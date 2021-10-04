Log in
    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.49% to 20,052.25

10/04/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.49 percent to 20,052.25 

* Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , up 7.8%, New Gold Inc, up 5.1%, and Enerplus Corp, higher by 4.2%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed Commerce Inc, down 8.5%, Docebo Inc, down 7.6%, and goeasy Ltd, lower by 6.9%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 222.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Bombardier Inc and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.94 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector slipped 1.57 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.27%, or $1.72, to $77.6 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.55%, or $2.02, to $81.3

* The TSX is up 15% for the year.

This summary was machine generated October 4 at 21:08. 


© Reuters 2021
03:09pBHP : Reportedly in Talks to Buy Into Ivanhoe Mines' Congo Copper Project
MT
09/30Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. That Ramp-Up of Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1, 3.8 Million-Tonne-Per-Annum ..
CI
09/30Kamoa-Kakula Phase 1 Concentrator Mills Approximately 320,000 Tonnes of Ore Grading 6.0..
NE
09/29TSX BRIEF : Losers On Index Include Stelco Down 21.5%, NFI Group Down More Than 21%, Ivanh..
MT
09/29RBC Capital Markets Notes Pullback of Metals, Mining Equities
MT
09/23LUNDIN MINING BRIEF : Bank of America Meanwhile Reiterated Buy Ratings on Ivanhoe Mines an..
MT
09/23LUNDIN MINING BRIEF : Downgraded To Underperform From Buy at Bank of America On Slower Rel..
MT
09/08IVANHOE MINES : Kamoa-Kakula Phase 1 concentrator plant approaching steady-state-design pe..
PU
09/07Ivanhoe Mines Announces That Hot Commissioning and Ramp-Up of Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1, 3..
CI
08/16Kamoa Copper Extends Existing Financing Agreement with DRC's State-Owned Power Company ..
NE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 77,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 94,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 733 M 7 779 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 46,4%
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,40 $
Average target price 8,85 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Martie Cloete President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Co-Chairman
Yu Feng Sun Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Pierre Joubert Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Mary A. Vincelli Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE MINES LTD.18.08%7 724
BHP GROUP-12.94%131 657
RIO TINTO PLC-12.10%107 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.38%43 350
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.17%30 588
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)110.62%28 050