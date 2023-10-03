NYSE/TSX: IE

Corporate Presentation | October 2023

Ivanhoe Electric - Unique Investment Opportunity

Founded by Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland

Experienced executive management team

Combination of advanced technologies and electric metals opportunities

High-quality portfolio of electric metals assets in the United States, highlighted by Santa Cruz (AZ), Tintic (UT) and Hog Heaven (MT)

Experienced exploration team focused on identifying electric metals deposits

Well-positioned to benefit from US energy transition and favorable long-term fundamentals for copper

US-Based, Electric Metals Exploration Company with Significant

Proprietary Technology Platform

2

Experienced Executive Management Team

Robert Friedland

Founder, Executive Chairman

Industry-leading company

builder, entrepreneurial explorer and technology innovator

Quentin Markin

EVP, Business Development

and Strategy Execution

23 years as mining and M&A lawyer at Stikeman Elliott, including 15 years as Partner

Graham Boyd

SVP, Exploration

16+ years as geologist, part of the Ivanhoe team that discovered the Merlin deposit in Australia

Taylor Melvin

President & CEO

20+ years combined with

J.P. Morgan investment banking and Freeport-McMoRan

Jordan Neeser

Chief Financial Officer

Former Group Controller and

Director, Business Development

at First Quantum and CFO at

Gold Standard Ventures

Cassandra Joseph

General Counsel and Corporate

Secretary

20+ years as legal professional in US mining industry

3

Proprietary Technology Platforms - TyphoonTM, CGI, & VRB

TyphoonTM

Accurate and powerful proprietary geophysical survey technology based on I-Pulse technology

Successfully used to accelerate the exploration process to lower costs

Potential to discover deposits otherwise thought to be undetectable

Computational

Geosciences Inc. (CGI)

Advanced data analytics, geophysical modeling and artificial intelligence for water, oil and minerals discoveries

Only product that can process the full spectrum of geophysical datasets produced by the TyphoonTM system into 3D images

Proven grid-scale proprietary battery technology

Low-costion-exchange membrane, long-life electrolyte formulation and innovative flow cell design

Proven commercial-scale product with over 500 MWh installed or in development

4

US-Focused Portfolio Provides Exposure to Major Discovery Potential

HOG HEAVEN, MT

Cu-Au-Ag

UNITY, OR

Cu

TINTIC, UT

Cu-Au-Ag

WHITE HILL, NV

Cu

LINCOLN, UT

Cu-Au-Ag

BITTER CREEK, AZ

Cu-Au

SANTA CRUZ, AZ

Cu

Denotes Active Drilling Site

CAROLINA, NC

Cu-Au

Other Global Opportunities

IE / Ma'aden Exploration JV, Saudi Arabia

Sama Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au, Ivory Coast

Cordoba / San Matias Cu-Au-Ag, Colombia

Kaizen / Pinaya Cu-Au, Peru

5

