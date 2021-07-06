ITV : Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips

Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips PRESS PACK Strictly embargoed until Tuesday 6th July 2021

Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips TX Wednesday 14 July 2021 8pm (TBC) Embargoed until 00.01am on Tuesday 6 July Episode One: Cornwall Quickstep on the gas! Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli are exploring some of the country's most iconic and best loved road trips in this brand new six-part series, as the two great friends leave the dancefloor behind to enjoy some spectacular sights around beautiful Britain. Taking on six of the ultimate scenic routes, from Cornwall to the Cotswolds, the Yorkshire Dales to the Lake District, surprise petrol-heads Craig and Bruno are massive motoring enthusiasts and determined to make some memories. Originally hailing from Australia and Italy, the pair have both lived in Britain for many years but travel around their adopted homeland has so far been limited to showbiz tours and demanding performance schedules. So, each episode Craig and Bruno will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain. From the twists and turns of Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish Highlands, the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the captivating Cornish coast, magnificent Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia. Featuring breath-taking scenery, fascinating stories, incredible adventures led by local experts and a shared passion for good food and spontaneous dance moves, this is a trip that promises to be as much about the journey as the destination. In episode one, Bruno and Craig take to the stunning coast of Cornwall. Craig is behind the wheel of their red Mini and is delighted to be taking the coastal route. He says: "The last time I came to the coastline here was probably in 1990! I was a little baby!" Beginning their drive in Padstow, their route hugs the Atlantic coast through small beach towns and across dramatic cliffs, to one of the most spectacular roads in Britain along the Tin Coast. Before passing around the peninsula and finishing in Penzance. Bruno is excited: "You know how much I love the sea! The South of France, the Amalfi Coast… My Speedos are ready!" Despite Craig's horror at Bruno's intended swimming attire, they arrive in the town of Newquay in good spirits and are thrilled to see a wild seal swimming close to the shore. Bruno says: "Look at this, isn't it picturesque? Gorgeous!" Dating back to 1439, the harbour at Newquay has been key to Cornwall's industries of mining, fishing and agriculture for centuries and what better way to explore the coastline than by sea.

Bruno and Craig climb on board a fishing boat to leave the tranquil waters of the harbour behind and enter the choppy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. But first, they need to climb into the boat itself. Bruno is not impressed by Craig's efforts: "Come on Craig, you've had two hips replaced, you can handle that!" After receiving some top fishing tips from the boat's skipper, they enjoy the invigorating sea air but as the boat gets further out to sea they begin to rapidly lose their sea legs. Bruno says: "If you start feeling queer, the toilet is here…This is definitely not the Caribbean!" They return to dry land to inspect their catch of the day, impressive lobster and brown crab. Craig says: "it must be so annoying to have to go sideways everywhere, like doing chassés all your life." They leave Newquay behind and head to the St Agnes heritage coastline, with Craig behind the wheel and Bruno in charge of snacks - Cornish clotted cream biscuits, to enjoy on the road. Despite taking a wrong turn and a short diversion, they arrive safely in St Ives in time to enjoy a sundowner by the beach, with a bottle of Cornish rosé and some local St Ives gin. Craig says: "This is going to be a truly magnificent sunset. I think we should go for a midnight swim, nude?!" The next morning Bruno is on driving duty and Craig is feeling the effects of his evening researching the local wines, as they head to the Levant Mine, a 19th century ruin with a tragic past. Craig says: "My family have a lot of mining history…Loads of people in Australia were killed through the gold rush, similarly to here. It's so dangerous." The next stop is the Minack Theatre, after some bickering over the speed that Bruno is taking the corners. Craig tells him: "That's called traffic! You've got to go through these little villages slowly and surely. Think of yourself as an old aged pensioner!" The magnificent open-air amphitheatre was blasted from the granite cliffs. Bruno says: "It's a unique place and the weather makes it even more dramatic. It's like the set for Hamlet, beauty and drama." They can't resist an impromptu singsong and dance with the Fisherman's Friends, a local group playing an accordion, before taking the picturesque route towards Penzance to a famous outdoor 1930s pool. The Jubliee Pool is the largest surviving sea water lido in the UK. It's speedo time and Craig reassures Bruno that there are significant health benefits to swimming in the freezing cold water. Bruno isn't convinced: "I'm not going under the cold water, it's not my thing. I'm going to sunbathe, I've got my moisturiser and my sun lotions. You do that." But after meeting The Battery Belles, a group of ladies who regularly swim in the lido, the pressure is on to take to the icy water for a dramatic end to their Cornish adventure… Produced by RDF Television for ITV. Press Contacts Lyndsey Large (Mon-Tues) Lyndsey.Large@itv.com Hannah Green (Weds - Fri) Hannah.Green@itv.com Pictures: Peter Gray Peter.Gray@itv.com

Craig and Bruno Press Pack Interview Strictly embargoed until Tuesday 6 July 2021. How would you describe this series to viewers, what can they expect? Bruno: "Sights that I never thought existed, and so accessible. You just go off the main road and you're surrounded by the most very beautiful countryside I could ever have expected. For me it was a revelation. Wasn't it Craig?" Craig: "Yes, it was for me as well. Bruno is from Italy and I am from Australia and I've only done a certain amount of travelling around the UK and only going to one destination, not driving through a whole area and discovering it. So it was interesting for me, particularly the Yorkshire Dales. I discovered what a dale actually was and that there are over 170 of them in the area. I always imagined the Yorkshire Dales being just rolling hills with lots of dry stone walls, but it was a lot more than that and it was fantastic. I found the whole thing fascinating." Bruno: "It's surprising because previously we have gone from city to city but never actually gone off the beaten track and those drives really take you to places that you otherwise wouldn't see. Each region has its own particular, very different, quality, different soul and it's so unexpected. Like the coastline in Cornwall; the theatre that has been blasted out of rocks; Wales, which is wild and has almost like a magical quality, then the Dales, like Craig says, it's so beautiful. Each place has almost like a micro-world. It's all very, very different and so unspoiled. That really surprised me." Craig: "Each place has its own identity." Bruno: "There are stretches where nature is left as it should be and everything seems to be untouched. But then you are just next to a great big city. The Cotswolds are exactly how you expect Britain should be like, it almost looks manufactured, like Disney could have designed it. I would say there is a surprise around every corner." Craig: "I would say people will see the real us. They will see our relationship and what we are like actually together and what we are like as real people, rather than just as judges. They will see what we are like in normal life as real people. CEOs of companies, for instance, are very different at home than they are when they're working. So for us, and the audience, it's an insight into our real personalities. And they'll see how we challenge ourselves, but also how we get on, or don't get on!" What appealed to you about hitting the road together? Bruno: "When it was suggested to Craig and I, I thought, 'Brilliant.' Because we know the banter is there already, I know him, he knows me. If you're going for three weeks on a voyage of discovery, it's good to have somebody you can bounce off. Can you imagine doing that trip with a boring person?" Craig: "You need to get on with them."

Bruno: "And you need to have an already established relationship that you can explore. I know that Craig is on. He's not somebody where I'm worrying about what he's going to say, I know he has plenty to say." Craig: "Well we both do. I was always trying to get a word in edgeways." Bruno: "Yes, that can be quite difficult. Especially when you start talking about Australia. And walls. Craig is obsessed with dry stone walls, and there were walls everywhere. From Cornwall to Scotland, everywhere you go, he's saying, 'Look at the view, look at the wall.' I'm like, 'Yes, I've seen the wall, look at something else!' How would you describe each other's best and worst qualities as travel companions?! Craig: "We're like an old married couple in the car. We know each other so well and are such good mates that we can be vile to each other without hurting feelings. We don't take offense. " Bruno: "I give as good as I get. If you throw me a curve ball, I'm going to hit you with an ace." Craig: "Our main disagreements were over the navigation." Bruno: "He was like Driving Miss Daisy." Craig: "We couldn't use Satnav." Bruno: "I wanted it in sports mode." Craig: "We've got very different driving styles. I'm more measured." Bruno: "You're Hyacinth Bouquet." Craig: "Bruno thinks he's on a racing track around Monaco. I mean, the way Bruno takes a corner. Or the way you indicate, or don't indicate. Then I went round a roundabout about three times to find the exit." Bruno: "Oh my gosh the roundabout, we went round looking for the exit and I thought I was going to get sick. But it was funny. "The best thing about each other is that we can make each other laugh, to the point of crying, because Craig knows all my idiosyncrasies and when I can turn. And I know when he starts getting into lavish mode. But we know that so we can easily turn it on each other and then we end up laughing, because nobody is perfect. I'm much more spikey than Craig. Craig is much more laidback than me. If I see something I don't like, I just say straight away, 'No, this should be like that.' That's the way I really am. If I spot something wrong, I just say. "If someone doesn't look right, I say. I say, 'You've got to do something, you look terrible.'" Craig: "First thing in the morning I get in the car with him and he says, 'Have you thought about doing something about your jowls? I've just noticed them.'"

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.