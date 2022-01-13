ITV : Trigger Point

BRAND NEW ITV DRAMA - TRIGGER POINT

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester star in new ITV drama Trigger Point which turns the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

Written by Daniel Brierley and produced by HTM Television, Trigger Point, is a high-octanesix-part thriller series which focuses on the officers who risk their lives daily on 'the long walk' towards danger. For them, death is always just a heartbeat away.

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, I Am Nicola) plays front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an 'Expo' and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) plays Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both ex- military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate…..

Further cast includes Mark Stanley (Honour) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves, Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15 and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

Trigger Point was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who oversaw production from the channel's perspective.

Jed Mercurio executive produces the drama alongside Jimmy Mulville (Derry Girls, Bloodlands, Flack) Mark Redhead (The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, Bodies, Bloodlands) and Jessica Sharkey (Derry Girls, Bloodlands) for HTM Television, with Julia Stannard (Vanity Fair, War and Peace, The Great Train Robbery) producing.

The series is directed by Gilles Bannier (Marcella, Tin Star, Spiral) and Jennie Darnell (Line of Duty, Holby City, Death in Paradise).

2