Ivanhoe Electric : June 2023 JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

Ivanhoe Electric - Unique Investment Opportunity
Founded by Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland
Experienced executive management team
Combination of advanced technologies and electric metals mining opportunities
High-quality portfolio of exploration & development-stage assets in the United States, highlighted by Santa Cruz (AZ) and Tintic (UT)
Experienced exploration team focused on identifying electric metals deposits
US-Based, Electric Metals Exploration and Development Company with
Significant Proprietary Technology Platform
2
Typhoon™ - For the Next Generation of Discovery
Typhoon™ allows us to potentially discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable through conventional survey methods and technology
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
High-powered transmitter based
|
Maps sub-surface variations in rock
|
Detects the presence of sulfide
|
Allows for industry-leading
|
on I-Pulse technology
|
conductivity and chargeability
|
minerals containing copper,
|
depth penetration to over
|
|
|
nickel, gold and silver
|
1.5 kilometres
|
|
|
|
5