ITV : unveils the looks everyone will be talking about in 2022 as The Masked Singer characters are announced in this season's hottest reveal

Prepare to commence the new year with more cries of 'take it off!' as The Masked Singer returns to ITV and ITV Hub.

Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners' club, a brand-new cast of twelve celebrities playing twelve characters in the show's signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike.

New official images released today confirm the cast as follows:

Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier

Bagpipes - the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes

Hear them roar, it's Lionfish

Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are

Traffic Cone - they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who's behind the mask, meet Panda

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it's Mushroom

Bang! Here comes Firework

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances

This singer is snow joke, it's Snow Leopard

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It's Robobunny

The audience for the thrilling conclusion of the last series of The Masked Singer peaked at over 10 million as figuring out 'who's that behind the mask?' became a national obsession. Now, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are heading back to their detective chairs as the guessing game begins all over again.

Joel Dommett hosts the only show that can claim to have moved viewers to tears with a dragon's emotional rendition of Adele's Make You Feel My Love, and to have blown away audiences with a leather-clad biking Badger's performance of Wrecking Ball.

The Masked Singer is produced by Bandicoot Scotland (part of Argonon Group) for ITV and the executive producers are Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and Claire Horton. Viewers can also catch up on both series of The Masked Singer on BritBox.