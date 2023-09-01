(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Itway is up 7.8 percent after reporting Friday that it has signed a partnership with CLoudian Inc, a leading enterprise-class object storage software company. This partnership aims to further expand Itway's cyber security and cyber resilience offerings.

Itway Group expects revenues of EUR5 million in the next two years by operating in the service provider, government, healthcare, energy, education, banking and insurance sectors.

Conafi also did well, rising 2.7 percent. Over the past year, the stock has given up nearly 28% and in the last six months has lost 26%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale ends at the bottom and gives up 3.9 percent after rallying 8.2 percent in the last month. In the last six, the stock has given up 23% and in the last twelve has lost 43%.

Beghelli gives up 1.8% after falling 2.4% in the last month. In the last six, the stock has lost 19% and in the last twelve it has marked a 30% red.

