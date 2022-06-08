Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
10.62 CAD   -1.03%
07:02aIVANHOE MINES : Kamoa Copper achieves record monthly copper production of 29,800 tonnes
PU
06/07Ivanhoe Mines Maintained at Outperform by BMO as Kamoa-Kakula Copper Output Sets Monthly Record
MT
06/06Ivanhoe Mines Announces That the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo Has Set A New Monthly Production Record
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ivanhoe Mines : Kamoa Copper achieves record monthly copper production of 29,800 tonnes

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
June 6, 2022

Kamoa Copper achieves record monthly copper production of

29,800 tonnes

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2 concentrator ramps up to steady state

ahead of schedule

Kamoa Copper milled record 660,000 tonnes of ore in May, for a

run rate of 8 million tonnes per year

Phase 3 box cut nears completion at the Kamoa 1 and

Kamoa 2 mines

Long-lead time items secured for Inga II hydroelectric upgrade;

construction to commence in July

KOLWEZI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun are pleased to announce today that the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo has set a new monthly production record in May, with 29,800 tonnes of copper in concentrate produced.

Kamoa Copper's record monthly production was achieved despite planned interruptions during the month. These planned interruptions involved scheduled maintenance for two days on the Phase 1 plant, including relining of the primary ball mill; and the successful commissioning of the third Larox filter press from Metso Outotec of Espoo, Finland, on May 9, which allows Kamoa Copper to leverage the enhanced ore throughput rates at the front-end of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 plants.

Kamoa-Kakula milled 660,000 tonnes of ore during the month at an average feed grade of 5.5% copper, currently positioning the Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrator plants at a combined annualized processing rate of approximately 8 million tonnes. Average feed grades are expected to trend toward long-term projections as Phase 2 establishes steady-state design capacity. Over the last seven months, the Phase 1, 3.8-million-tonne-per-annum concentrator plant has consistently exceeded design ore throughput by approximately 10% to 15%.

2

The Kamoa-Kakula Phase 2, 3.8 million-tonne-per-annum concentrator plant successfully declared commercial production on April 7, 2022. First ore was introduced into the Phase 2 milling circuit on March 21, 2022, and first copper concentrate was produced approximately four months ahead of the originally announced development schedule. The Phase 2 plant now is consistently operating at comparable throughputs and recoveries to the Phase 1 plant.

Kamoa Copper management anticipates that the accelerated ramp-up of the Phase 2 concentrator plant will enable Kamoa-Kakula to deliver in the upper end of its 2022 copper production guidance of 290,000 to 340,000 tonnes.

The existing Phase 1 and 2 concentrators also will be de-bottlenecked and are expected to be operating at a combined throughput of 9.2 million tonnes of ore per year by the second quarter of 2023, which will increase Kamoa-Kakula's annual copper production to more than 450,000 tonnes. This production rate will rank Kamoa Copper as the world's fourth-largestcopper producer.

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and Phase 2 plants milled a record 660,000 tonnes of ore in May for an annualized run rate of approximately 8 million tonnes per year.

Watch a June video highlighting Kamoa-Kakula's operations and phased expansion: https://vimeo.com/717343101/2c3ff0216f

3

"Kamoa-Kakula continues to be an industry-leading example of responsible, world- scale development delivered on budget, and ahead of schedule, a unique accomplishment for major mining projects," Mr. Friedland said. "The Kamoa Copper management team has smashed another milestone with the rapid ramp-up of the Phase 2 plant. We expect the lessons learned to serve us well as we continue to expand Kamoa-Kakula into one of the world's largest copper mining complexes, while providing exceptional returns for our shareholders.

"Together with our joint-venture partner, Zijin Mining, and alongside the Congolese nation, we have resolved to fast-track expansions at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex to meet a rising world-wide demand for responsibly-produced copper metal. Kamoa Copper's accomplishments also demonstrate the great potential and strategic importance of the Democratic Republic of Congo as we electrify the world economy, which will require an historic quantity of copper and many other vital metals. Kamoa Copper is proof that the country's vast mineral and hydropower potential can be realized to provide long-lasting economic and social benefits for the Congolese people."

Figure 1: Monthly Kakula cumulative copper production - total production of approximately 220,000 tonnes copper from May 2021 to May 31, 2022.

4

Excavation for expanded concentrate thickener capacity; part of the ongoing de- bottlenecking program that will increase Kamoa-Kakula's total throughput to approximately 9.2 million tonnes of ore per annum by Q2 2023.

Kamoa Copper well on track to reach upper end of 2022 copper production guidance with record performance in May

The successful early commissioning and accelerated ramp-up of the Phase 2 concentrator plant positions Kamoa-Kakula to deliver the upper-end of its 2022 production guidance, with approximately 112,570 tonnes of copper in concentrate produced year to date, and 218,433 tonnes of copper in concentrate produced from May 2021 through May 31, 2022.

In May, Kamoa-Kakula's record monthly production of 29,800 tonnes of copper in concentrate produced was achieved despite planned interruptions during the month. These planned interruptions involved scheduled maintenance for two days on the Phase 1 plant, including relining of the primary ball mill; and the successful commissioning of the third Larox filter press from Metso Outotec of Espoo, Finland, on May 9, which allows Kamoa Copper to leverage the enhanced ore throughput rates at the front-end of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 plants.

5

The monthly throughput rate of 660,000 tonnes of ore positions Kamoa Copper at a current annualized processing rate of approximately eight million tonnes per annum, or approximately 9% above nameplate capacity for the Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrator plants.

The Phase 1, steady-state-design copper recovery is approximately 86%, depending on ore feed grade. Phase 2 recovery continues to trend upward, and currently averages approximately 83%.

Kamoa Copper anticipates the upward trend in production to continue over the near- term, as Phase 2 drives a production increase to an expected rate of more than 400,000 tonnes copper per year.

  1. de-bottleneckingprogram is underway at Kamoa-Kakula to expand the design processing capacity of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrators by 21%, to a combined
    9.2 million tonnes of ore per year. Copper production from Kamoa Copper's first two phases is on track to exceed 450,000 tonnes per year by the second quarter of 2023.

Bovic Kilambe, Drill Rig Supervisor; Sun Mingyang, Welder; and Polite Mnyokemi, Instrument Technician, underground at Kakula South near the southwest pumping station and water dam.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
