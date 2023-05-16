Advanced search
    ITW   IT0003057624

ITWAY S.P.A.

(ITW)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-16 am EDT
1.250 EUR   -2.80%
12:54pItway, shareholders' meeting appoints new board of directors
AN
10:43aItway : Itway ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
05/12Itway, revenues rise in quarter; profit falls
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Itway, shareholders' meeting appoints new board of directors

05/16/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Itway Spa announced Tuesday that the shareholders' meeting appointed a new board of directors.

The board of directors, is thus composed of Giovanni Andrea Farina, Cesare Valenti, Piera Magnatti, Valentino Bravi, and Viola Ferretti.

The assembly also confirmed Giovanni Andrea Farina as chairman of the board of

administration.

Itway on Tuesday closed 2.8 percent in the red at EUR1.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ITWAY S.P.A.
05/12Itway : The BoD of Itway Group approves the Interim Operation Report on 31 March 2023
PU
04/28Futures up sharply; BoJ does not change rates
AN
04/27Stock markets tack upward; MPS takes top spot
AN
03/31Itway closes 2022 at a loss; revenues grow and NFP improves
AN
03/31Itway : The BoD of Itway Group approves the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 Dec..
PU
03/31Itway S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Campanella green confirmation of futures; STM bullish
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42,4 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net income 2021 1,30 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
Net Debt 2021 4,66 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 28,2%
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Andrea Farina Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Valentino Bravi Independent Non-Executive Director
Piera Magnatti Independent Non-Executive Director
Annunziata Magnotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare Valenti Executive Director & Executive VP-Itway VAD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITWAY S.P.A.-20.81%15
ACCENTURE PLC4.00%175 257
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.05%144 828
SIEMENS AG16.18%129 782
IBM-12.81%112 016
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.94%88 569
