Annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on thursday, June 20, 2024

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Ivanhoe") is using the notice-and-access provisions (the "Notice-and-Access Provisions") under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to deliver meeting materials to its registered and beneficial shareholders in respect of its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Instead of receiving printed copies of the meeting materials, under the Notice-and-Access Provisions, shareholders receive this notice ("Notice") with information on the Meeting date, location and purpose, as well as information on how they may access electronic versions of the 2024 management proxy circular (the "Circular"), and, if requested, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, and management's discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and financial condition for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") and how they may vote. Shareholders will also receive a proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, enabling them to vote

at the Meeting.

Meeting date and time

Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8 a.m. (Pacific Time).

Location

Virtually via live Internet webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IVN2024 or

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IVN2024 In person at Pan Pacific Hotel Vancouver, Pacific Rim Suite 2, 300-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B5

Shareholders will receive or be asked to consider and vote on the following matters at the Meeting:

1 Receive the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the auditor's report;