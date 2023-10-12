(Alliance News) - ITV PLC on Thursday confirmed that the UK Competition & Markets Authority is investigating it and other broadcasters, and said it is committed to cooperating with the inquiries.

The regulator on Thursday said it has opened an investigation into ITV and other organisations regarding suspected breaches of competition law. These relate to the purchase of freelance services and employment of staff supporting the production, creation and broadcasting of television content, not including sports.

London-based ITV confirmed its receipt of a case initiation notice from the CMA.

"ITV is committed to complying with competition law and to cooperating with the CMA's inquiries. ITV does not propose to comment further at this stage," the broadcaster and content producer said.

The CMA said other companies under investigation include the British Broadcasting Corp or BBC, Hartswood Films Ltd and Hat Trick Productions Ltd.

It said it currently believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more competition law breaches under section 25 of the Competition Act 1998.

Shares in ITV were up 0.2% at 68.32 pence on Thursday morning in London.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.