Itway SpA is an Italy-based company that operates in the information technology (IT) industry. The Company operates within Value Added Reseller (VAR) sector, which mainly includes E-business Services and Security Management. It focuses on the design of solutions and software technologies for e-business; distribution and integration of products and services for logical security of IT systems, as well as development of professional services of system integrators and centralization of applications. In addition, the Company offers managed services for network and cloud environment in a number of areas, such as security, storage management and business continuity; analysis of video-surveillance flows; solutions to check networks, as well as IT and communications solutions for cultural heritage and data curation services. The Company operates through iNebula Srl and 4Science Srl, among others.