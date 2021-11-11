JOHN TORODE AND LISA FAULKNER RETURN FOR A BRAND NEW SERIES OF JOHN & LISA'S WEEKEND KITCHEN ON ITV THIS WINTER Photo credit: Geraint Warrington A brand new series of John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen - produced by ITV Studios Daytime will return to ITV this winter. It's packed with tempting recipes and chef's tips for one of the most exciting seasons of the year when it comes to food. Top culinary couple John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are back with their expertise and flair for creating delicious, original and easy-to-cook dishes. It's difficult not to be inspired by their easy-to-domouth-watering and imaginative recipes. The popular series will return from Saturday 13th November at 11.40am and follows their most successful series yet, which aired in May. The series saw a further increase in the

show's viewing share, proving it has become one of ITV's most-loved weekend daytime offerings. This 10-part series brings a feast of inspiration from hearty comfort food to speedy midweek suppers, plus weekend show-stopping meals. John and Lisa will also be getting ready for Christmas and have a line up of irresistible ideas for the festive season. With their sparkling enthusiasm, twists on traditional dishes and a host of simple ideas for snacks, starters, mains and pudding, John and Lisa make cooking for Christmas easy - and fun. John Torode said, "We always want to make sure we do food people can cook at home. The idea of this series is that for 10 weeks, we're there in your home, and just trying to help you through when it's getting a bit cold, you're feeling a bit down, and Christmas may feel a little bit too much of a burden... It's brilliant!" Lisa Faulkner added, "Our schedules have been really busy, so to work together was a chance to see each other! We're lucky in the fact that we love food, so we're constantly thinking of ideas and chatting through recipes. I love working with John." John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is produced by ITV Studios Daytime and will be sponsored by Waitrose. Please credit with: John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen returns to ITV and ITV Hub from Saturday 13th November at 11.40am. Q&A with John Torode and Lisa Faulkner - please ensure credit is included if used:

Photo credit: Geraint Warrington You both have such busy schedules - how does it feel to be working together again for John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen? I love working with John, it's great. Our schedules have been really busy, so it's been nice to actually see him. He's been away and I've been doing some things, so to work together was a chance to see each other. The thing about John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is it's just fun. We always want to make sure we do food that people can cook at home, and the idea of this series is that for 10 weeks, we're there in your home and just trying to help you through when it's getting a bit cold, you're feeling a bit down, and Christmas may feel a little bit too much of a burden. And it's brilliant! I love working with Lisa. There's ten new episodes - how do you continue to come up with fresh ideas? Does it ever feel like work? Never! I have to say I am really, really lucky. The way that this is filmed is that we actually go into the studio, the cameras roll and we cook the recipe all the way through as if we were cooking at home. We don't stop and start, we don't change direction, we just cook the recipe! We're lucky in the fact that we love food, so we're constantly thinking of ideas. We could be watching a film and think, 'Oh that could be good' or cooking bits. Luckily, we have such a fantastic team working on our show. Our lovely producers will say, 'We've got some ideas for an

Italian theme' or 'Can you think of some easy veggie dishes?' and we all go away and just chat through recipes and think of stuff. What happens is that Lisa and I will have our own ideas, then we have a brilliant team who give us some ideas and themes and we throw lots of ideas around together before we compile all the recipes. We then try stuff we've never cooked before and literally just bury ourselves in that and cook as much as we possibly can. We try out the recipes to get it right before we start filming. We just want it to be accessible. We've always wanted people just to enjoy it and smile. I think what's happened over the years is that some people are scared by people saying how it's supposed to be - just start with the basics. Know how to roast a chook, know how to cook a bit of steak, know how to make a bit of tofu taste good and you're going to be a winner! Do you ever disagree over ideas? Yeah. John will often say something like, 'I think we should cook quail, they're really easy to cook and nobody cooks them really' and I'm like, 'No' [Laughs]. Our viewers wouldn't be bothered about a quail. I feel like I'm the 'mum viewer' person and he's the chef - obviously he is, but sometimes he can be ambitious with his ideas. He does have great ideas and does amazing Asian dishes and Asian flavours. Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh I'm scared of doing that' and he'll make it look so easy that I think, 'Why was I ever scared of it because it's actually so simple." Have yours and other people's eating habits changed since the pandemic? Not really, apart from the fact we couldn't eat out, but we've always cooked a lot at home and from scratch. During the pandemic, we cooked every day and made a daily video, so our eating habits didn't change at all, but it's lovely to go back into restaurants. It's the washing up element more than anything - having teenage kids try to do the washing up doesn't always work! I don't know if it's changed our eating habits, but I think what it's probably done is made us a little bit more aware. There were some people, especially in the first lockdown, who may have had no idea how to cook at all… So I think it's probably made people think, 'Okay, it's good to have a couple of basic recipes in the bag' and it's probably the right time now actually to teach their kids a couple of dishes so when they do leave home they know how to boil an egg, they know how to make something nice to eat and something which is may be impressive but basic. What's the first thing you did when lockdown lifted? We went for dinner to Scott's in Mayfair and it was lovely to be out. I ordered the monkfish curry - that's one of my favourites. And oysters - I love them. We also went to Jin Kichi in Hampstead. The one place I wanted to go to during lockdown was a Japanese restaurant and have somebody making proper sashimi and sushi for me. They're such masters at it and it's just really lovely to watch somebody else do it - a proper treat.

The entertainment and hospitality industry suffered during the pandemic. Do you feel lucky you had stuff to keep you busy? We were lucky as we did two series of the show. We also cooked for free on Instagram - we made videos to keep ourselves sane and to give people entertainment. I feel very blessed because we weren't affected like lots of people. I think the entertainment industry has bounced back very fast - there's a lot going on now for actors and people I know. It seems like the industry is really getting back up on its feet. It's really changed all of us. Those big nights out that used to be fun don't seem that fun anymore - I'd rather be with my friends, having dinner in our house or their house. On the first day of lockdown, Lisa said, 'I can't do nothing.' And she was the one who instigated doing the videos on Instagram every single day, and we did 75 videos, one back to back for all those weeks and it was the thing that saved us, really. I think it saved us mentally… But yes, I feel very, very fortunate. This series focuses on those comfort foods and wintery feelings, what do you enjoy most about the winter? As an Aussie, we didn't really have seasons, so I really appreciate them. I love them because they are real seasons and actually you know what? The best seafood is in winter - amazing scallops and beautiful prawns - the water's cold, amazing fish like sea bass and turbot and cod and smoked haddock and all those sorts of things are great this time of year. Smoked haddock chowder - that's wintery, warming deliciousness! I'm not very good with winter, I don't enjoy it much. I can't handle the light going and the darker nights. I try to embrace it and go, 'Lovely slow cooking recipes'. I'll light all my candles and sit in my pyjamas. And that does work - I'm very good at getting myself out of that darkness, but it is really not my favourite time of year. Winter food in colour terms is brown. If you actually look at the colours around you, and you cook food that almost reflects those colours. So in spring, you're cooking lots of green, when it gets to autumn you're cooking more sort of oranges and browns like squashes and things like that. When you get to winter it becomes really quite brown. Very, very earthy. It's roasts, casseroles, stew, chocolate and caramel. It's things like that, and that's why I'm saying it's brown. But it doesn't have to be boring because it's brown, it can be really exciting. I mean there's nothing like a decent sausage casserole with lots and lots of ground black pepper and some dumplings across the top! What's your go-to easy comfort food that you and your family enjoy most? Mac and cheese - I just love it. My daughter loves it. You can pimp it up with bacon, chorizo, leeks, tomatoes and breadcrumbs on top and it can be a whole meal. It's just one of those things you don't have to think about, you can just spoon it into your mouth.

