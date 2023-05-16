Itway, shareholders' meeting appoints new board of directors

(Alliance News) - Itway Spa announced Tuesday that the shareholders' meeting appointed a new board of directors.
The board of directors, is thus composed of Giovanni Andrea Farina, Cesare Valenti, Piera Magnatti, Valentino Bravi, and Viola Ferretti.
The assembly also confirmed Giovanni Andrea Farina as chairman of the board of
administration.
Itway on Tuesday closed 2.8 percent in the red at EUR1.25 per share.
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
