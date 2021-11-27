ITV : Week 49 Highlights 2021

This information is produced by PA TV Metadata Ltd on behalf of ITV
Weekly highlights
Moneyball Saturday, 6.15pm 4th December
ITV
Game show hosted by Ian Wright, where the difference between the contestants winning big and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball.
Can fitness fanatic Mandy win what she needs for a state-of-the-art home gym? Can Jay win enough for a luxury shopping spree in New York and to take his large family on holiday? And can Beth fulfil her dream of buying a VW campervan with her winnings?
Celebrity Catchphrase Saturday, 7.15pm 4th December
ITV
Celebrity special of the popular family game show hosted by Stephen Mulhern, in which the panel of celebs identify familiar phrases by way of fun animated clues.
Stephen Mulhern hosts an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here special of the classic game show, with Sair Khan, Jordan North and Lisa Snowdon all trying to guess the well-known phrases from the animated clues to win a £50,000 jackpot for charity.
The Chase Celebrity Special Saturday, 8.15pm
4th December
ITV
Bradley Walsh hosts a celebrity edition of the quiz show in which a group of stars take on the mighty Chasers to see if they can win some big money for charity.
Singer Lance Ellington, gymnast Beth Tweddle, jockey Bob Champion and actress Sally Lindsay take on the challenge, hoping to win thousands of pounds for their charities, but can they overtake on of the country's finest quiz brains? Bradley Walsh hosts.
I'm A Celebrity...
Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday, 9.15pm Sunday-Friday, 9pm 4th-10th December
ITV
The twists and turns keep coming as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues. Who is dealing with the stress, and who is in danger of going home?
This year's contestants face up to more struggles in the Welsh castle. As we progress, who is struggling in the challenging surroundings, and who is shining when it comes to the dreaded Trials and being tasked with winning the camp their food rations?
The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday, 10.20pm
4th December
ITV
The host continues the 18th series of his chat show, featuring some of the biggest stars on the planet dropping by for a natter and the best musical acts performing.
Jonathan is joined by the iconic Sir Elton John live from his home, while in studio are the hilarious Rob Brydon, former Strictly contestant Judi Love and former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan. Plus, Craig David chats and performs with MNEK.
FA Cup Live: Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle Sunday, 11.30am
5th December
ITV
Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright at Spotland for coverage of the Emirates FA Cup Second Round encounter. Who will put their name in the hat for round three?
Both sides needed replays to make it to this stage, with Rochdale overcoming Notts County and Plymouth beating Sheffield Wednesday. Rochdale, of League Two, will start as underdogs against a Plymouth side competing at the top of League One.
