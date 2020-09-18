Log in
Ivanhoe Mines : Annual and Special Meeting reminder and COVID-19 safety protocols

09/18/2020 | 11:45am EDT

VANCOUVER, CANADA − Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX:IVPAF) will be hosting its 2020 Annual and Special meeting of shareholders on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 8 a.m. (Pacific Time) as detailed in the proxy materials distributed to shareholders, and available on the company's website at www.ivanhoemines.comand under the company's provide on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns and physical gathering restrictions in place, the company requests that all shareholders vote in advance of the meeting via proxy, and is strongly encouraging shareholders not to attend the meeting in person, but rather attend the meeting virtually via the internet link provided immediately below.

Virtually via a live internet webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/153210939

Password: 'ivanhoe2020' (case sensitive).

Only a restricted number of registered shareholders and valid proxyholders will be permitted to gain entry into the meeting in person, subject to passing a mandatory health screening. He or she also will be subject to all safety protocols currently in effect at the meeting location, including the requirement to wear a mask while on the premises.

If any registered shareholder or valid proxyholder plans to attend the meeting in person, they are asked to please confirm their attendance by close of business on Thursday, September 24, 2020 by emailing Mary Vincelli, Ivanhoe Mines' Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary, at: mary@ivancorp.net.

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media
Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

Disclaimer

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 15:44:04 UTC
