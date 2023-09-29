(Alliance News) - Itway Spa on Friday reported that revenues in the first half of the year stood at EUR21.4 million from EUR18.3 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, the company was back in the black with a profit of EUR485,000 from a loss of EUR301,000 in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda is positive at EUR743,000 from EUR828,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Ebit is EUR415,000 from EUR526,000 in the first half of 2022.

Net financial position as of June 30 was EUR2.7 million from EUR1.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Looking ahead, "in the months ahead, the group will continue its development activities in its target markets: cyber security, data science and cyber safety. The strengthening of the technical and commercial structure, as commented above, we expect to bring an acceleration in growth," the company explained in a note.

Itway trades in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR2.15 per share.

