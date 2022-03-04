Log in
    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC

03/04/2022
Kipushi, Democratic Republic of Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study) for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with an estimated 11.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 35.3% zinc.

The Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study was independently prepared on a 100%-project basis by OreWin Pty. Ltd., MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., SRK Consulting (Pty) Ltd. and METC Engineering.

The technical report titled "Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study Technical Report" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115684


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 304 M - -
Net income 2021 40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 81,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 679 M 11 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 38,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends IVANHOE MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9,80 $
Average target price 11,01 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martie Cloete President
David van Heerden Vice President-Finance, Treasury & Tax
Robert Martin Friedland Executive Co-Chairman
Yu Feng Sun Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Pierre Joubert Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IVANHOE MINES LTD.20.35%11 679
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.63%185 368
RIO TINTO PLC25.29%136 733
GLENCORE PLC27.08%83 791
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.57%64 214
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.58%43 418