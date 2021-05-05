Log in
    ITW   IT0003057624

ITWAY S.P.A.

(ITW)
  Report
Itway S p A : Separate financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

05/05/2021 | 06:51am EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020

Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

1

Index:

  • Directors' Report on operations for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2020…………….......pag. 1

Consolidated Group Financial Statements..................................................................................

pag. 23

Explanatory Notes to the consolidated Financial Statements .....................................................

pag. 29

Separate Financial Statements Itway S.p.A.................................................................................

pag. 87

Explanatory Notes to the Separate Financial Statements...........................................................

pag. 93

Attachments

  • Report of Auditing Company

Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

2

Directors' report on operations for

the

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

3

Social Bodies

Board of Directors

(Until the approval of the December 31, 2022 Financial Statements)

Name and last name

Position

Giovanni Andrea Farina

President and Chief Executive

Cesare Valenti

Managing Director

Valentino Bravi

Independent Director

Piera Magnatti

Independent Director

Annunziata Magnotti

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

(Until the approval of the December 31, 2022 Financial Statements)

Name and last name

Position

Daniele Chiari

President

Silvia Caporali

Member

Rita Santolini

Member

Manager mandated to draft corporate accounting documents

The board of directors named Sonia Passatempi (Administrative Manager of the Group) as the Manager in charge of drafting corporate accounting documents for the Itway Group.

Auditing company

Analisi S.p.A.

The General Meeting gave the mandate for the auditing on July 2, 2018 for a period of nine years until the approval of the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2026 and, pursuant to the regulations in force, it cannot be renewed.

Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

4

Report on the ownership and on corporate governance

In accordance to current laws, please note the Report on Ownership and Corporate Governance, approved by the Board of Directors of Itway S.p.A (hereinafter the "Company" or "Parent Company") is available for the public at the admini strative headquarters in Ravenna, via Braille 15, and can be consulted on the Internet site www.itway.com in the Investor Relation section.

Activities and structure of the Group

Following is the structure of the Itway Group at December 31, 2020:

ITWAY S.p.A.

Itway France S.A.S.

Business-e

4 Science S.r.l.

Itway RE S.r.l.

Infrastrutture S.r.l.

100%

100%

100%

30%

Itway Iberica S.L.

Itway MENA FZC

BE Innova S.r.l.

iNebula S.r.l. in

100%

17,1%

50%

liquidazione 75%

Itway International

Idrolab S.r.l.

S.r.l. 100%

10%

Itway Hellas S.A.

Itway Turkyie Ltd

Dexit S.r.l.

100%

100%

9%

The Company has its legal headquarters in Milan in Viale Achille Papa, 30 and the administrative headquarters in Ravenna in Via L. Braille, 15.

Directors' Report on Operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itway S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 36,3 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2020 1,22 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net Debt 2020 6,83 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,80 M 9,38 M 9,36 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart ITWAY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Itway S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITWAY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giovanni Andrea Farina Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Valentino Bravi Independent Non-Executive Director
Piera Magnatti Independent Non-Executive Director
Annunziata Magnotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare Valenti Executive Director & Executive VP-Itway VAD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITWAY S.P.A.6.67%9
ACCENTURE PLC11.63%185 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.53%152 864
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.99%130 231
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.66%82 538
INFOSYS LIMITED5.86%76 474
