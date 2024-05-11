average grade of 5.23% copper, Kamoa-Kakula produces

393,551 tonnes of copper in concentrate, which aligns with our production guidance despite some challenges experienced with the instability of the national electrical grid, which our team has quickly and decisively addressed. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to operational efficiency and excellence, with Kamoa-Kakula outperforming expectations on key metrics, including mill throughput, recoveries, and project execution.

Among our innovative milestones, the launch of "Project 95" at Kamoa-Kakula promises to revolutionize our operations by targeting an increase in copper recoveries from 87.4% to 95%. With basic engineering already underway, this initiative underscores our commitment to continual improvement and efficient mining practices.

Furthermore, the commencement of trial exports of copper concentrate along the Lobito Atlantic Railway Corridor marks a significant logistical milestone. The Reserved Capacity Agreement for the transportation of up to 240,000 tonnes of copper products from 2025 highlights Kamoa-Kakula's pioneering role

in utilizing the Lobito Corridor and is another calculated step in unlocking the true potential of this emerging copper district.

In December 2023, we completed a strategic private placement with leading American institutional shareholders, raising aggregate proceeds of C$575 million. This accomplishment underscores the market's confidence in our vision and the long-term value proposition of our mining projects and unparalleled exploration potential.

Kamoa-Kakula stands at the forefront of the mining industry through its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and active community involvement. Our guiding principle, "mining with a greater purpose," not only shapes our corporate ethos but also cements our dedication to sustainable practices and social responsibility. This commitment deeply influences our long-term strategic vision, ensuring that our operations and exploratory efforts contribute positively to the regions we serve.

Notably, Kamoa-Kakula stands out for having the lowest rate of carbon emissions per tonne of produced copper when benchmarked against other significant global operations. Even more impressive, these emissions are slated to significantly decrease by an additional 46% following the completion of Kamoa-Kakula's onsite Phase 3 smelter, which is anticipated by the end of 2024. This environmental stride pairs seamlessly with the renewable energy project involving the refurbishment of Inga II's hydroelectric dam turbine #5. This initiative is set to bolster the Democratic Republic of Congo's electricity network, contributing 260 megawatts of clean hydroelectric power by the first quarter of 2025 and providing green energy to power Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 expansion and beyond.