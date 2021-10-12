Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home PRESS PACK Twofour for ITV Press Contacts: Tom Hodson, Publicity Manager, ITV, Tom.Hodson@itv.com Anna Reid, PR Manager, Twofour, Anna.Reid@Twofour.co.uk The information contained herein is embargoed from all press, online, social media, non-commercial publication or syndication - in the public domain - until Tuesday 12 October 2021. Please credit the transmission date alongside material from the pack.

Synopsis Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home is an uplifting 3-part series which taps into our global obsession with property and the emotional, creative and practical journey renovating our homes takes us all on. In the series, journalist Ranvir Singh and property expert and designer Kunle Barker will be showing us how we can all achieve the green dream without breaking the bank. Following three families as they renovate and retrofit their traditional homes with the latest green technology, they will showcase how creative thinking can transform anyone's home into a truly beautiful and sustainable environment, not only helping to save the planet, but saving lots of money too. The families featured in the show are normal British families renovating their kitchen diners, bathrooms and living rooms gardens. They all want to go as green as possible, with the advice and support of our professional presenters. In addition, Ranvir and Kunle will be blown away when they meet the owners and architects of some of the nation's most trailblazing eco-builds. In each episode they will visit two of the UK's most cutting edge properties that will not only dazzle and impress us all,and that will inspire us all to go greener ourselves. but will show us how accessible and practical green building really is. From a timber-framedpassiv-haus which is completely carbon neutral, to an uber chic house buried underground, from a Victorian recycled retrofit home to a remote Miami style luxe pad heated by its own lake, we will all be inspired and stunned. And finally, the series will be packed to the brim with smaller tips and tricks showing everyone that however big or small, new or old their own home is, they can do their bit to green it up and modernise, saving lots of money. Eco engineering will be explained simply and accessibly, so we can all get to grips with PV Panels, ground source heat pumps, log fuelled boilers and recycled water. And we'll also include room by room hacks with accessorising tips like fitting bamboo shower curtains, using mattresses made from repurposed fishing nets and where best to place the air detoxifying houseplants in each room - no green stone will be unturned! Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home promises to delight and demystify all things eco- build so we can all do our bit to help the planet, have lovely homes and save money into the bargain.

Interview with Ranvir Singh Can you tell us about the series? We are looking at how you can be environmentally friendly in the decisions you make when you are renovating your home, or re-doing a room, or building from scratch. Building from scratch is something that I think is a dream fantasy for most of us. Of course, most of the housing stock is old, and we think, I'd like to have better insulation… it's a big issue at the moment of course, with heating homes, and the gas crisis, and energy bills going up, and this is a really timely programme. And what this programme does - and it's really enlightened me - is that there's so much interesting new technology that's being used in the way the paints are made, the way you plaster your bathroom, in the kind of tiling you might use, and in the recycled luxury kitchens you can get now. When you think about saving money, you might think about right now, in 'this' budget. But long term, the biggest cost is heating your home, with water being the second biggest cost. The majority of people I know, my friends - wouldn't believe you could save money and try and be green in your home. We're not talking about recycling; we are talking about the fixtures and fittings. The different ideas - shower heads that use the dirty water that goes down to heat the fresh cold water that comes out. The marketplace is quite confusing - and if you're nervous about these things, you haven't got time to research and you think you are just going to go for the normal paint or whatever. We are trying to show how your home can be beautiful, luxurious, and the way you want it to be, but you can also do the right thing by the planet. What should we expect from the properties in the series? We have three families in the show that are renovating a room - one has flipped her house upside down. They have really nice views over Cambridge from what was the bedroom in this old house. So, from an aesthetics point of view, to try and make the upstairs bedroom the lounge. What was interesting, is the idea that heat rises, and therefore the upstairs is actually a really good idea for a lounge. Kunle is an expert in these things, and he said the interesting thing is that in Scandinavian countries, they have a lot of upstairs living, it's quite clever. It's sort of like introducing ideas to us all - can we change the way we live in our homes? We have another family who are redoing their - can I say 'naff' 70s kitchen? - I'm sure Sian and Glenn wouldn't mind me saying that! Their kitchen looks like it should have been in a museum. They were on a smaller, tighter, different kind of budget. I don't want to give the game away completely, but their kitchen is sort of thing you'd see in a high end, luxury home. But the cost and what it's made out of is really sensational. I really am excited to show you that reveal. It's very much like what I might want to do in my house or you'd want to do in your house…

We have a young couple, who have bought an old house - never done up by the previous owners - and the upstairs bathroom was a disaster zone. The toilet had a flush that would go on for 3 minutes… Kunle was so instrumental in that couples' decision making, for example, they decided to pull out the old bath and only have a shower. That's a bold decision. Kunle helped them think about how they really lived - we all think we need a bath - but loads of people don't use their baths. They created more space in their bathroom. What's interesting for viewers is being with real people in their homes in the middle of a renovation. What we are trying do is hone in our instinctive decision making around how we spend our money. Is there better ways we can spend our money now, which in the long run will be better for the environment and save on our energy bills? I think it's going to be thought-provoking, conversation starting. Can you tell us about some of the memorable experiences you had filming the series? Beekeeping…a lot of people think 'I don't want to go near them', but actually it was great! I got into a big suit and everything, with Rachel, our family in Cambridge. Did you know a queen bee has a bright blue spot on the back? It was really amazing. We went down to the hive, took out one of the 'frames' - it had thousands of bees on it - it's quite hard to find the queen bee, but we spotted it and she stayed with us for ages. And it's really sensational. You can see how all the other bees behave around her. They part their way like moses parting the sea! All the bees turn their heads and face her, no matter what they are doing. It was really, really cool. The hot tub was interesting - there was quite a lot of persuading done by the producer to get me to do this! This was one of our 'postcards' the pinnacle of what - if you have the expertise, the land, what could you possibly do. They just chop the wood from the top of the field and bring it down. It was beautiful and I didn't want to get out, That was a bit of a perk of the job! Really good fun.

What did you learn while making the series? I learnt loads of different things that I hadn't heard of before - or I had heard of them, but didn't understand what they are. I learn what was a passiv-haus is. That means it's basically airtight, so no heat escapes from the house. That's sort of thing is unobtainable - you can't retro fit Passiv haus standards to old housing stock. So, what that does is give you a view to the future - a lens to what house building should look like: 40 cm thick walls, 30 cm of insulation under the ground, having this system that means you have an airtight house… Their energy bills for a family were as low as about 60 pounds a quarter. Can you imagine living without any bills to heat your house in the dead of winter? Amazing! Has making this series inspired you to start thinking about your own home? One hundred percent. I haven't done anything to it since I moved in 9 years ago. I was so glad that I could learn on this programme before I make decisions. Now I feel much better equipped and armed to do some better research. And Kunle is brilliant at it - he's a real warrior for retro fitting ecologically-friendly fixtures and fittings. There are loads of different ways you can make small changes that have a huge impact. I find it fascinating. There's lots of upcycling in the show. I never think about it - but Kunle would go and look at reclaimed wood or what family member has something. You don't need to buy everything new. When families were looking at upcycling, it created stories. It's not that people don't have money, it's a choice and it's fascinating.

