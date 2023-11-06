Condensed consolidated interim financial statements of

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

September 30, 2023

Table of contents

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position as at September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

2,421,585

Investment in joint venture

4

2,047,040

Property, plant and equipment

5

954,172

630,295

Mineral properties

6

264,995

264,995

Deferred tax asset

7

223,966

208,356

Investments

10

85,479

9,652

Loans receivable

8

45,574

92,475

Promissory note receivable

9

26,790

26,756

Other receivables

13

21,567

15,141

Right-of-use asset

11

6,775

7,540

Other assets

5,839

4,372

Total non-current assets

4,056,742

3,306,622

Current assets

303,308

Cash and cash equivalents

12

597,451

Prepaid expenses

14

45,604

28,466

Other receivables

13

29,695

15,742

Consumable stores

855

1,011

Current tax assets

278

364

Loans receivable

8

-

19,629

Total current assets

379,740

662,663

Total assets

4,436,482

3,969,285

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

2,371,740

Share capital

21

2,347,105

Share option reserve

21

141,791

141,541

Foreign currency translation reserve

22

(84,596)

(63,830)

Accumulated profit

800,990

509,801

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

3,229,925

2,934,617

Non-controlling interests

23

(109,599)

(93,486)

Total equity

3,120,326

2,841,131

Non-current liabilities

484,946

Convertible notes - host liability

15

462,290

Deferred revenue

16

307,176

310,725

Convertible notes - embedded derivative liability

15

266,600

221,300

Borrowings

17

56,445

40,823

Lease liability

11

10,903

10,761

Cash-settledshare-based payment liability

18

10,080

9,023

Deferred tax liability

7

2,337

1,775

Rehabilitation provision

1,878

1,093

Advances payable

19

1,840

3,123

Total non-current liabilities

1,142,205

1,060,913

Current liabilities

83,316

Borrowings

17

-

Trade and other payables

20

81,749

61,637

Convertible notes - host liability

15

6,616

3,033

Cash-settledshare-based payment liability

18

1,844

2,025

Lease liability

11

426

546

Total current liabilities

173,951

67,241

Total liabilities

1,316,156

1,128,154

Total equity and liabilities

4,436,482

3,969,285

(Signed) Peter Meredith

Peter Meredith, Director

(Signed) Martie Janse van Rensburg

Martie Janse van Rensburg, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Operating income (expenses)

Share of profit from joint venture net of tax

4

69,829

34,057

225,554

170,856

Share-based payments

24

(6,732)

(7,381)

(21,554)

(19,407)

Exploration and project evaluation expenditure

(6,264)

(4,312)

(14,020)

(30,025)

Salaries and benefits

(2,688)

(1,965)

(7,757)

(7,250)

Travel costs

(1,889)

(2,115)

(5,637)

(5,740)

Other expenditure

(1,862)

(2,282)

(6,093)

(6,411)

Legal fees

(1,772)

(748)

(3,671)

(1,419)

Foreign exchange loss

(1,159)

(1,671)

(3,981)

(2,359)

Professional fees

(471)

(417)

(1,747)

(1,214)

Reversal of VAT write-off

-

(99)

-

4,852

Profit from operating activities

46,992

13,067

161,094

101,883

Finance income

26

56,671

46,720

176,453

116,821

Gain (loss) on fair valuation of embedded derivative liability

15

12,218

(27,700)

(45,300)

89,500

Other income

27

933

644

8,691

1,599

Finance costs

25

(8,752)

(10,223)

(24,756)

(27,627)

Loss on fair valuation of financial asset

(1,647)

(2,873)

(2,754)

(2,457)

Profit before income taxes

106,415

19,635

273,428

279,719

Income tax (expense) recovery

Current tax

(105)

(20)

(346)

119

Deferred tax

1,212

4,252

4,103

117,089

1,107

4,232

3,757

117,208

Profit for the period

107,522

23,867

277,185

396,927

Profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

112,510

26,344

291,189

368,980

Non-controlling interests

(4,988)

(2,477)

(14,004)

27,947

107,522

23,867

277,185

396,927

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit:

Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations, net of tax

(3,091)

(23,957)

(22,875)

(13,504)

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

(3,091)

(23,957)

(22,875)

(13,504)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

104,431

(90)

254,310

383,423

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

109,681

4,588

270,423

356,464

Non-controlling interests

23

(5,250)

(4,678)

(16,113)

26,959

104,431

(90)

254,310

383,423

Basic profit per share

28

0.09

0.02

0.24

0.30

Diluted profit per share

28

0.08

0.02

0.24

0.23

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Foreign

Share capital

currency

Equity

Non-

Number

Share option

translation

Accumulated

attributable

controlling

of shares

Amount

reserve

reserve

profit

to owners

interests

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at January 1, 2022

1,209,665,401

2,316,293

141,099

(62,508)

98,937

2,493,821

(116,824)

2,376,997

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

368,980

368,980

27,947

396,927

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(12,516)

-

(12,516)

(988)

(13,504)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

-

-

-

(12,516)

368,980

356,464

26,959

383,423

Transactions with owners

Share-based payments charged to operations

(Note 24)

-

-

18,808

-

-

18,808

-

18,808

Share unit awards vested (Note 21(c))

2,713,091

18,620

(18,620)

-

-

-

-

-

Options exercised (Note 21(b))

1,596,852

6,618

(1,735)

-

-

4,883

-

4,883

Balance at September 30, 2022

1,213,975,344

2,341,531

139,552

(75,024)

467,917

2,873,976

(89,865)

2,784,111

Balance at January 1, 2023

1,216,754,579

2,347,105

141,541

(63,830)

509,801

2,934,617

(93,486)

2,841,131

Net profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

291,189

291,189

(14,004)

277,185

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(20,766)

-

(20,766)

(2,109)

(22,875)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

-

-

-

(20,766)

291,189

270,423

(16,113)

254,310

Transactions with owners

Share-based payments charged to operations

(Note 24)

-

-

19,289

-

-

19,289

-

19,289

Share unit awards vested (Note 21(c))

2,381,755

17,323

(17,323)

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred share units settled (Note 21(d))

106,579

980

-

-

-

980

-

980

Options exercised (Note 21(b))

1,320,787

6,332

(1,716)

-

-

4,616

-

4,616

Balance at September 30, 2023

1,220,563,700

2,371,740

141,791

(84,596)

800,990

3,229,925

(109,599)

3,120,326

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Notes

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

106,415

273,428

Profit before income taxes

19,635

279,719

Items not involving cash

(69,829)

(225,554)

Share of profit from joint venture net of tax

4

(34,057)

(170,856)

Finance income

26

(56,671)

(46,720)

(176,453)

(116,821)

(Gain) loss on fair valuation of embedded derivative

(12,218)

45,300

liability

15

27,700

(89,500)

Other taxes

-

-

(2)

(2)

Finance costs

25

8,752

10,223

24,756

27,627

Share-based payments

24

6,732

7,381

21,554

19,407

Loss in fair valuation of financial asset

1,647

2,873

2,754

2,457

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

986

1,806

4,211

2,558

Depreciation

635

381

1,579

4,919

Transfer from other assets to working capital items

246

584

555

938

Depreciation on right-of-use asset

69

60

210

474

Loss (profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

2

4

(2,757)

8

Gain on acquisition of investment

-

-

(1,936)

-

Reversal of expected credit loss provision

-

-

(1,201)

-

(13,234)

(10,130)

(33,556)

(39,072)

Interest received

26

4,475

3,648

17,753

6,948

Change in working capital items

31

3,746

(1,801)

(17,249)

(23,652)

Income taxes paid

(26)

(10)

(284)

(13)

Interest paid

(64)

(34)

(183)

(91)

Deferred share units settled in cash

(408)

-

(408)

-

Proceeds from streaming transaction (net of transaction

-

-

costs)

223,959

223,959

Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities

(5,511)

215,632

(33,927)

168,079

Cash flows from investing activities

(139,033)

(337,146)

Property, plant and equipment acquired

(47,510)

(80,950)

Other assets acquired

(893)

(563)

(2,093)

(1,234)

Cash paid on behalf of joint venturer

9

(8)

(8)

(34)

(29)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

8

5

4,866

77

Investment in listed shares

10(ii)

-

-

-

(13,329)

Net cash used in investing activities

(139,926)

(48,076)

(334,407)

(95,465)

Cash flows from financing activities

40,000

80,000

Proceeds from loan facility

17

-

-

Proceeds from aircraft financing facility

17

18,181

-

18,181

-

Options exercised

1,082

1,702

4,616

4,883

Partial repayment of interest on advances payable to

(1,493)

(1,493)

Gécamines

-

-

Partial repayment of aircraft financing facility

(498)

-

(498)

-

Principal portion of lease liability repaid

(144)

(258)

(333)

(1,079)

Settlement of coupon interest on convertible bonds

15

-

-

(7,188)

(7,188)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

57,128

1,444

93,285

(3,384)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(1,270)

(12,799)

(19,094)

(14,059)

Net cash (outflow) inflow

(89,579)

156,201

(294,143)

55,171

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

392,887

507,146

597,451

608,176

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

303,308

663,347

303,308

663,347

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)

  1. Basis of presentation and going concern assumption
    Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining, development and exploration company incorporated in Canada which, together with its subsidiaries and joint venture, is focused on the mining, development and exploration of minerals and precious metals from its property interests located primarily in Africa.
    The registered and records office of the Company is located at Suite 606-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3E1. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol IVN. The shares of the Company are also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States of America under the symbol IVPAF.
    The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information and footnotes required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for complete financial statements for year-end reporting purposes. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, are not necessarily indicative of future results.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments and share-based payments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. The financial statements are also prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business.
    The Company has an accumulated profit of $801.0 million at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: $509.8 million). As at September 30, 2023, the Company's total assets exceeds its total liabilities by $3,120.3 million (December 31, 2022: $2,841.1 million) and current assets exceeds current liabilities by $205.8 million (December 31, 2022: $595.4 million).
  2. Significant accounting policies
    The significant accounting policies used in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been consistently applied to all periods presented, unless otherwise stated, and are as follows:
    1. Statement of compliance
      The accounting policies applied by the Company in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Company in its most recent annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 except for the application of new and revised accounting standards mentioned in Note 3.
      These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)

2. Significant accounting policies (continued)

  1. Significant accounting estimates and judgments
    The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IAS 34 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates can, by definition, only approximate the actual results. Estimates are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.
    Significant accounting judgments are accounting policies that have been identified as being complex or involving subjective judgments or assessments.
    Significant accounting estimates and judgments include, amongst other things, the recoverability of assets, the determination of the functional currency, technical feasibility and commercial viability of projects, the classification of Kamoa Holding Limited as a joint venture, the determination of inputs into lease accounting, the valuation of the embedded derivative liability associated with the convertible notes, deferred revenue, deferred tax, provisions for tax claims, the provisionally-priced revenue, remeasurement of contract receivables and bill-and-hold arrangements of the Kamoa Holding Limited joint venture.
  2. Future accounting changes
    The following new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not effective during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company has not yet adopted these new and amended standards.
    • Amendment to IFRS 16 - Leases on sale and leaseback. These amendments include requirements for sale and leaseback transactions in IFRS 16 to explain how an entity accounts for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. Sale and leaseback transactions where some or all the lease payments are variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are most likely to be impacted. (i)
      The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
    • Amendment to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier finance. These amendments require disclosures to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The disclosure requirements are the IASB's response to investors' concerns that some companies' supplier finance arrangements are not sufficiently visible, hindering investors' analysis. (i)
      The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
    • Amendment to IAS 1 - Non-current liabilities with covenants. These amendments clarify how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability. The amendments also aim to improve information an entity provides related to liabilities subject to these conditions. (i)
      The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)

  1. Significant accounting policies (continued)
    1. Future accounting changes (continued)
      • Amendment to IAS 21 - Lack of Exchangeability. An entity is impacted by the amendments when it has a transaction or an operation in a foreign currency that is not exchangeable into another currency at a measurement date for a specified purpose. A currency is exchangeable when there is an ability to obtain the other currency (with a normal administrative delay), and the transaction would take place through a market or exchange mechanism that creates enforceable rights and obligations. (ii)
        The Company has considered the amendment and assessed that it will have no material impact on adoption.
        1. Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024
        2. Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2025
  3. Application of new and revised standards
    The following standards became effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. The Company adopted these standards in the current period and they did not have a material impact on its condensed consolidated interim financial statements unless specifically mentioned below.
    Amendment to IAS 1 - Presentation of financial statements. The amendments clarify how to classify debt and other liabilities as current or non-current. Another amendment requires companies to disclose their material accounting policy information rather than their significant accounting policies, with additional guidance added to the Standard to explain how an entity can identify material accounting policy information with examples of when accounting policy information is likely to be material.
    Amendments to IAS 12 - Income Taxes: Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction. The amendments require companies to recognize deferred tax on transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences.
    Amendments to IAS 12 - Income Taxes: In December 2021, the Organization for Economic Co- operation and Development (OECD) issued model rules for a new global minimum tax framework (Pillar Two), and various governments around the world, have issued or are in the process of issuing legislation on this. This framework has not yet been substantively enacted. The Company is in the process of assessing the full impact of this framework.
    Narrow scope amendments to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements, Practice statement 2 and IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. The amendments aim to improve accounting policy disclosures and to help users of the financial statements to distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements September 30, 2023

(Stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited)

4. Investment in joint venture

Kamoa Holding Limited ("Kamoa Holding"), a joint venture between the Company and Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin"), holds a direct 80% interest in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex ("Kamoa-Kakula"). The Company holds an effective 39.6% interest in the project through its 49.5% shareholding in Kamoa Holding. Zijin holds 49.5% of Kamoa Holding while the remaining 1% share interest is held by privately-owned Crystal River Global Limited ("Crystal River") (see Note 9).

The costs associated with mine development at Kamoa-Kakula's Kansoko and Kakula sites were capitalized as property, plant and equipment in Kamoa Copper SA (a subsidiary of Kamoa Holding).

Kamoa-Kakula was deemed to have reached commercial production on July 1, 2021, after achieving a milling rate in excess of 80% of design capacity and recoveries in excess of 70% for a continuous period of seven days. 301,336 tonnes of copper in concentrate was produced during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (nine months ended September 30, 2022: 240,736), and 103,947 tonnes were produced during the three months ended September 30, 2023 (three months ended September 30, 2022: 97,820).

On March 21, 2014, a financing agreement was entered into between Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC SARL (a subsidiary of Kamoa Holding) and La Société Nationale d'Électricité SARL ("SNEL"), relating to the first- stage upgrade of two existing hydroelectric power plants in the DRC to feed up to 113 MW into the national power supply grid and for the supply of electricity to the Kamoa-Kakula Project. All six new turbines at the Mwadingusha hydropower plant were synchronized to the national electrical grid in August 2021, with each generating unit producing approximately 13 megawatts (MW) of power, for a combined output of approximately 78 MW. In August 2021, Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC SARL ("Ivanhoe Mines Energy") signed an extension of the existing financing agreement with SNEL to upgrade turbine 5 at the Inga II hydropower complex. Turbine 5 is expected to produce 178 MW of renewable hydropower, providing the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex and the planned, associated smelter with sustainable electricity for future expansions.

Under the agreements, Ivanhoe Mines Energy agreed to provide a loan relating to the power upgrade. The total loan advanced as at September 30, 2023 amounts to $295.6 million (December 31, 2022: $252.5 million) comprising of a principal amount of $246.7 million (December 31, 2022: $219.3 million) and interest of $48.9 million (December 31, 2022: $33.2 million) and is included in the net assets of the joint venture under the heading "Long-term loan receivable".

The term for repayment of the principal amount, accrued interest and future costs is estimated to be 25 years, beginning after the expiry of a two-year grace period from the signing date of the agreement. The actual repayment period will ultimately depend on the amount actually financed and on the amounts deducted from electricity bills based on a fixed percentage of 40% of the actual bill as per the loan repayment terms. Interest is earned at a rate of USD 6-month LIBOR plus 3%. Following the cessation of publication of LIBOR rates in June 2023, interest has been calculated with reference to the last publicly available LIBOR rate while the transition to a SOFR interest rate is being finalized (see Note 36). The Kamoa-Kakula Project has a priority electricity right by which SNEL commits to make available as per an agreed power requirements schedule, sufficient energy from its grid to meet the energy needs of the project. The table below summarizes the Long-term loan receivable:

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

$'000

$'000

Opening balance

252,523

197,122

Increase in loan

42,761

53,079

Interest

15,628

12,497

Repayments

(15,316)

(10,175)

295,596

252,523

