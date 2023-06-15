ITV weighing deal to buy All3Media, combine with ITV Studios -sources

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - ITV is exploring a
deal to buy production group All3Media from its joint owners
Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and Liberty Global to combine the
business with its Studios unit, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
A possible deal could see Warner Brothers sell its stake in
one of Britain's leading independent production companies to ITV
for cash to help trim its $49 billion debt pile, one of the
sources said on Thursday.
Liberty Global could retain a stake in the merged entity,
which would comprise ITV Studios and All3Media, the person said.
Another option would see ITV buy out both parties entirely, the
source added.
All3Media could be valued at more than 1 billion pounds
, sources said in May, when Reuters reported its
owners were exploring options for the "Fleabag", "Midsomer
Murders" and "The Traitors" maker.
Sources said there is no certainty a deal will materialise
and that other buyers could also present offers.
Liberty Global is a long-term shareholder in ITV, with a
near 9.9% holding, worth about 280 million pounds. Liberty could
convert the stake to gain a bigger holding of the merged
production business, one of the people said.
Spokespeople for ITV, All3Media, Warner Bros. and Liberty
Global declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7832 pounds)
(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Paul Sandle; Editing by Elisa
Martinuzzi and Hugh Lawson)