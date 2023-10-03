NYSE/TSX: IE
Corporate Presentation | October 2023
Ivanhoe Electric - Unique Investment Opportunity
Founded by Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland
Experienced executive management team
Combination of advanced technologies and electric metals opportunities
High-quality portfolio of electric metals assets in the United States, highlighted by Santa Cruz (AZ), Tintic (UT) and Hog Heaven (MT)
Experienced exploration team focused on identifying electric metals deposits
Well-positioned to benefit from US energy transition and favorable long-term fundamentals for copper
US-Based, Electric Metals Exploration Company with Significant
Proprietary Technology Platform
Experienced Executive Management Team
Robert Friedland
Founder, Executive Chairman
Industry-leading company
builder, entrepreneurial explorer and technology innovator
Quentin Markin
EVP, Business Development
and Strategy Execution
23 years as mining and M&A lawyer at Stikeman Elliott, including 15 years as Partner
Graham Boyd
SVP, Exploration
16+ years as geologist, part of the Ivanhoe team that discovered the Merlin deposit in Australia
Taylor Melvin
President & CEO
20+ years combined with
J.P. Morgan investment banking and Freeport-McMoRan
Jordan Neeser
Chief Financial Officer
Former Group Controller and
Director, Business Development
at First Quantum and CFO at
Gold Standard Ventures
Cassandra Joseph
General Counsel and Corporate
Secretary
20+ years as legal professional in US mining industry
Proprietary Technology Platforms - TyphoonTM, CGI, & VRB
TyphoonTM
Accurate and powerful proprietary geophysical survey technology based on I-Pulse technology
Successfully used to accelerate the exploration process to lower costs
Potential to discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable
Computational
Geosciences Inc. (CGI)
Advanced data analytics, geophysical modeling and artificial intelligence for water, oil and minerals discoveries
Only product that can process the full spectrum of geophysical datasets produced by the TyphoonTM system into 3D images
Proven grid-scale proprietary battery technology
Low-costion-exchange membrane, long-life electrolyte formulation and innovative flow cell design
Proven commercial-scale product with over 500 MWh installed or in development
US-Focused Portfolio Provides Exposure to Major Discovery Potential
HOG HEAVEN, MT
Cu-Au-Ag
UNITY, OR
Cu
TINTIC, UT
Cu-Au-Ag
WHITE HILL, NV
Cu
LINCOLN, UT
Cu-Au-Ag
BITTER CREEK, AZ
Cu-Au
SANTA CRUZ, AZ
Cu
Denotes Active Drilling Site
CAROLINA, NC
Cu-Au
Other Global Opportunities
IE / Ma'aden Exploration JV, Saudi Arabia
Sama Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au, Ivory Coast
Cordoba / San Matias Cu-Au-Ag, Colombia
Kaizen / Pinaya Cu-Au, Peru
