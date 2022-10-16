ITV explores options for its production arm, including sale - FT

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British commercial broadcaster ITV
is reviewing the future of its production arm ITV
studios, including whether to sell a stake, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster has
recently fielded expressions of interest in ITV Studios, the
report said citing people familiar with the discussions.
Potential buyers include private equity groups and other
large independent producers such as Bertelsmann's Freemantle or
FL Entertainment, the parent company of Banijay, the newspaper
added.
ITV announced earlier this year, that it is combining its
subscription and ad-funded streaming services in ITVX, a new
digital platform that will have 15,000 hours of content at
launch and a 160 million-pound ($178.72 million) dedicated
budget for shows.
An ITV spokesperson declined to comment on the FT report.
In June, this year ITV bought a 79.5% stake in Plimsoll
Productions, the maker of natural history programmes like
"Hostile Planet" for Disney and "Night on Earth" for Netflix,
for 103.5 million pounds($115.61 million) in cash.
($1 = 0.8953 pounds)
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson)