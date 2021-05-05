Itway S p A : Separate financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 1

Index: Directors' Report on operations for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2020…………….......pag. 1 ∙ Consolidated Group Financial Statements.................................................................................. pag. 23 ∙ Explanatory Notes to the consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................... pag. 29 ∙ Separate Financial Statements Itway S.p.A................................................................................. pag. 87 ∙ Explanatory Notes to the Separate Financial Statements........................................................... pag. 93 Attachments Report of Auditing Company Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 2

Directors' report on operations for the Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 3

Social Bodies Board of Directors (Until the approval of the December 31, 2022 Financial Statements) Name and last name Position Giovanni Andrea Farina President and Chief Executive Cesare Valenti Managing Director Valentino Bravi Independent Director Piera Magnatti Independent Director Annunziata Magnotti Independent Director Board of Statutory Auditors (Until the approval of the December 31, 2022 Financial Statements) Name and last name Position Daniele Chiari President Silvia Caporali Member Rita Santolini Member Manager mandated to draft corporate accounting documents The board of directors named Sonia Passatempi (Administrative Manager of the Group) as the Manager in charge of drafting corporate accounting documents for the Itway Group. Auditing company Analisi S.p.A. The General Meeting gave the mandate for the auditing on July 2, 2018 for a period of nine years until the approval of the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2026 and, pursuant to the regulations in force, it cannot be renewed. Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 4

Report on the ownership and on corporate governance In accordance to current laws, please note the Report on Ownership and Corporate Governance, approved by the Board of Directors of Itway S.p.A (hereinafter the "Company" or "Parent Company") is available for the public at the admini strative headquarters in Ravenna, via Braille 15, and can be consulted on the Internet site www.itway.com in the Investor Relation section. Activities and structure of the Group Following is the structure of the Itway Group at December 31, 2020: ITWAY S.p.A. Itway France S.A.S. Business-e 4 Science S.r.l. Itway RE S.r.l. Infrastrutture S.r.l. 100% 100% 100% 30% Itway Iberica S.L. Itway MENA FZC BE Innova S.r.l. iNebula S.r.l. in 100% 17,1% 50% liquidazione 75% Itway International Idrolab S.r.l. S.r.l. 100% 10% Itway Hellas S.A. Itway Turkyie Ltd Dexit S.r.l. 100% 100% 9% The Company has its legal headquarters in Milan in Viale Achille Papa, 30 and the administrative headquarters in Ravenna in Via L. Braille, 15. Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.