Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)

4. Investment in joint venture

Kamoa Holding Limited ("Kamoa Holding"), a joint venture between the Company and Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin"), holds a direct 80% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex ("Kamoa-Kakula"). The Company holds an effective 39.6% interest in the project through its 49.5% shareholding in Kamoa Holding. Zijin holds 49.5% of Kamoa Holding while the remaining 1% share interest is held by privately-owned Crystal River Global Limited ("Crystal River") (see Note 9).

The costs associated with mine development at Kamoa-Kakula's Kansoko and Kakula sites were capitalized as property, plant and equipment in Kamoa Copper SA (a subsidiary of Kamoa Holding).

Kamoa-Kakula was deemed to have reached commercial production on July 1, 2021, after achieving a milling rate in excess of 80% of design capacity and recoveries in excess of 70% for a continuous period of seven days. 301,336 tonnes of copper in concentrate was produced during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (nine months ended September 30, 2022: 240,736), and 103,947 tonnes were produced during the three months ended September 30, 2023 (three months ended September 30, 2022: 97,820).

On March 21, 2014, a financing agreement was entered into between Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC SARL (a subsidiary of Kamoa Holding) and La Société Nationale d'Électricité SARL ("SNEL"), relating to the first- stage upgrade of two existing hydroelectric power plants in the DRC to feed up to 113 MW into the national power supply grid and for the supply of electricity to the Kamoa-Kakula Project. All six new turbines at the Mwadingusha hydropower plant were synchronized to the national electrical grid in August 2021, with each generating unit producing approximately 13 megawatts (MW) of power, for a combined output of approximately 78 MW. In August 2021, Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC SARL ("Ivanhoe Mines Energy") signed an extension of the existing financing agreement with SNEL to upgrade turbine 5 at the Inga II hydropower complex. Turbine 5 is expected to produce 178 MW of renewable hydropower, providing the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex and the planned, associated smelter with sustainable electricity for future expansions.

Under the agreements, Ivanhoe Mines Energy agreed to provide a loan relating to the power upgrade. The total loan advanced as at September 30, 2023 amounts to $295.6 million (December 31, 2022: $252.5 million) comprising of a principal amount of $246.7 million (December 31, 2022: $219.3 million) and interest of $48.9 million (December 31, 2022: $33.2 million) and is included in the net assets of the joint venture under the heading "Long-term loan receivable".

The term for repayment of the principal amount, accrued interest and future costs is estimated to be 25 years, beginning after the expiry of a two-year grace period from the signing date of the agreement. The actual repayment period will ultimately depend on the amount actually financed and on the amounts deducted from electricity bills based on a fixed percentage of 40% of the actual bill as per the loan repayment terms. Interest is earned at a rate of USD 6-month LIBOR plus 3%. Following the cessation of publication of LIBOR rates in June 2023, interest has been calculated with reference to the last publicly available LIBOR rate while the transition to a SOFR interest rate is being finalized (see Note 36). The Kamoa-Kakula Project has a priority electricity right by which SNEL commits to make available as per an agreed power requirements schedule, sufficient energy from its grid to meet the energy needs of the project. The table below summarizes the Long-term loan receivable: