ITV plc is an integrated producer broadcaster (IPB) consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment (M&E). The Company operates through two segments: ITV Studios and M&E. Through ITV Studios, the Company creates, owns, and distributes high-quality content for broadcasters and platform owners globally. It offers a range of programmes, including drama, entertainment and factual. ITV Studios creates and produces content across 13 countries. It is the commercial producer in the United Kingdom (UK), Europe and independent unscripted producers in the United States (US). Through M&E, the Company distributes content across its channels and platforms. M&E is a family of free-to-air commercial channels in the UK, with programming delivered across multiple platforms. M&E has two businesses: Streaming and Broadcast. Its streaming platforms are advertiser-funded platform, ITV Hub, and subscription services, ITV Hub+ and BritBox UK. Broadcast is the home of linear channels.

Sector Broadcasting