NYSE/TSX: IE

Corporate Presentation - July 2024

Ivanhoe Electric - U.S. Electric Metals Exploration Company with Significant Technology Platform

U.S. focused portfolio of electric metals projects, highlighted by the high-grade underground Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona

Proprietary exploration and energy storage technologies

Operator of 50/50 exploration joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Ma'aden,

on expansive underexplored lands on the Arabian Shield

Operator of exploration alliance with BHP, funded by BHP's initial $15 million investment to explore for new discoveries of critical metals in the southwest U.S.

Experienced team of exploration professionals

Experienced senior management led by Founder & Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland

Well-positioned to benefit from clean energy transition and strong copper market fundamentals

Ivanhoe Electric - Delivering Consistent Execution

2023 Major Achievements and Milestones

Published Santa Cruz Mineral Resource Update

Established Ma'aden JV in Saudi Arabia and Closed Ma'aden Private Placement (~$127 Million for 9.9% Stake)

Acquired 5,975 Acres Private Land at Santa Cruz Project

Completed ~84k Meters of Drilling at Santa Cruz Project

Published Santa Cruz Initial Assessment

Raised ~$200 Million in Follow-on Common Stock Offering, Including Ma'aden Top-up

Reported Successful Drill Results at Santa Cruz - Verde Domain and Texaco Ridge Sulfides

Commenced Typhoon Surveys in Saudi Arabia and Identified Initial Drill Targets

Advanced Exploration Drilling at U.S. Projects

2024+

Identified Initial Drill Targets in Saudi Arabia (Drilling in H2 2024)

Advancing PFS and Permitting at Santa Cruz

Drilling at Multiple U.S.

Exploration Projects

Announced U.S. Exploration

Alliance with BHP

Pursuing New Opportunities for Typhoon Deployment

Developing U.S. Business Plan for VRB Energy

Proprietary Technology Platforms - Typhoon , CGI, & VRB

Typhoon

Accurate and powerful proprietary geophysical survey technology based on I-Pulse technology

Successfully used to accelerate the exploration process to lower costs

Potential to discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable

Computational

Geosciences Inc. ("CGI")

Advanced data analytics, geophysical modeling and artificial intelligence for water, oil and minerals discoveries

Only product that can process the full spectrum of geophysical datasets produced by the Typhoon system into 3D images

Proven grid-scale proprietary battery technology

Low-costion-exchange membrane, long-life electrolyte formulation and innovative flow cell design

Proven commercial-scale product with over 500 MWh installed or in development

Santa Cruz Project - High-Grade Copper Resource Entirely on Private Land in Arizona

4.7 million tonnes ("Mt") contained resource at average grade of 1.24% copper

5,975 acres of private land encompassing the entire project

Acquired land includes associated water rights

Ivanhoe Electric controls all mineral titles contiguous with surface land

Project has excellent access to existing infrastructure including rail, highways and electric transmission lines

Located just west of Casa Grande,

Arizona, a growing industrial corridor

Santa Cruz Project - Modern Underground Mining Project with Small Surface Footprint

Current project design requires ~1/3 of land package

  • Mine access, processing and tailings storage facilities

Incorporates modern mining technologies to reduce operating costs and carbon dioxide emissions

Includes provision for on-site solar power to supply up to

70% of Project's electricity demand

Preliminary Feasibility Study on track for completion in Q2 2025

Santa Cruz IA - September 2023

IA focuses on 5.9 Mt / year underground copper mine with small surface footprint

  • IA only incorporates high-grade exotic, oxide and enriched domains contained in Santa Cruz and East Ridge Deposits

Estimated copper production of 1.6 Mt over 20-year mine life ("LOM")

  • ~1.0 Mt pure copper cathode via onsite SX/EW
  • ~0.6 Mt copper in concentrate that is 48% copper by weight

Initial project capital estimated at $1.15 billion, $980 million in LOM sustaining capital Low estimated capital intensity of ~$14k / tonne annual copper production Estimated LOM C1 cash costs of $1.36/lb Cu

After-tax NPV8% of $1.32 billion and IRR of 23.0% at $3.80/lb Cu

IA contemplates 70% renewable energy, resulting in low estimated Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 0.49 t CO2e/t Cu produced

Santa Cruz Verde Domain - High-Grade Oxide Copper

The Verde Domain is a zone of high-grade soluble copper in mineralized Oracle Granite within the Santa Cruz deposit

Successful step-out drilling has extended the boundaries of the mineralized domain to the northeast and northwest

  • SCC-192intersected 53.00 meters @ 2.04% Total Copper from 640.00 meters
  • SCC-196intersected 66.60 meters @ 1.53% Total Copper from 614.63 meters
  • SCC-226and SCC-230 intersected soluble copper mineralization of the Verde Domain (assay results pending)

Provides upside potential to the project economics presented in the IA

Santa Cruz IA - Processing Flowsheet

Production of Both Copper Cathode and Copper Concentrate

Santa Cruz IA - Potential to be a Significant Copper Producer in the U.S. with Low Estimated Operating Costs

Santa Cru Projected Copper Production and Costs elative to Other SA Mines

with 0 Paid Production Greater than 55 Mlbs

Source: Wood Mackenzie, 2023 (single year 2022 data shown, the Santa Cruz 2023 IA has not been reviewed by Wood Mackenzie).

