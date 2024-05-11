NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
REGARDING QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL REPORTS
AND
CONSENT TO ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF DOCUMENTS
Dear Shareholder,
As a shareholder of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (the "Company"), you are entitled to receive our annual and interim financial statements. If you wish to receive these financial statements, please complete and return this notice by mail or fax to 1-800-517-4553. Your name will then be placed on the Supplemental Mailing List maintained by our Transfer Agent and Registrar, Odyssey Trust Company.
As long as you remain a shareholder, you will receive this card each year and will be required to renew your request to receive these financial statements. If you have any questions about this procedure, please contact Odyssey Trust Company) by phone at 1-888-290-1175 or 1-587-885-0960.
Financial Statements Election Notice
(PLEASE PRINT)
ELECTRONICALLY:
To:
Odyssey Trust Company
350 - 409 Granville St
Name
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Canada
Address
Postal/Zip Code
Country
Email Address
Please add my name to the Supplemental Mailing List for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and send me their financial statements as indicated below:
- Annual Financial Statements
- Interim Financial Statements
CHECK ONE:
- By Mail
- By electronic delivery. I have read and understand the terms of this "Consent to Electronic Delivery of Documents" set forth on the reverse side of this notice and I consent to the electronic delivery of the Documents (as defined herein) indicated in Item 1 on the reverse side of this notice.
(See Reverse Side)
SHAREHOLDER CONSENT TO DELIVERY OF ELECTRONIC DOCUMENTS
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (the "Company") is introducing a voluntary option for the delivery of Company documents to its shareholders ("Shareholders") by electronic means rather than traditional mailing of paper copies. This option allows the Company to provide its shareholders a convenient method of receiving materials meant to increase timeliness for Shareholders, provide benefits to our environment and reduce costs.
I consent to the electronic delivery of the documents listed below that the Company elects to deliver to me electronically, all in accordance with the terms hereof. The consent granted herein will last until revoked by the Shareholder.
- The following documents that are filed with securities regulators and delivered to other Shareholders will at the same time be delivered electronically to me (collectively referred to as the "Documents" or each of them as a "Document"):
- annual reports including financial statements;
- quarterly reports, including financial statements;
- notices of meetings of shareholders, management information circulars and forms of proxy; and
- such other disclosure documents that the Company makes available by electronic means.
-
The Documents will be delivered to you by the Company by making them available for your viewing, downloading and/or saving on the Internet websitewww.ivanhoemines.com(the "Website").
A Shareholder must then go to "Investor Information" and "Financial Reports" and locate the Document of interest for viewing. The Company will advise you by e-mail when the Documents are available on the Website.
- I understand that to view, download and/or save a Document requires me to have access to a device capable of accessing the internet through a compatible web browser, a compatible version of Adobe® Acrobat Reader installed on such device and access to other appropriate software, including email software. For Shareholders without Adobe® Acrobat Reader, a link will be provided to allow the downloading of this program. Accordingly, I acknowledge that I understand the above technical requirements and that I possess the technical ability and resources to receive electronic delivery in the manner outlined in this "Consent to Electronic Delivery of Documents".
- I acknowledge that I may receive at no cost a paper copy of any Document to be delivered if the Company cannot make electronic delivery available or if I contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company by telephone at 1-888-290-1175 or 1-587-885-0960, regular mail at Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. c/o Odyssey Trust Company), 350 - 409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2 or via electronic mail at shareholders@odysseytrust.com..I further acknowledge that my request of a paper copy of any Document does not constitute revocation of this "Consent to Electronic Delivery of Documents".
- The Documents will be posted on the Website for delivery for a period of time corresponding to the notice period stipulated under applicable legislation and the Documents will remain posted on the Website thereafter for a period of time which is appropriate and relevant, given the nature of the document.
- I understand that my consent may be revoked or changed at any time by notifying the Company's transfer agent of such revocation or changed by telephone, regular mail or e-mail as specified in paragraph 4 above.
- I understand that the Company maintains in confidence the personal information I provide as a Shareholder and uses it only for the purpose of Shareholder communication.
-
I understand that I am not required to consent to the electronic delivery of Documents. I have read and understand this "Consent to Electronic Delivery of Documents" and I consent to the electronic delivery of
Documents on the terms outlined above.
