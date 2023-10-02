ITV PLC - London-based television broadcaster and content producer - Welcomes Tate & Lyle PLC chief financial officer, Dawn Allen to the board as independent director, as well as member of the audit and risk committee, effective immediately. ITV Chair Andrew Cosslett says: "Dawn has extensive financial, commercial and international experience which will further strengthen the diverse mix of expertise and experience on the ITV board. Tate & Lyle, which is a London-based sweetener and food ingredients supplier, notes Allen's appointment to the board of ITV.
Current stock price: 69.71 pence, down 1.3%
12-month change: up 17%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
