ITV plc is a vertically integrated producer, broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment (M&E). The Company operates through two segments: ITV Studios and M&E. ITV Studios is a global production business which creates, owns and distributes high-quality scripted and unscripted content for broadcasters and platform owners in the United Kingdom and internationally. ITV Studios is a creator, owner and distributor of content operating in 13 countries and across 60 labels; diversified by genre, geography and customer in the key markets around the world. Through M&E, the Company distributes content across its ad-funded linear channels and on ITVX, its free ad-supported streaming platform. M&E is an advertising-funded television business suited to British audiences. M&E is a family of free-to-air commercial channels in the United Kingdom, with programming delivered across multiple platforms.

