(Alliance News) - ITV PLC on Friday said it is no longer actively exploring the possible acquisition of All3Media.

Responding to a story by Reuters on Friday, the London-based television broadcaster and content producer said it continues to monitor the potential acquisition, but noted that it assesses all possible mergers and acquisitions against "strict" financial criteria, and its capital allocation framework.

https://www.reuters.com/article/all3media-ma-itv/update-1-itv-no-longer-actively-exploring-all3media-deal-idINL8N39013D

All3Media is a TV, film and digital production company based in London and jointly owned by Warner Bros Discovery Inc and Liberty Global PLC. The firm produces shows including Fleabag and Midsomer Murders.

Last month, ITV said it was actively exploring a possible acquisition, but said there was no certainty a transaction would take place.

Reuters previously had reported that All3Media could fetch more than GBP1 billion.

ITV shares were down 0.3% to 68.58 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.