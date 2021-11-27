Log in
ITV : Week 49 Highlights 2021

11/27/2021 | 10:30am EST
Weekly Highlights

Week 48-49: Sat 4th - Friday 10th December 2021

Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Sunday, 8pm

This information is embargoed from reproduction in the public domain until Sat 27th November 2021.

Weekly highlights

Moneyball Saturday, 6.15pm 4th December

ITV

Game show hosted by Ian Wright, where the difference between the contestants winning big and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball.

Can fitness fanatic Mandy win what she needs for a state-of-the-art home gym? Can Jay win enough for a luxury shopping spree in New York and to take his large family on holiday? And can Beth fulfil her dream of buying a VW campervan with her winnings?

Celebrity Catchphrase Saturday, 7.15pm 4th December

ITV

Celebrity special of the popular family game show hosted by Stephen Mulhern, in which the panel of celebs identify familiar phrases by way of fun animated clues.

Stephen Mulhern hosts an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here special of the classic game show, with Sair Khan, Jordan North and Lisa Snowdon all trying to guess the well-known phrases from the animated clues to win a £50,000 jackpot for charity.

Weekly highlights

The Chase Celebrity Special Saturday, 8.15pm

4th December

ITV

Bradley Walsh hosts a celebrity edition of the quiz show in which a group of stars take on the mighty Chasers to see if they can win some big money for charity.

Singer Lance Ellington, gymnast Beth Tweddle, jockey Bob Champion and actress Sally Lindsay take on the challenge, hoping to win thousands of pounds for their charities, but can they overtake on of the country's finest quiz brains? Bradley Walsh hosts.

I'm A Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday, 9.15pm Sunday-Friday, 9pm 4th-10th December

ITV

The twists and turns keep coming as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues. Who is dealing with the stress, and who is in danger of going home?

This year's contestants face up to more struggles in the Welsh castle. As we progress, who is struggling in the challenging surroundings, and who is shining when it comes to the dreaded Trials and being tasked with winning the camp their food rations?

Weekly highlights

The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday, 10.20pm

4th December

ITV

The host continues the 18th series of his chat show, featuring some of the biggest stars on the planet dropping by for a natter and the best musical acts performing.

Jonathan is joined by the iconic Sir Elton John live from his home, while in studio are the hilarious Rob Brydon, former Strictly contestant Judi Love and former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan. Plus, Craig David chats and performs with MNEK.

FA Cup Live: Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle Sunday, 11.30am

5th December

ITV

Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright at Spotland for coverage of the Emirates FA Cup Second Round encounter. Who will put their name in the hat for round three?

Both sides needed replays to make it to this stage, with Rochdale overcoming Notts County and Plymouth beating Sheffield Wednesday. Rochdale, of League Two, will start as underdogs against a Plymouth side competing at the top of League One.

