    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
73.16 GBX   +2.49%
02:45aUK broadcaster ITV forecasts slightly lower ad revenue in 2022
RE
02:32aITV's Nine-month External Revenue Jumps 6%
MT
02:19aITV sees boost from soccer World Cup, warns on economic uncertainty
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK broadcaster ITV forecasts slightly lower ad revenue in 2022

11/09/2022 | 02:45am EST
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV forecast slightly lower ad revenue for 2022 despite a FIFA World Cup boost in the key Christmas quarter, as it warned on the high degree of economic uncertainty.

ITV, the home of ratings hit "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here", said ad revenue for the full-year 2022 is expected to be down between 1% and 1.5% on 2021, which was a record year.

Ad revenue for the nine months to end-Sept fell 2%, a slowdown from the half-year reflecting weaker advertising in the summer compared to 2021 when the Euro Football Championship was delivering record audiences.

ITV, which has a Studios production arm as well as its broadcast and digital businesses, said on Wednesday that while the World Cup would help ad revenue in November and December, economic uncertainty could impact corporate ad spend.

This year's soccer tournament is unusual as it is taking place in the northern hemisphere's winter, rather than summer.

"While we remain mindful of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty there's strong operational momentum across both our Studios and Media & Entertainment divisions," ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement.

The broadcaster will launch its new ad-funded streaming platform ITVX next month, offering 9,000 hours of programming and backed by a content budget of 160 million pounds next year.

The group's shares have risen 35% from a two-year low in September, helped by a report saying it was considering selling a stake in its Studios business. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 612 M 4 177 M 4 177 M
Net income 2022 425 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 6,86%
Capitalization 2 931 M 3 390 M 3 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 987
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Cosslett Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC-33.82%3 390
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-35.50%183 090
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-15.40%13 938
FORMULA ONE GROUP-9.82%13 133
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-45.06%10 731
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.89%2 959