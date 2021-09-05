Log in
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/03 11:35:23 am
114.15 GBX   -1.17%
ITV : to be home of England Women's football team

09/05/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
ITV to be home of England women's football team

New deal with FA brings Lionesses' Qualifiers and Friendlies to ITV

ITV will show England Women's Senior team's tournament qualifiers and friendlies in a new four year deal announced today.

From this current season up to and including 2024/25, the Lionesses' efforts to reach both World Cup and European Championships as well as friendly games will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub.

And the action begins almost immediately with coverage of England's opening FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying match against North Macedonia at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium on Friday 17 September.

This new deal means ITV is now the home of both the England Women and England Men senior teams, with ITV showing the men's senior side's World Cup, European Championship and friendly games, home and away, until 2022.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said:

'This is an exciting moment to announce this deal with England Women about to start their qualifying campaign for the 2023 World Cup and at the outset of a season which will build towards England hosting the Women's Euros next summer. We're delighted to be able to bring viewers the very best coverage of the action and the stories, live and free to air, over the coming years.'

Kathryn Swarbrick, FA Commercial & Marketing Director, said:

'We're delighted to announce this new agreement which makes ITV the home of England Football. This partnership is critical for The FA not only to drive the reach and profile of the Women's senior team, but also to drive girls participation. We know when girls see elite women's football in action it inspires them, and makes them believe football is a sport for them. With a successful launch of the Barclays FAWSL season over the weekend and this new game changing partnership, it is a truly exciting time for Women's football in England.'

This new deal adds to ITV Sport's portfolio of first class events, which also includes the FA Cup from 2021/22 season, the 6 Nations and exclusive coverage of the Rugby World Cup, UK horse racing and the Tour de France.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
