Certain Options of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Options will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 27-JUN-2022 to 25-DEC-2022.



Details:

The directors and the holders of substantially all of outstanding shares of common stock have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters. Under these agreements, each of these persons may not, without the prior written approval of BMO and Jefferies, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, or hedge common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for common stock. These restrictions will be in effect for a period of 180 days after the date of this prospectus. At any time, BMO and Jefferies may, in their sole discretion, release some or all the securities from these lock-up agreements.