by Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions. Jed is best known for creating and writing Line of Duty, Bodyguard, Critical, and Bodies.

Trigger Point is Daniel Brierley's debut television drama commission. He is a screenwriter with several short films to his credit including My Face Is In Space, Checkpoint and Graceland.

Daniel began working with HTM Television following his involvement with a TV bursary scheme, funded by the industry body, ScreenSkills, which aimed to encourage top screenwriters to mentor and develop new writers of their choice. Jed Mercurio mentored Daniel Brierley and Trigger Point is a direct result of the scheme.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
