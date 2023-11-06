Condensed consolidated interim financial statements of
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
September 30, 2023
Table of contents
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
3
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income
4
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
5
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
6
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
7 - 56
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position as at September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Notes
2023
2022
$'000
$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
2,421,585
Investment in joint venture
4
2,047,040
Property, plant and equipment
5
954,172
630,295
Mineral properties
6
264,995
264,995
Deferred tax asset
7
223,966
208,356
Investments
10
85,479
9,652
Loans receivable
8
45,574
92,475
Promissory note receivable
9
26,790
26,756
Other receivables
13
21,567
15,141
Right-of-use asset
11
6,775
7,540
Other assets
5,839
4,372
Total non-current assets
4,056,742
3,306,622
Current assets
303,308
Cash and cash equivalents
12
597,451
Prepaid expenses
14
45,604
28,466
Other receivables
13
29,695
15,742
Consumable stores
855
1,011
Current tax assets
278
364
Loans receivable
8
-
19,629
Total current assets
379,740
662,663
Total assets
4,436,482
3,969,285
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
2,371,740
Share capital
21
2,347,105
Share option reserve
21
141,791
141,541
Foreign currency translation reserve
22
(84,596)
(63,830)
Accumulated profit
800,990
509,801
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
3,229,925
2,934,617
Non-controlling interests
23
(109,599)
(93,486)
Total equity
3,120,326
2,841,131
Non-current liabilities
484,946
Convertible notes - host liability
15
462,290
Deferred revenue
16
307,176
310,725
Convertible notes - embedded derivative liability
15
266,600
221,300
Borrowings
17
56,445
40,823
Lease liability
11
10,903
10,761
Cash-settledshare-based payment liability
18
10,080
9,023
Deferred tax liability
7
2,337
1,775
Rehabilitation provision
1,878
1,093
Advances payable
19
1,840
3,123
Total non-current liabilities
1,142,205
1,060,913
Current liabilities
83,316
Borrowings
17
-
Trade and other payables
20
81,749
61,637
Convertible notes - host liability
15
6,616
3,033
Cash-settledshare-based payment liability
18
1,844
2,025
Lease liability
11
426
546
Total current liabilities
173,951
67,241
Total liabilities
1,316,156
1,128,154
Total equity and liabilities
4,436,482
3,969,285
(Signed) Peter Meredith
Peter Meredith, Director
(Signed) Martie Janse van Rensburg
Martie Janse van Rensburg, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Operating income (expenses)
Share of profit from joint venture net of tax
4
69,829
34,057
225,554
170,856
Share-based payments
24
(6,732)
(7,381)
(21,554)
(19,407)
Exploration and project evaluation expenditure
(6,264)
(4,312)
(14,020)
(30,025)
Salaries and benefits
(2,688)
(1,965)
(7,757)
(7,250)
Travel costs
(1,889)
(2,115)
(5,637)
(5,740)
Other expenditure
(1,862)
(2,282)
(6,093)
(6,411)
Legal fees
(1,772)
(748)
(3,671)
(1,419)
Foreign exchange loss
(1,159)
(1,671)
(3,981)
(2,359)
Professional fees
(471)
(417)
(1,747)
(1,214)
Reversal of VAT write-off
-
(99)
-
4,852
Profit from operating activities
46,992
13,067
161,094
101,883
Finance income
26
56,671
46,720
176,453
116,821
Gain (loss) on fair valuation of embedded derivative liability
15
12,218
(27,700)
(45,300)
89,500
Other income
27
933
644
8,691
1,599
Finance costs
25
(8,752)
(10,223)
(24,756)
(27,627)
Loss on fair valuation of financial asset
(1,647)
(2,873)
(2,754)
(2,457)
Profit before income taxes
106,415
19,635
273,428
279,719
Income tax (expense) recovery
Current tax
(105)
(20)
(346)
119
Deferred tax
1,212
4,252
4,103
117,089
1,107
4,232
3,757
117,208
Profit for the period
107,522
23,867
277,185
396,927
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
112,510
26,344
291,189
368,980
Non-controlling interests
(4,988)
(2,477)
(14,004)
27,947
107,522
23,867
277,185
396,927
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit:
Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations, net of tax
(3,091)
(23,957)
(22,875)
(13,504)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(3,091)
(23,957)
(22,875)
(13,504)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
104,431
(90)
254,310
383,423
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
109,681
4,588
270,423
356,464
Non-controlling interests
23
(5,250)
(4,678)
(16,113)
26,959
104,431
(90)
254,310
383,423
Basic profit per share
28
0.09
0.02
0.24
0.30
Diluted profit per share
28
0.08
0.02
0.24
0.23
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Foreign
Share capital
currency
Equity
Non-
Number
Share option
translation
Accumulated
attributable
controlling
of shares
Amount
reserve
reserve
profit
to owners
interests
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at January 1, 2022
1,209,665,401
2,316,293
141,099
(62,508)
98,937
2,493,821
(116,824)
2,376,997
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
368,980
368,980
27,947
396,927
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(12,516)
-
(12,516)
(988)
(13,504)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
-
-
-
(12,516)
368,980
356,464
26,959
383,423
Transactions with owners
Share-based payments charged to operations
(Note 24)
-
-
18,808
-
-
18,808
-
18,808
Share unit awards vested (Note 21(c))
2,713,091
18,620
(18,620)
-
-
-
-
-
Options exercised (Note 21(b))
1,596,852
6,618
(1,735)
-
-
4,883
-
4,883
Balance at September 30, 2022
1,213,975,344
2,341,531
139,552
(75,024)
467,917
2,873,976
(89,865)
2,784,111
Balance at January 1, 2023
1,216,754,579
2,347,105
141,541
(63,830)
509,801
2,934,617
(93,486)
2,841,131
Net profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
291,189
291,189
(14,004)
277,185
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(20,766)
-
(20,766)
(2,109)
(22,875)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
-
-
-
(20,766)
291,189
270,423
(16,113)
254,310
Transactions with owners
Share-based payments charged to operations
(Note 24)
-
-
19,289
-
-
19,289
-
19,289
Share unit awards vested (Note 21(c))
2,381,755
17,323
(17,323)
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred share units settled (Note 21(d))
106,579
980
-
-
-
980
-
980
Options exercised (Note 21(b))
1,320,787
6,332
(1,716)
-
-
4,616
-
4,616
Balance at September 30, 2023
1,220,563,700
2,371,740
141,791
(84,596)
800,990
3,229,925
(109,599)
3,120,326
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Notes
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
106,415
273,428
Profit before income taxes
19,635
279,719
Items not involving cash
(69,829)
(225,554)
Share of profit from joint venture net of tax
4
(34,057)
(170,856)
Finance income
26
(56,671)
(46,720)
(176,453)
(116,821)
(Gain) loss on fair valuation of embedded derivative
(12,218)
45,300
liability
15
27,700
(89,500)
Other taxes
-
-
(2)
(2)
Finance costs
25
8,752
10,223
24,756
27,627
Share-based payments
24
6,732
7,381
21,554
19,407
Loss in fair valuation of financial asset
1,647
2,873
2,754
2,457
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
986
1,806
4,211
2,558
Depreciation
635
381
1,579
4,919
Transfer from other assets to working capital items
246
584
555
938
Depreciation on right-of-use asset
69
60
210
474
Loss (profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
2
4
(2,757)
8
Gain on acquisition of investment
-
-
(1,936)
-
Reversal of expected credit loss provision
-
-
(1,201)
-
(13,234)
(10,130)
(33,556)
(39,072)
Interest received
26
4,475
3,648
17,753
6,948
Change in working capital items
31
3,746
(1,801)
(17,249)
(23,652)
Income taxes paid
(26)
(10)
(284)
(13)
Interest paid
(64)
(34)
(183)
(91)
Deferred share units settled in cash
(408)
-
(408)
-
Proceeds from streaming transaction (net of transaction
-
-
costs)
223,959
223,959
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities
(5,511)
215,632
(33,927)
168,079
Cash flows from investing activities
(139,033)
(337,146)
Property, plant and equipment acquired
(47,510)
(80,950)
Other assets acquired
(893)
(563)
(2,093)
(1,234)
Cash paid on behalf of joint venturer
9
(8)
(8)
(34)
(29)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
8
5
4,866
77
Investment in listed shares
10(ii)
-
-
-
(13,329)
Net cash used in investing activities
(139,926)
(48,076)
(334,407)
(95,465)
Cash flows from financing activities
40,000
80,000
Proceeds from loan facility
17
-
-
Proceeds from aircraft financing facility
17
18,181
-
18,181
-
Options exercised
1,082
1,702
4,616
4,883
Partial repayment of interest on advances payable to
(1,493)
(1,493)
Gécamines
-
-
Partial repayment of aircraft financing facility
(498)
-
(498)
-
Principal portion of lease liability repaid
(144)
(258)
(333)
(1,079)
Settlement of coupon interest on convertible bonds
15
-
-
(7,188)
(7,188)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
57,128
1,444
93,285
(3,384)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
(1,270)
(12,799)
(19,094)
(14,059)
Net cash (outflow) inflow
(89,579)
156,201
(294,143)
55,171
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
392,887
507,146
597,451
608,176
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
303,308
663,347
303,308
663,347
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)
-
Basis of presentation and going concern assumption
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining, development and exploration company incorporated in Canada which, together with its subsidiaries and joint venture, is focused on the mining, development and exploration of minerals and precious metals from its property interests located primarily in Africa.
The registered and records office of the Company is located at Suite 606-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3E1. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol IVN. The shares of the Company are also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States of America under the symbol IVPAF.
The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information and footnotes required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for complete financial statements for year-end reporting purposes. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, are not necessarily indicative of future results.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments and share-based payments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. The financial statements are also prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business.
The Company has an accumulated profit of $801.0 million at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $509.8 million). As at September 30, 2023, the Company's total assets exceeds its total liabilities by $3,120.3 million (December 31, 2022: $2,841.1 million) and current assets exceeds current liabilities by $205.8 million (December 31, 2022: $595.4 million).
- Significant accounting policies
The significant accounting policies used in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been consistently applied to all periods presented, unless otherwise stated, and are as follows:
- Statement of compliance
The accounting policies applied by the Company in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Company in its most recent annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 except for the application of new and revised accounting standards mentioned in Note 3.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
- Statement of compliance
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)
2. Significant accounting policies (continued)
-
Significant accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IAS 34 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates can, by definition, only approximate the actual results. Estimates are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.
Significant accounting judgments are accounting policies that have been identified as being complex or involving subjective judgments or assessments.
Significant accounting estimates and judgments include, amongst other things, the recoverability of assets, the determination of the functional currency, technical feasibility and commercial viability of projects, the classification of Kamoa Holding Limited as a joint venture, the determination of inputs into lease accounting, the valuation of the embedded derivative liability associated with the convertible notes, deferred revenue, deferred tax, provisions for tax claims, the provisionally-priced revenue, remeasurement of contract receivables and bill-and-hold arrangements of the Kamoa Holding Limited joint venture.
- Future accounting changes
The following new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not effective during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company has not yet adopted these new and amended standards.
- Amendment to IFRS 16 - Leases on sale and leaseback. These amendments include requirements for sale and leaseback transactions in IFRS 16 to explain how an entity accounts for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. Sale and leaseback transactions where some or all the lease payments are variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are most likely to be impacted. (i)
The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
- Amendment to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier finance. These amendments require disclosures to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The disclosure requirements are the IASB's response to investors' concerns that some companies' supplier finance arrangements are not sufficiently visible, hindering investors' analysis. (i)
The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
- Amendment to IAS 1 - Non-current liabilities with covenants. These amendments clarify how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability. The amendments also aim to improve information an entity provides related to liabilities subject to these conditions. (i)
The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
- Amendment to IFRS 16 - Leases on sale and leaseback. These amendments include requirements for sale and leaseback transactions in IFRS 16 to explain how an entity accounts for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. Sale and leaseback transactions where some or all the lease payments are variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are most likely to be impacted. (i)
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)
- Significant accounting policies (continued)
- Future accounting changes (continued)
-
Amendment to IAS 21 - Lack of Exchangeability. An entity is impacted by the amendments when it has a transaction or an operation in a foreign currency that is not exchangeable into another currency at a measurement date for a specified purpose. A currency is exchangeable when there is an ability to obtain the other currency (with a normal administrative delay), and the transaction would take place through a market or exchange mechanism that creates enforceable rights and obligations. (ii)
The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
- Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024
- Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2025
- Amendment to IAS 21 - Lack of Exchangeability. An entity is impacted by the amendments when it has a transaction or an operation in a foreign currency that is not exchangeable into another currency at a measurement date for a specified purpose. A currency is exchangeable when there is an ability to obtain the other currency (with a normal administrative delay), and the transaction would take place through a market or exchange mechanism that creates enforceable rights and obligations. (ii)
-
Application of new and revised standards
The following standards became effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. The Company adopted these standards in the current period and they did not have a material impact on its condensed consolidated interim financial statements unless specifically mentioned below.
∙ Amendment to IAS 1 - Presentation of financial statements. The amendments clarify how to classify debt and other liabilities as current or non-current. Another amendment requires companies to disclose their material accounting policy information rather than their significant accounting policies, with additional guidance added to the Standard to explain how an entity can identify material accounting policy information with examples of when accounting policy information is likely to be material.
∙ Amendments to IAS 12 - Income Taxes: Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction. The amendments require companies to recognize deferred tax on transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences.
∙ Amendments to IAS 12 - Income Taxes: In December 2021, the Organization for Economic Co- operation and Development (OECD) issued model rules for a new global minimum tax framework (Pillar Two), and various governments around the world, have issued or are in the process of issuing legislation on this. This framework has not yet been substantively enacted. The Company is in the process of assessing the full impact of this framework.
∙ Narrow scope amendments to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements, Practice statement 2 and IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. The amendments aim to improve accounting policy disclosures and to help users of the financial statements to distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023
(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)
4. Investment in joint venture
Kamoa Holding Limited ("Kamoa Holding"), a joint venture between the Company and Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin"), holds a direct 80% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex ("Kamoa-Kakula"). The Company holds an effective 39.6% interest in the project through its 49.5% shareholding in Kamoa Holding. Zijin holds 49.5% of Kamoa Holding while the remaining 1% share interest is held by privately-owned Crystal River Global Limited ("Crystal River") (see Note 9).
The costs associated with mine development at Kamoa-Kakula's Kansoko and Kakula sites were capitalized as property, plant and equipment in Kamoa Copper SA (a subsidiary of Kamoa Holding).
Kamoa-Kakula was deemed to have reached commercial production on July 1, 2021, after achieving a milling rate in excess of 80% of design capacity and recoveries in excess of 70% for a continuous period of seven days. 301,336 tonnes of copper in concentrate was produced during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (nine months ended September 30, 2022: 240,736), and 103,947 tonnes were produced during the three months ended September 30, 2023 (three months ended September 30, 2022: 97,820).
On March 21, 2014, a financing agreement was entered into between Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC SARL (a subsidiary of Kamoa Holding) and La Société Nationale d'Électricité SARL ("SNEL"), relating to the first- stage upgrade of two existing hydroelectric power plants in the DRC to feed up to 113 MW into the national power supply grid and for the supply of electricity to the Kamoa-Kakula Project. All six new turbines at the Mwadingusha hydropower plant were synchronized to the national electrical grid in August 2021, with each generating unit producing approximately 13 megawatts (MW) of power, for a combined output of approximately 78 MW. In August 2021, Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC SARL ("Ivanhoe Mines Energy") signed an extension of the existing financing agreement with SNEL to upgrade turbine 5 at the Inga II hydropower complex. Turbine 5 is expected to produce 178 MW of renewable hydropower, providing the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex and the planned, associated smelter with sustainable electricity for future expansions.
Under the agreements, Ivanhoe Mines Energy agreed to provide a loan relating to the power upgrade. The total loan advanced as at September 30, 2023 amounts to $295.6 million (December 31, 2022: $252.5 million) comprising of a principal amount of $246.7 million (December 31, 2022: $219.3 million) and interest of $48.9 million (December 31, 2022: $33.2 million) and is included in the net assets of the joint venture under the heading "Long-term loan receivable".
The term for repayment of the principal amount, accrued interest and future costs is estimated to be 25 years, beginning after the expiry of a two-year grace period from the signing date of the agreement. The actual repayment period will ultimately depend on the amount actually financed and on the amounts deducted from electricity bills based on a fixed percentage of 40% of the actual bill as per the loan repayment terms. Interest is earned at a rate of USD 6-month LIBOR plus 3%. Following the cessation of publication of LIBOR rates in June 2023, interest has been calculated with reference to the last publicly available LIBOR rate while the transition to a SOFR interest rate is being finalized (see Note 36). The Kamoa-Kakula Project has a priority electricity right by which SNEL commits to make available as per an agreed power requirements schedule, sufficient energy from its grid to meet the energy needs of the project. The table below summarizes the Long-term loan receivable:
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
$'000
$'000
Opening balance
252,523
197,122
Increase in loan
42,761
53,079
Interest
15,628
12,497
Repayments
(15,316)
(10,175)
295,596
252,523
