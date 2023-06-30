(Alliance News) - Itway Spa announced Friday that it has signed a strategic partnership with Mastercard Inc's RiskRecon company through CyberMonks GmbH.

This is an exclusive collaboration that sees Itway as the only partner in Italy enabled to provide these services with the extension of the value-added distribution agreement

exclusively of Mastercard's RiskRecon services in Greece and Turkey. The agreement with Mastercard provides Itway with incremental revenues of EUR6 million over three years.

Mastercard's RiskRecon enables people to obtain an assessment of their risk level. The service provided by Itway with RiskRecon provides a quantitative, objective assessment of one's level of security with summary views-including an overall security rating on a scale of A to F-and detailed, even technical, views indicating the specific critical issues highlighted.

The data are correlated to provide a quantitative and objective assessment of the risk level of one's business environment, with summary and detailed views: the data obtained has an accuracy of 99.1 percent, as certified by independent third parties.

"The partnership agreement with Mastercard's RiskRecon and CyberMonks represents an important step in Itway's strategic development plan in the area of Cyber Security," said Itway President G. Andrea Farina, "allowing us to enrich our Itway Security 360 offering with exclusive, high value-added services. The skills of our Security teams, together with the solutions provided by Mastercard, represent a distinctive element in the field of cyber security in the countries where we operate and allow Itway to offer its customers tools and services capable of approaching the increasingly complex issue of cyber risk management in a structured way."

Angelo Salice, director of the Cyber Resilience business unit, explained, "Our goal is to support and guide clients in the definition and implementation of a security strategy where, through cyber risk exposure ratings and assessments, it becomes possible to easily identify the areas of greatest criticality and thus define accurate action plans based on risk prioritization, both for their own business context and related to third parties and suppliers."

Itway's stock is up 2.9 percent at EUR1.51 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.