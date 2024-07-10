NYSE/TSX: IE
Corporate Presentation - July 2024
Ivanhoe Electric - U.S. Electric Metals Exploration Company with Significant Technology Platform
U.S. focused portfolio of electric metals projects, highlighted by the high-grade underground Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona
Proprietary exploration and energy storage technologies
Operator of 50/50 exploration joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Ma'aden,
on expansive underexplored lands on the Arabian Shield
Operator of exploration alliance with BHP, funded by BHP's initial $15 million investment to explore for new discoveries of critical metals in the southwest U.S.
Experienced team of exploration professionals
Experienced senior management led by Founder & Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland
Well-positioned to benefit from clean energy transition and strong copper market fundamentals
Ivanhoe Electric - Delivering Consistent Execution
2023 Major Achievements and Milestones
Published Santa Cruz Mineral Resource Update
Established Ma'aden JV in Saudi Arabia and Closed Ma'aden Private Placement (~$127 Million for 9.9% Stake)
Acquired 5,975 Acres Private Land at Santa Cruz Project
Completed ~84k Meters of Drilling at Santa Cruz Project
Published Santa Cruz Initial Assessment
Raised ~$200 Million in Follow-on Common Stock Offering, Including Ma'aden Top-up
Reported Successful Drill Results at Santa Cruz - Verde Domain and Texaco Ridge Sulfides
Commenced Typhoon Surveys in Saudi Arabia and Identified Initial Drill Targets
Advanced Exploration Drilling at U.S. Projects
2024+
Identified Initial Drill Targets in Saudi Arabia (Drilling in H2 2024)
Advancing PFS and Permitting at Santa Cruz
Drilling at Multiple U.S.
Exploration Projects
Announced U.S. Exploration
Alliance with BHP
Pursuing New Opportunities for Typhoon Deployment
Developing U.S. Business Plan for VRB Energy
Proprietary Technology Platforms - Typhoon , CGI, & VRB
Typhoon
Accurate and powerful proprietary geophysical survey technology based on I-Pulse technology
Successfully used to accelerate the exploration process to lower costs
Potential to discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable
Computational
Geosciences Inc. ("CGI")
Advanced data analytics, geophysical modeling and artificial intelligence for water, oil and minerals discoveries
Only product that can process the full spectrum of geophysical datasets produced by the Typhoon system into 3D images
Proven grid-scale proprietary battery technology
Low-costion-exchange membrane, long-life electrolyte formulation and innovative flow cell design
Proven commercial-scale product with over 500 MWh installed or in development
Santa Cruz Project - High-Grade Copper Resource Entirely on Private Land in Arizona
4.7 million tonnes ("Mt") contained resource at average grade of 1.24% copper
5,975 acres of private land encompassing the entire project
Acquired land includes associated water rights
Ivanhoe Electric controls all mineral titles contiguous with surface land
Project has excellent access to existing infrastructure including rail, highways and electric transmission lines
Located just west of Casa Grande,
Arizona, a growing industrial corridor
Santa Cruz Project - Modern Underground Mining Project with Small Surface Footprint
Current project design requires ~1/3 of land package
- Mine access, processing and tailings storage facilities
Incorporates modern mining technologies to reduce operating costs and carbon dioxide emissions
Includes provision for on-site solar power to supply up to
70% of Project's electricity demand
Preliminary Feasibility Study on track for completion in Q2 2025
Santa Cruz IA - September 2023
IA focuses on 5.9 Mt / year underground copper mine with small surface footprint
- IA only incorporates high-grade exotic, oxide and enriched domains contained in Santa Cruz and East Ridge Deposits
Estimated copper production of 1.6 Mt over 20-year mine life ("LOM")
- ~1.0 Mt pure copper cathode via onsite SX/EW
- ~0.6 Mt copper in concentrate that is 48% copper by weight
Initial project capital estimated at $1.15 billion, $980 million in LOM sustaining capital Low estimated capital intensity of ~$14k / tonne annual copper production Estimated LOM C1 cash costs of $1.36/lb Cu
After-tax NPV8% of $1.32 billion and IRR of 23.0% at $3.80/lb Cu
IA contemplates 70% renewable energy, resulting in low estimated Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 0.49 t CO2e/t Cu produced
Santa Cruz Verde Domain - High-Grade Oxide Copper
The Verde Domain is a zone of high-grade soluble copper in mineralized Oracle Granite within the Santa Cruz deposit
Successful step-out drilling has extended the boundaries of the mineralized domain to the northeast and northwest
- SCC-192intersected 53.00 meters @ 2.04% Total Copper from 640.00 meters
- SCC-196intersected 66.60 meters @ 1.53% Total Copper from 614.63 meters
- SCC-226and SCC-230 intersected soluble copper mineralization of the Verde Domain (assay results pending)
Provides upside potential to the project economics presented in the IA
Santa Cruz IA - Processing Flowsheet
Production of Both Copper Cathode and Copper Concentrate
Santa Cruz IA - Potential to be a Significant Copper Producer in the U.S. with Low Estimated Operating Costs
Santa Cru Projected Copper Production and Costs elative to Other SA Mines
with 0 Paid Production Greater than 55 Mlbs
Source: Wood Mackenzie, 2023 (single year 2022 data shown, the Santa Cruz 2023 IA has not been reviewed by Wood Mackenzie).
