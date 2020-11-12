ITV : UK broadcaster ITV predicts advertising will grow in fourth quarter

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Programming by Prince William and
gritty dramas helped British broadcaster ITV rebuild its
advertising base and predict growth in ad sales in the fourth
quarter following a plunge earlier in the pandemic.
The channel, which will broadcast its ratings smash "I'm a
Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here" from Sunday, said advertising
spend was down 7% in the third quarter, following a 43% plunge
in the second quarter.
It is now forecast to grow in the fourth quarter compared
with last year, with November up around 6% compared with the
same period in 2019.
The group, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, said the majority of its studio productions had
also resumed but COVID restrictions and further lockdowns had
increased the cost of operations.
"We are seeing encouraging signs in both our divisions,"
Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said on Thursday.
"Advertising trends are improving with Q4 forecast to be
slightly up year on year and 85% of our productions in the UK
and internationally that were paused as a result of COVID-19 are
back in production or have been delivered."
