  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IE   US46578C1080

IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

(IE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
12.23 USD   +4.89%
12/22Scotiabank Starts Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric at Sector Perform With $14 Price Target
MT
12/19Ivanhoe Electric Inc.(NYSEAM:IE) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/15Cordoba Minerals Corp. announced that it expects to receive $2 million in funding from Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
CI
Certain Options of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022.

12/25/2022 EST
Certain Options of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Options will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 27-JUN-2022 to 25-DEC-2022.

Details:
The directors and the holders of substantially all of outstanding shares of common stock have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters. Under these agreements, each of these persons may not, without the prior written approval of BMO and Jefferies, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, or hedge common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for common stock. These restrictions will be in effect for a period of 180 days after the date of this prospectus. At any time, BMO and Jefferies may, in their sole discretion, release some or all the securities from these lock-up agreements.


All news about IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
12/22Scotiabank Starts Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric at Sector Perform With $14 Price Target
MT
12/19Ivanhoe Electric Inc.(NYSEAM:IE) added to S&P Global BMI In..
CI
12/15Cordoba Minerals Corp. announced that it expects to receive $2 million in funding from ..
CI
12/12EU Delays Labeling Lithium Toxic as Concerns From EV Industry Mount -- Commodities Roun..
DJ
12/12BHP Invests in, Collaborates With Friedland's Pulsed-Power Company, Aff..
DJ
12/09Ivanhoe Electric Subsidiary Cordoba Minerals Signs Milestone Agreements with JCHX to Jo..
AQ
12/08Ivanhoe Electric's Cordoba Minerals Unit, JCHX Mining to Jointly Develop Alacran Projec..
MT
12/08Ivanhoe Electric Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
12/01Ivanhoe Electric Kept at Outperform/Speculative Risk at BMO Capital After Santa Cruz Vi..
MT
11/29Ivanhoe Electric Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,00 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 109x
EV / Sales 2023 268x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,23 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taylor Melvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Neeser Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Hirofumi Katase Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.0.00%1 136
ANTOFAGASTA PLC15.35%18 357
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-7.99%14 093
VEDANTA LIMITED-16.41%12 765
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-26.13%9 627
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-9.94%6 985