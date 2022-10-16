Advanced search
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
61.70 GBX   -0.06%
ITV explores options for its production arm, including sale - FT

10/16/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Oct 16 (Reuters) - British commercial broadcaster ITV is reviewing the future of its production arm ITV studios, including whether to sell a stake, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster has recently fielded expressions of interest in ITV Studios, the report said citing people familiar with the discussions.

Potential buyers include private equity groups and other large independent producers such as Bertelsmann's Freemantle or FL Entertainment, the parent company of Banijay, the newspaper added.

ITV announced earlier this year, that it is combining its subscription and ad-funded streaming services in ITVX, a new digital platform that will have 15,000 hours of content at launch and a 160 million-pound ($178.72 million) dedicated budget for shows.

An ITV spokesperson declined to comment on the FT report.

In June, this year ITV bought a 79.5% stake in Plimsoll Productions, the maker of natural history programmes like "Hostile Planet" for Disney and "Night on Earth" for Netflix, for 103.5 million pounds($115.61 million) in cash. ($1 = 0.8953 pounds) (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITV PLC -0.06% 61.7 Delayed Quote.-44.19%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.08% 230 Delayed Quote.-61.82%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.27% 94.45 Delayed Quote.-37.61%
