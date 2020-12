Dec 6 (Reuters) - The UK and European Union have not yet reached a breakthrough on talks on fishing rights and nothing new has been achieved on the topic as of Sunday, an ITV reporter said in a tweet, citing a UK government source.

"There's been no breakthrough on fish. Nothing new has been achieved on this today," the reporter said, citing the source.

