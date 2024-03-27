(Alliance News) - Roberto Castelli, former founder of Bcloud Srl and Strategic Consultant of Itway Spa from February 2023 assumes the commercial direction of Itway in March 2024 to support the commercial structure of the Cybersecurity & Resiliency Business Unit, as announced by the company on Wednesday.

Roberto Castelli, 53, is a senior manager who also has entrepreneurial experience behind him and has an important professional curriculum; he is recognized by the market as an expert in infrastructure particularly in the area of disaster recovery, datacenter, storage and cloud.

"Castelli's task will be to identify new technology partners, consolidate existing ones and expand new business areas and sales channels as well as to take action on the commercial strategy and the market by achieving the company's important growth results," reads the released note.

Itway on Wednesday trades in the red by 2.2 percent at EUR1.43 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.