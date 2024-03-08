At Ivanhoe Mines, our objective for tailings management is to strive for zero fatalities and the elimination of catastrophic failures. We are committed to preventing or mitigating the socio-economic and environmental impacts of our business activities.

We are governed by our internal standards, which outline clear tailings management accountabilities and processes. We also comply with relevant tailing storage regulations and legal requirements, and align our practices with the International Council on Mining and Metals' (ICMM) tailings governance framework and the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

Ivanhoe Mines has a structured and comprehensive approach to managing and providing assurances on our TSFs throughout their lifecycle, from planning and design through to construction, operation, closure and beyond.

All existing and planned TSFs are, or will be, monitored as required. We engage specialist external design engineers to ensure our facilities are designed in line with leading TSFs practices. The TSFs are also monitored by independent external specialists in this field and have an appointed Engineer of Record (EoR). Additional assurances are also provided by our own technical specialists, with support from external experts as required.