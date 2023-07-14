LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's ITV is no longer actively exploring the possible acquisition of All3Media, the broadcaster and entertainment company said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:28 2023-07-13 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|68.78 GBX
|-0.64%
|+5.07%
|-8.49%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.49%
|3 621 M $
|+65.11%
|3 098 M $
|-3.95%
|2 801 M $
|+41.67%
|2 433 M $
|+17.22%
|2 408 M $
|-9.87%
|2 336 M $
|+28.76%
|2 219 M $
|+0.69%
|2 132 M $
|+32.86%
|1 804 M $
|-9.29%
|1 529 M $