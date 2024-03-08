Group
Tailings Storage
Policy
GROUP TAILINGS STORAGE POLICY
Table of Contents
Introduction
3
Policy Statement
3
Objective
4
Scope
4
Specific Requirements
4
Concern for affected people
4
Development of an integrated knowledge base
5
Management across the tailings lifecycle
5
Responsible governance of TSFs
5
Maintaining a shared state of readiness
6
Specific Restrictions
6
Related Documents
6
GROUP TAILINGS STORAGE POLICY
Introduction
In recent years, the safe management of tailings storage facilities (TSFs) has globally received renewed focus. Catastrophic failure of several TSFs across the mining industry resulted in the establishment of global governance bodies. These governance bodies focus on raising the industry standard with relation to TSF management across the tailings lifecycle and on the rights of workers and communities who are potentially affected by TSF failures. Additionally, these governance bodies focus on minimizing environmental harm caused by tailings management.
Policy Statement
This policy reinforces Ivanhoe Mines' commitment to the protection of the health and safety of people, host communities, the environment, and water conservation in all our operations and locations.
Ivanhoe Mines is fully committed to the safe and sustainable management of waste from our mining operations, including tailings. To achieve this, we have developed a comprehensive approach to safe and responsible management and operation of all our TSFs throughout their lifecycles, from design to closure. This approach is aligned with certain international tailing management standards developed by industry experts, as further described in this policy.
In addition, we commit to monitor and improve our tailings management systems as and when required and actively support initiatives to reduce tailings. Ivanhoe Mines will make commercial efforts to assert its influence over joint ventures where we do not directly control or operate to encourage our partners to act in a manner consistent with this policy.
The term "our operations" also refers to operations where we have joint venture partners, and the operation is either managed by the joint venture or by Ivanhoe Mines.
Page 3 of 7
GROUP TAILINGS STORAGE POLICY
ObjectiveScope
At Ivanhoe Mines, our objective for tailings management is to strive for zero fatalities and the elimination of catastrophic failures. We are committed to preventing or mitigating the socio-economic and environmental impacts of our business activities.
We are governed by our internal standards, which outline clear tailings management accountabilities and processes. We also comply with relevant tailing storage regulations and legal requirements, and align our practices with the International Council on Mining and Metals' (ICMM) tailings governance framework and the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).
Ivanhoe Mines has a structured and comprehensive approach to managing and providing assurances on our TSFs throughout their lifecycle, from planning and design through to construction, operation, closure and beyond.
All existing and planned TSFs are, or will be, monitored as required. We engage specialist external design engineers to ensure our facilities are designed in line with leading TSFs practices. The TSFs are also monitored by independent external specialists in this field and have an appointed Engineer of Record (EoR). Additional assurances are also provided by our own technical specialists, with support from external experts as required.
The scope of this policy extends to guiding all employees involved in tailings management, at both own-managed and joint venture-managed operations, towards a responsible approach covering best practices in managing these facilities in our areas of responsibility.
Specific Requirements
As part of our commitment to risk management and continuous improvement, Ivanhoe Mines is committed to implementing the 2020 GISTM and the requirements stipulated in its six topic areas. This includes conducting assurance activities to assess and monitor implementation of good practice principles contained within the GISTM.
As a first principle, our TSFs are designed using the "Down Stream" design concept and constructed in areas where the impact on environment and people will be minimal, even in the event of a highly unlikely failure.
Concern for affected people
We are committed to consider the rights of our employees and host communities who may be affected by tailings dam failures with regards to health and safety and their right to access relevant information.
We implement proactive stakeholder engagement activities and maintain a non-judicial grievance procedure at each of our operations that contain TSFs.
Page 4 of 7
GROUP TAILINGS STORAGE POLICY
Development of an integrated knowledge base
As part of our commitment to responsible tailings management we commit to maintain an integrated knowledge base which supports improved decision-making about tailings management. We will update the knowledge bases at each of our operations with information about site selection, design and construction, socio-economic and environmental impacts, human rights impacts, climate change considerations and monitoring data from our tailings operations in alignment with guidelines from the
GISTM.
Management across the tailings lifecycle
We follow international good practice guidelines in independently classifying our TSFs and assessing it against seismic and flooding events. We classify the potential consequences of failures and design the controls required for the safe management or our facilities. These controls and monitoring systems at each of our facilities are there to proactively check on the stability of our facilities and to report and act on anomalies as soon as they might occur.
Responsible governance of tailings storage facilities
Ivanhoe Mines' Board of Directors has designated the Technical Committee with oversight of tailings management and safety. Our Chief Operating Officer is responsible for appointing the relevant personnel to report on construction progress and any anomalies from TSFs at any of Ivanhoe Mines' operations on a quarterly basis or immediately if a major concern is reported. Further, an EoR is appointed for each TSF.
Ivanhoe Mines is committed to implementing annual assurance processes in alignment with good international industry practice and following through on recommendations based on audit results. In addition, we train our workforce and contractors involved in, or responsible for, tailings management in the requirements for responsible tailings management.
Ivanhoe Mines is further committed to planning, monitoring and ensuring that the relevant operational closure trust funds for decommissioning or closure of facilities at our operations are in place.
Page 5 of 7
GROUP TAILINGS STORAGE POLICY
Maintaining a shared state of
Specific Restrictions
readiness
As part of Ivanhoe Mines' larger Emergency Preparedness and Response Planning (EPRP), we commit efforts to proactively engage (i) key stakeholders such as communities in the inundation zone, (ii) required levels of government, and (iii) public and private emergency services close to our operations.
The aim of these engagements is to share relevant information, including risks and controls that we developed to manage our TSFs and EPRP, and to keep these controls current. Our EPRP planning for any TSF failure includes obtaining and managing information that will be required for post- disaster recovery activities.
The implementation of this policy should be supportive of Ivanhoe Mines' values, principles, and processes, including the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. It should promote a cohesive organisational approach to tailings management across any of the operations Ivanhoe Mines is involved in. Through successful implementation of this policy, Ivanhoe Mines endeavours to demonstrate a continued commitment to TSF stewardship in line with good international industry standards.
Related Documents
The following documents must be taken into account:
Ivanhoe Mines Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Code
Ivanhoe Mines Companion Booklet to the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Ivanhoe Mines Human Rights Policy
Ivanhoe Mines Sustainability Policy Ivanhoe Mines Health and Safety Policy Ivanhoe Mines Community Relations Group Policy Relevant Standard Operating Procedures
Page 6 of 7
1-604-688-6630
www.ivanhoemines.com
info@ivanhoemines.com
This policy has been approved by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd's Board of Directors
Board Approval Date: 12/04/2023
Published by:
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Sustainability Department
Doc ID:
1015-IVM-0000-RM-POL-0001_Rev 0
This document has been prepared by and remains the sole property of Ivanhoe Mines. It is published solely for use by the Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. team in the execution of its duties. The user/ recipient agrees to use it for the purposes intended and to return it and not to publish it to any third party without written approval from Ivanhoe Mines. The user must ensure that it is the current version prior to using it.
IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Mining with a greater purpose
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 14:11:53 UTC.