Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on identifying and developing mineral projects, and mainly mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, gold, silver, and the platinum group metals. Its two material mineral projects are Santa Cruz Copper Project (Santa Cruz) in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project (Tintic) in Utah. The Santa Cruz is located between the towns of Casa Grande and Stanfield in Arizona, approximately a one-hour drive south of Phoenix. It encompasses approximately 47.3 square kilometers (km2) of land. The Tintic exploration area covers approximately 65 km2 of patented claims and unpatented claims. Its other key mineral projects are the Hog Heaven Copper-Silver-Gold Project, located in Montana, and the Sama Nickel-Copper-Palladium Project, located in the Ivory Coast. Its technologies include Typhoon, Computational Geosciences and VRB Energy.