IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
Ivanhoe Mines Invites You to Take a Virtual Site Tour of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project

09/14/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is pleased to announce that the high-resolution site tour video, showcasing the talented team that is rapidly constructing the tier-one Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is now available for viewing.

The link to the high-resolution version of the Kamoa-Kakula site tour video is: https://player.vimeo.com/video/457336163?quality=1080p

"The site tour video allows everyone to meet members of the team that is building the ultra-high-grade Kakula Mine − soon to become the world's next great copper mine - as well as members of the outstanding exploration team that is looking for the next Kakula," said Mr. Friedland, Ivanhoe Mines' Executive Co-Chairman. "The video highlights the project's intense focus on producing the world's 'greenest' copper; its priority on local employment and women's leadership positions; and its emphasis on uplifting local communities through improved health and education, and sustainable farming initiatives − creating an unique opportunity for Ivanhoe to significantly differentiate itself within the mining industry."

"We also are confident that the video will help dispel many of the myths about the DRC, most of which are perpetuated by people who have never set foot in the country," Mr. Friedland concluded.

Translation of the video is underway and will soon be available in French and Mandarin.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula discoveries in the DRC and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectricity and will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834
Media Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63739


© Newsfilecorp 2020
