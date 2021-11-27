ITV : Week 49 Highlights 2021

Weekly highlights

Moneyball Saturday, 6.15pm 4th December

ITV

Game show hosted by Ian Wright, where the difference between the contestants winning big and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball.

Can fitness fanatic Mandy win what she needs for a state-of-the-art home gym? Can Jay win enough for a luxury shopping spree in New York and to take his large family on holiday? And can Beth fulfil her dream of buying a VW campervan with her winnings?

Celebrity Catchphrase Saturday, 7.15pm 4th December

ITV

Celebrity special of the popular family game show hosted by Stephen Mulhern, in which the panel of celebs identify familiar phrases by way of fun animated clues.

Stephen Mulhern hosts an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here special of the classic game show, with Sair Khan, Jordan North and Lisa Snowdon all trying to guess the well-known phrases from the animated clues to win a £50,000 jackpot for charity.