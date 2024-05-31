Report on Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains For the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2023

1 About this report Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe Mines", "Ivanhoe", or the "Company") has prepared this Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Report (the "Report") in accordance with Section 11 of Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the "Act") for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. This is a single report made under Section 11(2)(a) of the Act on behalf of Ivanhoe Mines, which includes information related to its associated material projects over which it exercises Control as defined in Section 10(1) of the Act. Ivanhoe's material projects over which it exercises Control, contained in this report are as follows: Material Existing under Ownership Activity projects the laws of Ivanplats The Republic of 64% A multi-generational Proprietary South Africa Platreef palladium-rhodium- Limited (also nickel-platinum-copper-gold known as Project which is still in the Platreef construction. Project) Commencement of production is planned for 2025. Kipushi The Democratic 68% A historic zinc-copper Corporation Republic of the germanium- silver-lead (also known Congo mine which is in the as the process of being Kipushi refurbished with anticipated Project) production commencing in 2024. In addition, for this report, the Company has elected to include information on its third material project, which it operates as a joint venture. Material Existing under Ownership Activity projects the laws of Kamoa The Democratic Joint venture Began producing copper Copper SA Republic of the in which concentrate in (also known Congo Ivanhoe holds May 2021 and has since as the an effective undergone multiple phases Kamoa- 39.6% of expansion. The ongoing Kakula Phase 3 expansion will Copper further increase copper Complex, or production at Kamoa- Kamoa- Kakula, which is already Kakula) one of the largest copper complexes in the world.

2 This Report describes the steps taken by Ivanhoe Mines to assess and address Ivanhoe's risks with respect to forced labour and child labour (Modern Slavery Risks). In this Report, unless otherwise stated, references to "Ivanhoe Mines", "Ivanhoe", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" and similar expressions include the Sites. Monetary amounts in this Report are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated. About our business Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company with its head office located in Vancouver, British Columbia (TSX: IVN) and principal properties located in Southern Africa. The Company currently three material assets, which have been included in the scope of this report ("Sites"), namely: The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex (or "Kamoa-Kakula"), a large, high- grade, stratiform copper deposit, was discovered by the Company beyond the previously known western limit of the Central African Copperbelt, in Lualaba Province, DRC. Kamoa-Kakula began commercial production of copper concentrate in July 2021. Kamoa-Kakula is currently undergoing its third phase of expansion, and is among the world's five largest copper mines, as well as being the lowest carbon-intensive major copper mine.

high-grade palladium, nickel, platinum, rhodium, copper and gold deposit on the northern limb of the Bushveld Complex, in Limpopo, South Africa. The Platreef Project is a tier-one, multi- generational asset, which is currently undergoing construction, with the Phase 1 concentrator expected to commence cold commissioning in 2024, with first production in 2025. The Kipushi Project, a past-producing,ultra-high-grade, underground, zinc- copper-germanium-silver-lead mine in the Central African Copperbelt, in Haut-Katanga Province, DRC. The Kipushi Project is under construction and ahead of schedule for first production in 2024. The Company conducts its operations through Control of its material projects, as well as through a joint venture at Kamoa-Kakula. The following diagram depicts the corporate structure of the Company as of December 31, 2023:

3 Figure 1 Company structure. As of December 31, 2023, Ivanhoe Mines had approximately 1,090 employees, almost all of whom were employed on a permanent basis. Five of its employees were based in the head office in Vancouver, Canada. The remaining employees work at the Company's corporate offices in Johannesburg, London and Beijing, as well as at the Company's projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa. In addition, as at December 31, 2023, the Company's Kamoa-Kakula joint venture had approximately 4,809 employees. Approximately, 26% of the Company's workforce is unionized and an additional 29%, while not unionized, are covered by a collective bargaining agreement (including through its subsidiaries and excluding employees of the Kamoa-Kakula joint venture). Approximately, 95% of Kamoa-Kakula's workforce is unionized. Governance Ivanhoe Mines' stewardship and governance is the responsibility of our Board of Directors ("the Board"), who fulfils its mandate either directly or through delegation to its five committees at regularly scheduled meetings, or as required. Each committee of the Board oversees risks within their functional area. The Sustainability Committee is primarily responsible for establishing and overseeing our sustainability and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") risks and opportunities, practices, policies, performance and disclosures across a number of areas such as human rights (including Modern Slavery Risks), health, safety and well-being, responsible sourcing, climate governance, and local economic development.

4 The Company's President chairs the executive committee and bears the ultimate management responsibility for ESG risk management, together with the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Special Projects. Sustainability is regarded as a cross-functional discipline and the Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Special Projects is also responsible for convening and coordinating employees in other corporate functions or business units (legal, supply chain, human resources ("HR"), communications etc.) to support programs or activities that reinforce Ivanhoe's focus on ESG matters, inclusive of risk management. We have a dedicated corporate sustainability team, headed by the Vice President, Sustainability, which interfaces with the project sites and oversees operational implementation of the Company's sustainability imperatives and requirements. Overview of Our Supply Chain The majority of the Company's procurement activities occur through a procurement function/department at each Site. Each Site is required to abide by the applicable in-country regulatory framework as well as the Company's Responsible Sourcing Policy which is aligned to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct and the Act. We have also developed a Responsible Sourcing Standard for implementation in 2024. Our Sites each procure a wide range of goods and services to support their key project phase activities including construction, mining, processing and transportation. A small portion of our procurement activities are also attended to by various departments at the Company's various corporate offices. These activities mainly include information technology and administrative-linked procurement, as well as the procurement of services from an array of specialist consultants. The Procurement Department at each Site is responsible for procurement governance, with oversight from the Sites' Managing Director or General Manager, as well as the Commercial Finance Managers. In general, procurement is done by way of the Company's standard form contractual agreements, inclusive of the organization's general terms and conditions. After the Act was passed in May 2023, the Company enlisted an external consultant to assist in reviewing and revising the Group Responsible Sourcing Policy to comply with the Act. As part of this undertaking, a Responsible Sourcing Standard and Code of Conduct was also developed and presented to relevant stakeholders within the Sites' Procurement and HR Departments. Together with the external consultant, the Company is developing a Responsible Sourcing Toolkit which will be embedded into the existing supplier portals (for more stringent supplier registration requirements) throughout 2024 and 2025. Due to the jurisdictions within which we operate, the Company recognises the importance of supporting local enterprises and suppliers by creating opportunities

5 across the value chain. The majority of the Company's supply chain activities take place in the DRC and South Africa. When measured by value, the Company's total procurement expenditure was $3.0 billion (on a 100% project basis) for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, with 66% attributed to the DRC, 21% to South Africa and the remainder to other African and global activities. Much of this expenditure was generated through the Company's support of local businesses and service providers. About our policies and due diligence processes Through the Company's policies, standards and procedures, we commit to upholding our responsibility to respect human rights, as guided by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights ("UNGPs"), implementing measures to contribute towards responsible environmental stewardship at all of our projects, and implementing appropriate governance measures to operate responsibly and avoid involvement with bribery and corruption. In our contracts, we require that our business partners and suppliers within our supply chain agree to comply with the Ivanhoe Mines Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, as well as with specific terms and conditions inclusive of relevant standards and policies. The Company follows good international environmental, social, and governance practices in our sourcing and contracting of products and services, and when managing our relationship with business partners in our supply chain. As part of this, Ivanhoe acknowledges its role in the management of risks related to human rights and environmental violations, and governance-related infringements in our supply chain. Together, the following policies form a framework of standards required of our Board of Directors, officers, employees, contractors and suppliers to ensure human rights are respected, and to identify and appropriately address Modern Slavery Risks in our operations and supply chains: Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Companion Booklet ("the Code") - describes our commitment to a culture of honesty, integrity, accountability and respect for our communities and provides guidelines, principles and policies for everyone to comply with. The Code applies to directors, officers, employees, consultants, contractors and advisors of the Company and its subsidiaries and covers issues ranging from compliance with laws, rules and regulations, conflicts of interest, corporate opportunities, confidentiality and Company assets, to insider trading, improper payments, fair dealing, health and safety, compliance with environmental laws, corporate disclosure and Company records, among other things. As a company subject to Canadian securities laws and the

6 policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Ivanhoe is also required to establish whistleblower procedures relating to auditing and accounting matters which are also addressed in the Code. Corporate Citizenship, Statement of Values and Responsibilities Policy - sets out the Company's commitment to conducting its operations and activities in accordance with its core principles. This policy reflects the obligations and partnerships that naturally accompany the various permissions that we receive to operate in countries and communities with divergent degrees of economic development. It establishes the Company's commitments with respect to responsible exploration and mining by being a good global corporate citizen through its support for human rights, social justice and sound environmental management. The policy reiterates the Company's commitment to fostering honesty, integrity and accountability throughout our business activities.

Human Rights Policy - promotes respect for human rights and the conduct expected from all personnel and partners in order to realize this commitment. This policy is designed to ensure proper understanding, and effective use and integration of the Company's human rights related management systems within the context of corporate- and site-level policies, international standards and Ivanhoe's culture of responsible and accountable corporate citizenship. Through our commitment to the UNGPs, the Company aims to ensure that these principles are integrated throughout the policies and processes which are designed to identify, assess and mitigate human rights risks across our Sites and value chain. Through ongoing monitoring, reporting, and transparent dialogue with stakeholders, the Company commits to ensuring a responsible and ethical business environment and seek partnerships with entities that share our commitment.

7 when they submit or deal with grievances. The Company commits to resolve problems or where a member of staff feels that they have been unfairly or unreasonably treated and to provide members of staff with a reasonable and prompt opportunity to obtain redress of any grievance. Victimization Policy - reinforces the Company's commitment to deal decisively and strongly with all incidents of workplace bullying, abuse and victimisation.

Comparing proposals at operations;

Submission of company legislative forms on an electronic supplier portal; and

Utilising our detailed verification records from prior years. Our due diligence approach is risk-based, with greater scrutiny for suppliers who appear to pose a potential risk. Contracting Arrangements Child and Forced Labour Policies have been developed and implemented at Kamoa- Kakula and the Platreef Project. Development of the corporate level policy, as well as the policy for the Kipushi Project, is currently underway. This policy is also applicable to our suppliers and contractors, and our human resource procedures ensure the prevention of employment of minors. We have reviewed our supplier registration processes to screen for potential human rights risks, and our contractual provisions require that our suppliers abide by the Code, as well as other policies and procedures, providing the Company with the right to terminate the agreement in the event of a breach. In 2024, through our ongoing work in respect of responsible sourcing, we intend to further review our contractual agreements and standard terms and conditions to include forced labour and child labour practices warranties.