CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.49% to 20,052.25

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.49 percent to 20,052.25

* Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , up 7.8%, New Gold Inc, up 5.1%, and Enerplus Corp, higher by 4.2%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed Commerce Inc, down 8.5%, Docebo Inc, down 7.6%, and goeasy Ltd, lower by 6.9%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 222.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Bombardier Inc and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.94 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector slipped 1.57 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.27%, or $1.72, to $77.6 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.55%, or $2.02, to $81.3

* The TSX is up 15% for the year.

This summary was machine generated October 4 at 21:08.