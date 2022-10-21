Current President Eric Finlayson added: “I can't think of a better fit for Ivanhoe Electric than Mr. Melvin given his deep knowledge of the U.S. copper mining industry and Arizona in particular.” - Form 8-K

Advanced search
    IE   US46578C1080

IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

(IE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
8.500 USD   +6.78%
10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT

10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Current President Eric Finlayson added: "I can't think of a better fit for Ivanhoe Electric than Mr. Melvin given his deep knowledge of the U.S. copper mining industry and Arizona in particular."

Mr. Melvin commented, "I've known Robert for many years, and our paths crossed again recently regarding his desire to expand the management team at Ivanhoe Electric. I am excited about the opportunity to join an exceptional team and help the Company advance its portfolio of high-quality assets, including the Santa Cruz Copper Project here in Arizona and the Tintic Project in Utah. I can't wait to get started."

Robert Friedland will continue as the Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric.

Eric Finlayson will take on the new role of Chief of Global Exploration. Eric has almost 40 years of global multi-commodity exploration and discovery experience with 24 years as Global Head of Exploration with Rio Tinto. In his new role, Eric will return to his roots and lead the Company's efforts in project identification and evaluation in jurisdictions that will also be key to U.S. critical minerals supply - principally in Australia, Canada and Europe. Graham Boyd, the Company's Vice President, U.S. Projects, will continue to supervise exploration activities within the continental United States.

"Taylor's addition is the first of several anticipated changes to strengthen our management team," Mr. Friedland continued. "With Taylor on board, we expect to announce a few other key additions in the coming months, so we have the talent necessary to execute our next phase of growth and development."

All appointments and changes, including Mr. Melvin's appointment, will be effective November 21, 2022. Mr. Melvin will also join the board of directors at that time.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

Information contact

Investors

Evan Young, VP of Corporate Development

604-689-8765

Valerie Kimball, Director, Investor Relations

720-933-1150

Disclaimer

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,50 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 739 M 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 71,0x
EV / Sales 2023 235x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,96 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Martin Friedland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Finlayson President
Catherine Barone Chief Financial Officer
Glen Kuntz Chief Technical & Innovation Officer
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.0.00%739
VEDANTA LIMITED-17.10%12 689
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-16.47%12 449
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-20.85%12 004
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-19.42%10 502
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-28.77%6 022