    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-06-15 am EDT
70.06 GBX   -1.02%
12:48pITV weighing deal to buy All3Media, combine with ITV Studios -sources
06/14No evidence of UK TV star Schofield's 'deeply inappropriate' affair, says boss
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV weighing deal to buy All3Media, combine with ITV Studios -sources

06/15/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - ITV is exploring a deal to buy production group All3Media from its joint owners Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and Liberty Global to combine the business with its Studios unit, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A possible deal could see Warner Brothers sell its stake in one of Britain's leading independent production companies to ITV for cash to help trim its $49 billion debt pile, one of the sources said on Thursday.

Liberty Global could retain a stake in the merged entity, which would comprise ITV Studios and All3Media, the person said. Another option would see ITV buy out both parties entirely, the source added.

All3Media could be valued at more than 1 billion pounds , sources said in May, when Reuters reported its owners were exploring options for the "Fleabag", "Midsomer Murders" and "The Traitors" maker.

Sources said there is no certainty a deal will materialise and that other buyers could also present offers.

Liberty Global is a long-term shareholder in ITV, with a near 9.9% holding, worth about 280 million pounds. Liberty could convert the stake to gain a bigger holding of the merged production business, one of the people said.

Spokespeople for ITV, All3Media, Warner Bros. and Liberty Global declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7832 pounds) (Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Paul Sandle; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITV PLC -1.02% 70.06 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. -1.29% 13.79 End-of-day quote.45.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 704 M 4 702 M 4 702 M
Net income 2023 258 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2023 578 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 6,72%
Capitalization 2 845 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 272
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Cosslett Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC-5.83%3 612
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.02%168 934
FORMULA ONE GROUP30.91%18 118
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-1.66%10 916
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-22.16%9 928
TBS HOLDINGS,INC.58.03%2 925
