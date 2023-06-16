Advanced search
    IE   US46578C1080

IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

(IE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36:55 2023-06-16 pm EDT
14.74 USD   +1.34%
01:00pIvanhoe Electric : June 2023 JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference
PU
08:09aInsider Sell: Ivanhoe Electric
MT
06/14Ivanhoe Electric Down 3% As Details Latest Drill Results From Santa Cruz Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ivanhoe Electric : June 2023 JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

06/16/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and

Renewables Conference

June 21-22, 2023

NYSE AMERICAN & TSX: IE

Ivanhoe Electric - Unique Investment Opportunity

Founded by Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland

Experienced executive management team

Combination of advanced technologies and electric metals mining opportunities

High-quality portfolio of exploration & development-stage assets in the United States, highlighted by Santa Cruz (AZ) and Tintic (UT)

Experienced exploration team focused on identifying electric metals deposits

US-Based, Electric Metals Exploration and Development Company with

Significant Proprietary Technology Platform

2

Experienced Executive Management Team

Robert Friedland

Taylor Melvin

Founder, Executive Chairman

President & CEO

Industry-leading company

20+ years combined with

builder, entrepreneurial

JP Morgan investment banking

explorer and technology

and Freeport-McMoRan

innovator

Quentin Markin

Jordan Neeser

EVP, Business Development

Chief Financial Officer

and Strategy Execution

Former Group Controller and

23 years as mining and M&A

Director, Business Development

lawyer at Stikeman Elliott,

at First Quantum and CFO at

including 15 years as Partner

Gold Standard Ventures

Eric Finlayson

Cassandra Joseph

Chief of Global Exploration

VP, General Counsel and

Senior global geologist and

Corporate Secretary

former head of exploration at

20+ years as legal professional

Rio Tinto

in US mining industry

3

Typhoon™ & CGI - A Powerful Tool for Resource Discovery

Typhoon™

Accurate and powerful proprietary geophysical survey technology based on I-Pulse technology

Successfully used to accelerate the exploration process to lower costs

Potential to discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable

Computational Geosciences Inc. (CGI)

Advanced data analytics, geophysical modelling and artificial intelligence for water, oil and minerals discoveries

Only product that can process the full spectrum of geophysical datasets produced by Typhoon™ into 3D images

4

Typhoon™ - For the Next Generation of Discovery

Typhoon™ allows us to potentially discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable through conventional survey methods and technology

1

2

3

4

High-powered transmitter based

Maps sub-surface variations in rock

Detects the presence of sulfide

Allows for industry-leading

on I-Pulse technology

conductivity and chargeability

minerals containing copper,

depth penetration to over

nickel, gold and silver

1.5 kilometres

5

Disclaimer

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 16:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6,00 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -28,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 352 M 1 352 M -
EV / Sales 2023 201x
EV / Sales 2024 343x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,54 $
Average target price 17,38 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taylor Melvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Neeser Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Victoire Jacquin de Margerie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.19.67%1 352
ANTOFAGASTA PLC1.55%19 744
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.17.74%17 274
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-2.35%10 187
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED8.85%7 787
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-4.73%5 927
