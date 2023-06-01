Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:05:13 2023-06-01 am EDT
70.05 GBX   +0.36%
03:40aITV to carry out external review following Phillip Schofield's exit
AN
05/31UK's ITV commissions review after presenter resignation row
RE
05/23British Media Group ITV Plans Up to GBP4 Million Equity Investment in Pet Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV to carry out external review following Phillip Schofield's exit

06/01/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ITV PLC has instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning and subsequent press statements, Chief Executive Carolyn McCall has said in a letter seen by the PA news agency.

The letter was sent to UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, DCMS Committee Chair Caroline Dinenage and Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes, in the wake of Schofield's departure from ITV last week.

Schofield, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague.

The letter mentions the "significant media coverage concerning Phillip Schofield" and adds that: "As you would expect we take the matter extremely seriously and have reviewed our own records over the weekend."

It says that ITV records show that "when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in late 2019/early 2020 ITV investigated."

"Both parties were questioned then and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip's then agency YMU. In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on the This Morning and wider Daytime team and were not provided with, and did not find any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Given the ongoing rumours, we continued to ask questions of both parties, who both continued to deny the rumours, including as recently as this month."

The letter goes on to state out facts, following what McCall says has been "a lot of inaccuracy" in reporting and she added the former employee Schofield admitted to an affair with has been offered support throughout.

ITV shares were up 0.5% to 70.14 pence early Thursday in London. The stock is down 0.7% in the past 12 months.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ITV PLC
03:40aITV to carry out external review following Phillip Schofield's exit
AN
05/31UK's ITV commissions review after presenter resignation row
RE
05/23British Media Group ITV Plans Up to GBP4 Million Equity Investment in Pet Company
MT
05/23ITV invests GBP3 million in pet wellness company as part of AdVentures
AN
05/22ITV plc Announces Resignation of Anna Manz as Non-Executive Director, Effective August ..
CI
05/17Itv : Q&A Transcript 2023
PU
05/16Itv : Mitigated environment for advertising
Alphavalue
05/15Citigroup raises Flutter Entertainment to 'buy'
AN
05/12RBC lifts Barclays; Jefferies cuts Diageo
AN
05/11FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 704 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
Net income 2023 258 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2023 578 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 6,82%
Capitalization 2 806 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 272
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 69,80 GBX
Average target price 95,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Cosslett Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC-7.13%3 475
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.62%160 474
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.22%16 371
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-6.04%10 435
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.14%9 307
TBS HOLDINGS,INC.50.72%2 781
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer