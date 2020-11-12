Log in
ITV plc    ITV   GB0033986497

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/11 11:35:27 am
89.72 GBX   +2.02%
ITV : UK broadcaster ITV predicts advertising will grow in fourth quarter
ITV : Q3 2020 Trading Update (Press release)
BT Selects Bango Platform to Deliver Customer Offers
ITV : UK broadcaster ITV predicts advertising will grow in fourth quarter

11/12/2020 | 02:32am EST
File photo of a company sign displayed outside an ITV studio in London

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Programming by Prince William and gritty dramas helped British broadcaster ITV rebuild its advertising base and predict growth in ad sales in the fourth quarter following a plunge earlier in the pandemic.

The channel, which will broadcast its ratings smash "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here" from Sunday, said advertising spend was down 7% in the third quarter, following a 43% plunge in the second quarter.

It is now forecast to grow in the fourth quarter compared with last year, with November up around 6% compared with the same period in 2019.

The group, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said the majority of its studio productions had also resumed but COVID restrictions and further lockdowns had increased the cost of operations.

"We are seeing encouraging signs in both our divisions," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said on Thursday.

"Advertising trends are improving with Q4 forecast to be slightly up year on year and 85% of our productions in the UK and internationally that were paused as a result of COVID-19 are back in production or have been delivered." (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 868 M 3 783 M 3 783 M
Net income 2020 210 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2020 814 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 3 589 M 4 736 M 4 733 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 89,8%
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 93,06 GBX
Last Close Price 89,72 GBX
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carolyn J. McCall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Roger Conant Faxon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITV PLC-40.58%4 736
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-4.71%256 802
COMCAST CORPORATION6.23%218 563
VIACOMCBS INC.-28.04%18 646
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-16.18%13 597
FORMULA ONE GROUP-11.87%9 430
