PDF Report : ITV plc

ITV plc

Equities

ITV

GB0033986497

Broadcasting

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:26 2023-11-09 am EST 		Intraday chart for ITV plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
61.80 GBX +0.19% -5.13% -17.78%
06:36pm ITV : Target cut by -15.9% Alphavalue
10:44am M&S and Unilever raised but Asos cut AN
Latest news about ITV plc

ITV : Target cut by -15.9% Alphavalue
M&S and Unilever raised but Asos cut AN
Stocks mixed; Powell gives little about rates AN
ITV : Disappointing Q3 advertising revenue and a weak outlook Alphavalue
Europe muted as eyes turn to Fed's Powell AN
Capita continues win streak; STV falls AN
ITV revenue growth slow on advertising revenue decline AN
M&S impresses but ITV slumps on tepid ad revenue AN
M&S profit surges; JD Wetherspoon upping investment AN
ITV Logs Higher Nine-month Total Revenue MT
ITV says demand for its studio productions slows RE
ITV plc Reports Revenue Results for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2023 CI
Interim dividend FA
ITV among broadcasters under investigation over freelancer hiring AN
UK Competition Watchdog Names ITV, Others in Television Content Market Probe MT
UK economy grows 0.2%; CMA probes ITV and BBC AN
UK's BBC, ITV among TV firms investigated over freelance contracts RE
ITV plc Announces Update on Competition and Markets Authority Investigation CI
ITV hires Tate & Lyle CFO Dawn Allen as independent director AN
Itv plc Appoints Dawn Allen as Independent Non-Executive Director and A Member of the Audit and Risk Committee CI
ITV adds plant-based meat business to equity portfolio AN
ITV Makes First Food Company Investment in GBP1.5 Million Plant Meat Ltd. Deal MT
All3Media owners kick off sale process -sources RE
REUTERS IMPACT-From suppliers to costs, sustainability goals challenge companies RE
EARNINGS AND TRADING: Michelmersh Brick and Brickability trade in line AN

Company Profile

ITV plc is an integrated producer broadcaster (IPB) consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment (M&E). The Company operates through two segments: ITV Studios and M&E. Through ITV Studios, the Company creates, owns, and distributes high-quality content for broadcasters and platform owners globally. It offers a range of programmes, including drama, entertainment and factual. ITV Studios creates and produces content across 13 countries. It is the commercial producer in the United Kingdom (UK), Europe and independent unscripted producers in the United States (US). Through M&E, the Company distributes content across its channels and platforms. M&E is a family of free-to-air commercial channels in the UK, with programming delivered across multiple platforms. M&E has two businesses: Streaming and Broadcast. Its streaming platforms are advertiser-funded platform, ITV Hub, and subscription services, ITV Hub+ and BritBox UK. Broadcast is the home of linear channels.
Sector
Broadcasting
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ITV plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
0.6168GBP
Average target price
0.9122GBP
Spread / Average Target
+47.90%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Broadcasting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC Stock ITV plc
-17.78% 3 062 M $
FORMULA ONE GROUP Stock Formula One Group
+9.73% 15 275 M $
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP Stock The Liberty SiriusXM Group
-35.78% 8 159 M $
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL Stock Paramount Global
-27.61% 7 849 M $
TBS HOLDINGS,INC. Stock TBS Holdings,Inc.
+71.74% 2 875 M $
FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.
+40.64% 2 155 M $
WASU MEDIA HOLDING CO.,LTD Stock Wasu Media Holding Co.,Ltd
+2.80% 2 096 M $
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. Stock Cogeco Communications Inc.
-29.13% 1 758 M $
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED Stock MultiChoice Group Limited
-39.91% 1 634 M $
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO.,LTD. Stock Beijing Gehua Catv Network Co.,Ltd.
0.00% 1 566 M $
Other Broadcasting
