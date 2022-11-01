Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:38 2022-11-01 am EDT
67.99 GBX   +1.48%
07:25aUK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show
RE
10/20ITV PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/17European shares rally as investors cheer UK policy reversal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show

11/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Matt Hancock, Conservative MP, reacts outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Matt Hancock, the former health minister who led Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after he signed up for jungle-based reality television show "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here".

Hancock, who quit government after he was filmed kissing a colleague in breach of lockdown rules, will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall and England soccer player Jill Scott in the line up for the hit programme.

The long-running show sees celebrities undertake challenges such as eating insects and being enclosed with snakes, before contestants are eliminated by public votes.

The Conservative Party said it had withdrawn the whip, meaning he was effectively suspended from the parliamentary party, after hearing he would be going to Australia to take part in the show when parliament was sitting.

"Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," Chief Whip Simon Hart, who handles party discipline, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ITV PLC
07:25aUK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show
RE
10/20ITV PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/17European shares rally as investors cheer UK policy reversal
RE
10/17ITV shares jump on reports it could sell stake in production arm
RE
10/17British Media Group ITV Mulls Sale of Production Unit
MT
10/16ITV explores options for its production arm, including sale - FT
RE
10/16ITV Reportedly Explores Options for Its Production Arm, Including Sale
CI
10/16ITV explores options for its production arm, including sale - FT
RE
10/11Media Company Reach's CFO Resigns; ITV Exec Named Successor
MT
09/19ITV plc(LSE:ITV) dropped from S&P Global 1200
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 614 M 4 155 M 4 155 M
Net income 2022 436 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 7,61%
Capitalization 2 685 M 3 086 M 3 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 987
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 67,00 GBX
Average target price 99,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Cosslett Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC-39.39%3 086
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-31.22%194 229
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.03%13 807
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.71%13 301
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-39.30%12 004
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.47%2 993