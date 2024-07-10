Ivanhoe Electric - U.S. Electric Metals Exploration Company with Significant Technology Platform

U.S. focused portfolio of electric metals projects, highlighted by the high-grade underground Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona

Proprietary exploration and energy storage technologies

Operator of 50/50 exploration joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Ma'aden,

on expansive underexplored lands on the Arabian Shield

Operator of exploration alliance with BHP, funded by BHP's initial $15 million investment to explore for new discoveries of critical metals in the southwest U.S.

Experienced team of exploration professionals

Experienced senior management led by Founder & Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland

Well-positioned to benefit from clean energy transition and strong copper market fundamentals