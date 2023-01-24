Angelo Salice will lead Itway's Cyber Security unit

(Alliance News) - Itway Spa announced Tuesday that Angelo Salice has been appointed as the new director of the company's Cyber Security business unit.

"Salice is a well-known figure in cyber security, with more than 20 years of experience in information security, risk management and compliance," the company explained.

He has worked in several corporate and multinational companies, including Symantec, in roles of increasing responsibility, managing strategic projects at leading national and international clients.

"It is a pleasure and an honor for me to be part of Itway, a company with a long history and experience in the security field," said Angelo Salice, "I am joining a company that represents excellence and to which I trust I can give my contribution. The 2022-2027 industrial plan of the Cyber Security business unit, to which I contributed in drafting, is challenging but certainly achievable. The goal for the coming years is to make Itway increasingly a security solution provider that can effectively respond to customer needs, offering high value-added solutions and services with the highest levels of quality in the market. Offering focus and excellence are the elements we focus on to make Itway more and more a key player in the market."

"I am very happy with Angelo's joining Itway," added the company's president, Andrea Farina. "His skills and experience represent a great value for the company. He is a manager known by the cyber market and highly appreciated by customers, partners and vendors, and his joining Itway represents a fundamental step in the evolution, growth and development strategy of Itway's Cyber Security business unit. I am confident that Angelo will be able to make a valuable contribution to our group."

Itway's stock closed Tuesday up 1.0 percent at EUR1.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

