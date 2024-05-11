Management Proxy Circular
2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
June 20, 2024
Mining with a greater purpose
Dated April 29, 2024
Ivanhoe Mines' Board of Directors and Executives, including Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland (centre left), Lead Independent Director Tadeu Carneiro (second from right), Director Manfu Ma (first from left) and President, Marna Cloete (centre right), on a site tour of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex.
We're setting our sights on a future defined by substantial growth, sustainable methodologies, ultra-safe and environmentally friendly operations, and enduring prosperity for all our stakeholders."
Robert M. Friedland, Executive Co-Chairman
Cover image: Geologist, Christelle Nkulu, logging core at the Kamoa-Kakula core shed.
What's inside
This management proxy circular includes important information about our 2024 shareholder meeting, the items of business and how to vote your shares.
It also tells you about Ivanhoe Mines' governance and how we pay our executives and directors. Please read it carefully and then vote.
Message to shareholders
2
Notice of our 2024 annual general meeting
4
General Information
5
Key terms
6
1 About the shareholder meeting
7
When and where
8
Business of the meeting
8
Voting information
11
About the nominated directors
16
2 Corporate governance
30
Building an effective board
31
Board responsibilities
39
Board committees
45
Additional information about the Board
49
3 Director compensation
50
Director fee schedule
51
Director compensation table
52
Outstanding option-based
and share-based awards
53
Incentive plan awards
54
Outstanding share-based awards -
Deferred share units
55
4
Executive compensation
57
Message from the Chair of the
Compensation Committee
58
Compensation discussion and analysis
60
Executive compensation program
72
2023 compensation decisions
83
Compensation tables
87
Termination and change of control
benefits
90
Securities authorized for issuance under
equity compensation plans
92
5
Other information
104
6
Appendix
105
DRC President, His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, alongside Ivanhoe Mines' President Marna Cloete, cuts the ribbon to mark the formal opening of the Kamoa Centre of Excellence.
1
Message to shareholders
ROBERT M. FRIEDLAND
This past year, Ivanhoe Mines rocketed to new heights, demonstrating our tenacity, innovation, and steadfast dedication to excellence in our operations."
Robert M. Friedland - Executive Co-Chairman
WEIBAO (WEBBER) HAO
As we look to the future, we remain committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering value to our shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident in our teams' ability to achieve our ambitious goals."
Weibao (Webber) Hao - Non-ExecutiveCo-Chairman
Dear Shareholders,
We hope this letter finds you well. In the spirit of reflection and anticipation, it is our pleasure to share with you the formidable strides Ivanhoe Mines has made in 2023. This past year has been about achieving remarkable growth and strategic milestones, empowering our host citizens and communities, and spearheading innovation in the mining industry. We are set to become a leading global producer of the metals the world vitally requires for advanced industrialization and a sustainable transition to clean energy and decarbonization, including copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals.
Our achievements this year reflect the sheer scale of our ambition, operational agility, and innovative mindset. Looking ahead, we're setting our sights on a future defined by substantial growth, sustainable methodologies, ultra-safe and environmentally friendly operations, and enduring prosperity for all our stakeholders. Our strategic endeavours and exploration efforts are meticulously planned to broaden our operational reach and fortify our pledge to deliver substantial value to our shareholders, community members, and the regions where we operate. The strength of our partnerships globally-including ties with CITIC Metal, Zijin Mining, our valued shareholders, and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and communities-has been pivotal in our trailblazing success.
This past year, Ivanhoe Mines rocketed to new heights, driven by our tenacity, innovation, and steadfast dedication to excellence in our operations. We celebrated a historic year with record normalized profit of $388 million and adjusted EBITDA of $604 million. Our flagship project, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was a standout performer, generating record annual revenue of $2.70 billion and record EBITDA of $1.68 billion. With milled volumes reaching a record 8.54 million tonnes of ore at an
2 Ivanhoe Mines 2024 Management Proxy Circular
average grade of 5.23% copper, Kamoa-Kakula produces
393,551 tonnes of copper in concentrate, which aligns with our production guidance despite some challenges experienced with the instability of the national electrical grid, which our team has quickly and decisively addressed. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to operational efficiency and excellence, with Kamoa-Kakula outperforming expectations on key metrics, including mill throughput, recoveries, and project execution.
Among our innovative milestones, the launch of "Project 95" at Kamoa-Kakula promises to revolutionize our operations by targeting an increase in copper recoveries from 87.4% to 95%. With basic engineering already underway, this initiative underscores our commitment to continual improvement and efficient mining practices.
Furthermore, the commencement of trial exports of copper concentrate along the Lobito Atlantic Railway Corridor marks a significant logistical milestone. The Reserved Capacity Agreement for the transportation of up to 240,000 tonnes of copper products from 2025 highlights Kamoa-Kakula's pioneering role
in utilizing the Lobito Corridor and is another calculated step in unlocking the true potential of this emerging copper district.
In December 2023, we completed a strategic private placement with leading American institutional shareholders, raising aggregate proceeds of C$575 million. This accomplishment underscores the market's confidence in our vision and the long-term value proposition of our mining projects and unparalleled exploration potential.
Kamoa-Kakula stands at the forefront of the mining industry through its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and active community involvement. Our guiding principle, "mining with a greater purpose," not only shapes our corporate ethos but also cements our dedication to sustainable practices and social responsibility. This commitment deeply influences our long-term strategic vision, ensuring that our operations and exploratory efforts contribute positively to the regions we serve.
Notably, Kamoa-Kakula stands out for having the lowest rate of carbon emissions per tonne of produced copper when benchmarked against other significant global operations. Even more impressive, these emissions are slated to significantly decrease by an additional 46% following the completion of Kamoa-Kakula's onsite Phase 3 smelter, which is anticipated by the end of 2024. This environmental stride pairs seamlessly with the renewable energy project involving the refurbishment of Inga II's hydroelectric dam turbine #5. This initiative is set to bolster the Democratic Republic of Congo's electricity network, contributing 260 megawatts of clean hydroelectric power by the first quarter of 2025 and providing green energy to power Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 expansion and beyond.
Our achievements in exploration have been equally impressive, with the highly significant Kitoko copper discovery and the maiden Mineral Resource estimates for the Makoko and Kiala copper deposits marking significant strides in our exploration efforts across the 2,654-km2 Western Foreland licenses adjacent to Kamoa-Kakula. With an exploration budget increase fourscore year-on-year to approximately $90 million for 2024, our focus remains on expanding and maximizing these significant discoveries, as well as furthering our search for the world's next tier-one copper deposits.
Our outlook for 2024 and beyond is very bright. Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 concentrator project is 94% complete, on budget and ahead of schedule, with first ore now expected in May 2024-two full quarters ahead of initial public forecasts-which is anticipated to boost annualized copper production to approximately 600,000 tonnes. This milestone will make Kamoa-Kakula one of the world's largest copper operations, just four years after declaring first production.
At the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, the construction of the 800,000 tonne-per-annum zinc concentrator is also ahead of schedule, with commissioning now expected in the June 2024. Kipushi will be the world's highest-grade major zinc mine and among the lowest Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emitters per tonne of zinc metal produced.
The second half of 2024 will see the completion of an updated independent feasibility study on an optimized development plan for the Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold mine in South Africa, focusing on accelerating development and expanding processing capacity. These initiatives are aimed at cementing Platreef's position as one of the world's largest and lowest-cost producers of platinum-group metals, nickel, copper, and gold, and a future leader in the South African mining industry.
None of these accomplishments would have been possible without your unwavering support and confidence in Ivanhoe Mines. We are deeply grateful for your partnership as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the mining sector.
As we look to the future, we remain committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering value to our shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident in our teams' ability to achieve our ambitious goals.
Sincerely,
ROBERT M. FRIEDLAND
WEIBAO (WEBBER) HAO
Founder, Executive Co-Chairman
Non-ExecutiveCo-Chairman
3
Notice of our 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders
How to get a copy of the management proxy circular:
To reduce printing and mailing costs, we are using the notice and access provisions under National Instrument 54-101 to deliver the 2024 management proxy circular and other materials for the shareholder meeting.
You can access copies of our management proxy circular, management's discussion and analysis and annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, on our website, http://www.ivanhoemines.com, and on our SEDAR+ profile, www.sedarplus.ca.
ContactMeeting
informationinformation
Items of business
- Receive the Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the auditor's report;
- Set the number of directors at 11 for the year;
- Elect directors for the year;
- Re-appointPricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., Chartered Accountants, as auditor for the 2024 fiscal year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's fees;
- Transact any other business that properly comes before the meeting.
To receive free printed copies:
Tel 1-877-907-7643
You will need your 16-digit control number as indicated on your form of proxy or voting instruction form. (toll-free within Canada/US)
Tel 1-303-562-9305 (outside Canada/US - not toll-free, English)
Tel 1-303-562-9306 (French)
Website www.proxyvote.com and
enter your control number as indicated on your voting instruction form.
Or contact our Vice President, Compliance and Corporate Secretary:
Tel 1-604-688-6630
(not toll-free)
Fax 1-604-682-2060
Email info@ivanhoemines.com
Mail Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Suite 606 - 999
Canada Place, Vancouver,
British Columbia V6C 3E1
You are invited to attend the 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. You have the right to vote at the meeting if you were a registered holder of our Class A common shares at the close of business on April 29, 2024.
When
Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8 a.m. (Pacific Time)
Where
Virtuallyvia live internet webcast at
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ IVN2024and
In personat Pan Pacific Hotel Vancouver, Pacific Rim Suite 2, 300-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B5
Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the meeting virtually regardless of their geographic location. Registered shareholders and duly appointed ` who participate in the meeting online will be able to listen to and view the meeting, ask questions and vote at the meeting in real time.
You may participate in the meeting virtually via live webcast at: www. virtualshareholdermeeting. com/IVN2024
Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting and ask questions but will NOT be able to vote at the meeting. Guests can attend the meeting but will NOT be able to vote or submit questions at the meeting.
By order of the Board of Directors,
"MARNA CLOETE"
President
"MARY VINCELLI"
Vice President, Compliance
and Corporate Secretary
4 Ivanhoe Mines 2024 Management Proxy Circular
MARNA CLOETE
General information
You have received this management proxy circular because you owned Ivanhoe Mines Class A common shares as of the close of business on April 29, 2024.
Management is soliciting your proxy for the meeting. Proxy solicitation is mostly by mail, but you may also be contacted by an Ivanhoe director, officer or employee to encourage you to vote. We pay for these costs.
This management proxy circular contains important information about the business of the meeting and the voting process. Please read it carefully before you vote your shares.
The Board has approved the contents of this management proxy circular and has authorized its distribution to all shareholders of record and non-objecting beneficial owners.
If you acquired Ivanhoe shares after April 29, 2024, you are not entitled to receive notice of, or to vote at, the meeting unless you have a properly endorsed share certificate or other proof that you own the shares as of such date and you make a demand to our transfer agent that your name be included on the list of shareholders of record.
Contact our transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, at least 10 days before the meeting to ask for your name to be included on the list of shareholders of record. See page 15 for how to contact Odyssey.
In this document,
- we, us, our, Company, Ivanhoe Mines and Ivanhoe mean Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and our subsidiaries and joint ventures
- Board means our board of directors
- you, your and shareholder refer to holders of Ivanhoe Mines Class A common shares, unless stated otherwise
- Class A shares and shares mean Ivanhoe Class A common shares
- all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars (US$) unless indicated otherwise
- references to C$ mean Canadian dollars
- information is as of April 29, 2024, unless indicated otherwise
Marna Cloete, President
Record date
April 29, 2024
Meeting date
June 20, 2024
Registered and records office
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Suite 606 - 999 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E1
Tel 1-604-688-6630
Fax 1-604-682-2060
African Corporate office
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
82 on Maude, Second Floor
82 Maude Street Sandton, South Africa 2146
Tel +27 11 088 4300
Fax +27 86 676 7126
5
Message to shareholders
Key terms
BC
BCBCA
Board of Directors or Board
CDP
CITIC Metal
CITIC Metal Africa
Class A share or shares
Compensation
Committee
DRC
DSU
DSU Plan
Equity Incentive Plan
ESG
IPO
Kamoa Holding
Joint Venture
LME
LTIFR
Mtpa
NEO
NI 52-110
NI 54-101
PSU
PwC
RSU
SUA Plan
TRIFR
TSR
TSX
TSX-V
Zijin or Zijin Mining
British Columbia
Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)
The board of directors of Ivanhoe Mines
Carbon Disclosure Project
CITIC Metal Co., Ltd.
CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited
Class A common share
Compensation and Human Resources Committee
Democratic Republic of Congo
Deferred share unit
Deferred Share Unit Plan
Amended and Restated Employees' and Directors' Equity Incentive Plan
Environmental, social and governance
Initial public offering
Kamoa Holding Limited, a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin that holds a direct 80% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. Ivanhoe holds an effective 39.6% interest in the project through its 49.5% shareholding in Kamoa Holding Limited. Zijin holds 49.5% of Kamoa Holding Limited while the remaining 1% share interest is held by privately-owned Crystal River Global Limited
London Metal Exchange
Lost time injury frequency rate calculated as the number of lost time injuries per 1,000,000 labour hours
Million-tonnes-per-annum
Named Executive Officer
National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees
National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer
Performance share unit
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., Chartered Accountants
Restricted share unit
Share Unit Award Plan
Total recordable injury frequency rate calculated as the number of recordable injuries per 1,000,000 labour hours
Total shareholder return
Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.
6 Ivanhoe Mines 2024 Management Proxy Circular
1
shareholder meeting
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
You can vote in person at the meeting or by proxy.
This section includes important information about the meeting, the items of business and how to vote your shares.
When and where
8
Business of the meeting
8
Voting information
11
About the nominated directors
16
Caption: Aerial view of Kipushi Mine which borders the town of Kipushi in the DRC.
7
About the shareholder meeting
When and where
Our 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders will begin at 8 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and will be conducted via live internet webcast online at:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IVN2024
and in person at the:
Pan Pacific Hotel Vancouver Pacific Rim Suite 2
300-999 Canada Place,
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B5
We must have a quorum to transact business at a shareholder meeting. That means we need to have at least two persons present, in person at the meeting or virtually, or represented by proxy, who together hold at least 25% of the Class A shares that are entitled to be voted at the meeting for the meeting to proceed.
According to the BCBCA and our articles, we must receive a simple majority of the votes cast at the meeting (by person or proxy) to pass an ordinary resolution and a majority of two-thirds of the votes cast at the meeting (by person or proxy) is required to pass a special resolution. All items to be voted on at our 2024 annual general meeting are ordinary resolutions.
Business of the meeting
1. Receive our financial statements
We will present our audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the auditor's report.
You can access copies of our management's discussion and analysis and annual audited financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year on our website (www.ivanhoemines.com) and our SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca).
2. Set the number of directors
This year Ivanhoe management has determined to nominate 11 directors for election to the Board.
You will vote on setting this year's Board for election at 11 directors.
Management recommends you vote FOR setting the number of directors at 11.
3. Elect directors
Directors are elected annually and hold office until the next annual general meeting of
Management recommends you vote
shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.
FOR each nominee.
Management has nominated the 11 people below for election as Ivanhoe directors. Each
nominee currently serves on our Board and has expressed his or her willingness to serve another term.
Management does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve as a director. Each nominee will hold office until our next annual general meeting, until they resign, or until their successors are elected or appointed.
You will vote on electing each of the 11 nominated directors. You can vote for or withhold your vote for each nominated director:
Robert M. Friedland
Weibao (Webber) Hao
Tadeu Carneiro
Jinghe Chen
William Hayden
Martie Janse van Rensburg Manfu Ma
Peter G. Meredith
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Kgalema P. Motlanthe
Delphine Traoré
8
