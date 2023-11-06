INTRODUCTION This management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe", "Ivanhoe Mines" or the "Company"), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34) and the audited consolidated financial statements of Ivanhoe for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All dollar figures stated herein are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. References to "C$" mean Canadian dollars and references to "R" mean South African Rands. The effective date of this MD&A is November 4, 2023. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Certain statements contained in the MD&A are forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. See "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". This MD&A includes references to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, normalized profit, and "Cash costs (C1) per pound" which are non- GAAP financial performance measures. For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used in this MD&A, and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section of this MD&A starting on page 45. The non-GAAP financial performance measures set out in this MD&A are intended to provide additional information to investors and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Record quarterly production of 103,947 tonnes of copper in concentrate was achieved at the Kamoa- Kakula Copper Complex ("Kamoa-Kakula") for Q3 2023, compared to 103,786 tonnes in Q2 2023 and 97,820 tonnes in Q3 2022.

("Kamoa-Kakula") for Q3 2023, compared to 103,786 tonnes in Q2 2023 and 97,820 tonnes in Q3 2022. Kamoa-Kakula sold 96,509 tonnes of payable copper during Q3 2023, recognizing revenue of $695 million, an operating profit of $373 million and quarterly EBITDA of $423 million.

sold 96,509 tonnes of payable copper during Q3 2023, recognizing revenue of $695 million, an operating profit of $373 million and quarterly EBITDA of $423 million. Kamoa-Kakula's cost of sales per pound (lb.) of payable copper sold was $1.34/lb. for Q3 2023 compared with $1.24 and $1.05 in Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively. Cash costs (C1) per pound of payable copper produced in Q3 2023 totaled $1.46/lb., compared to $1.41/lb. and $1.43/lb. in Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.

cost of sales per pound (lb.) of payable copper sold was $1.34/lb. for Q3 2023 compared with $1.24 and $1.05 in Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively. Cash costs (C1) per pound of payable copper produced in Q3 2023 totaled $1.46/lb., compared to $1.41/lb. and $1.43/lb. in Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively. Copper in concentrate held in inventory at Kamoa-Kakula at quarter end increased to more than 3,000 tonnes. In addition, approximately 48,000 dry metric tonnes of concentrate were sent for tolling at the local smelter in Q3, with copper in work in progress at the end of the quarter exceeding 7,000 tonnes. Excess inventory is expected to be sold in the fourth quarter.

Kamoa-Kakula at quarter end increased to more than 3,000 tonnes. In addition, approximately 48,000 dry metric tonnes of concentrate were sent for tolling at the local smelter in Q3, with copper in work in progress at the end of the quarter exceeding 7,000 tonnes. Excess inventory is expected to be sold in the fourth quarter. Ivanhoe Mines recorded a profit of $108 million for Q3 2023, which includes a $12 million non-cash gain on the $575 million convertible bond fair valuation, compared with a profit of $87 million for Q2 2023. The profit in the quarter includes Ivanhoe Mines' share of profit and finance income from the Kamoa-Kakula joint venture of $121 million for Q3 2023.

non-cash gain on the $575 million convertible bond fair valuation, compared with a profit of $87 million for Q2 2023. The profit in the quarter includes Ivanhoe Mines' share of profit and finance income from the Kamoa-Kakula joint venture of $121 million for Q3 2023. Ivanhoe Mines Adjusted EBITDA was $152 million for Q3 2023, compared with $85 million for the same period in 2022, and $172 million for Q2 2023, which includes an attributable share of EBITDA from Kamoa-Kakula.

Kamoa-Kakula. Since entering Phase 1 commercial production on July 1, 2021, the Kamoa-Kakula joint venture has generated $2.14 billion of net cash from operating activities, which has funded both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions to date. 2

Ivanhoe Mines has a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $303 million on hand as at September 30, 2023. The Company expects Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and Phase 2 cash flow, together with additional local financing facilities that are advancing well, to be sufficient to fund the Phase 3 expansion capital cost requirements at current copper prices.

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and Phase 2 cash flow, together with additional local financing facilities that are advancing well, to be sufficient to fund the Phase 3 expansion capital cost requirements at current copper prices. Kamoa-Kakula's full-year cash cost (C1) guidance is unchanged at $1.40 - $1.50 per pound and full- year production guidance also maintained at 390,000 to 430,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate. Photo: DRC President, His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, alongside Ivanhoe Mines' President Marna Cloete, cuts the ribbon to mark the formal opening of the newly constructed Kamoa Centre of Excellence in October 2023. Following the opening ceremony, the President met with the inaugural class, which was enrolled in September. 3

KAMOA-KAKULA COPPER COMPLEX The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex is approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the town of Kolwezi and about 270 kilometres west of Lubumbashi in the DRC Copperbelt. Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 concentrator began producing copper in May 2021 and achieved commercial production on July 1, 2021. The Phase 2 concentrator, which doubled nameplate production capacity, was commissioned in April 2022. Kamoa- Kakula is independently ranked by international mining consultant Wood Mackenzie to become the world's third-largest copper mining operation in 2027, following the completion of the ongoing Phase 3 expansion. Kamoa-Kakula's employee workforce is currently 97% Congolese. The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex is operated as the Kamoa Holding joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining. Ivanhoe sold a 49.5% share interest in Kamoa Holding Limited (Kamoa Holding) to Zijin Mining and a 1% share interest in Kamoa Holding to privately owned Crystal River in December 2015. Kamoa Holding holds an 80% interest in the project. Ivanhoe and Zijin Mining each hold an indirect 39.6% interest in Kamoa-Kakula, Crystal River holds an indirect 0.8% interest, and the DRC government holds a direct 20% interest. Kamoa-Kakula summary of operating and financial data Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Ore tonnes milled (000's tonnes) 2,236 2,244 1,930 2,006 2,082 Copper ore grade processed (%) 5.37%(2) 5.21% 5.42% 5.40% 5.60% Copper recovery (%) 87.2% 87.2% 87.1% 86.1% 85.9% Copper in concentrate produced (tonnes) 103,947 103,786 93,603 92,761 97,820 Payable copper sold (tonnes) 96,509 101,526 86,777 92,208 93,812 Cost of sales per pound ($ per lb.) 1.34 1.24 1.25 1.08 1.05 Cash cost (C1) ($ per lb.) 1.46 1.41 1.42 1.42 1.43 Realized copper price ($ per lb.) 3.84 3.79 4.04 3.54 3.50 Sales revenue before remeasurement ($'000) 681,821 729,924 659,529 619,997 570,504 Remeasurement of contract receivables ($'000) 13,014 (27,542) 29,594 53,473 (110,031) Sales revenue after remeasurement ($'000) 694,835 702,382 689,123 673,470 460,473 EBITDA ($'000)(1) 423,211 456,628 457,311 452,089 251,086 EBITDA margin (% of sales revenue) 61% 65% 66% 67% 55% All figures in the above tables are on a 100%-project basis. Metal reported in concentrate is before refining losses or deductions associated with smelter terms. This MD&A includes "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", normalized profit and "Cash costs (C1)" which are non-GAAP financial performance measures. For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used herein and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section of this MD&A starting on page 45. Unrealized foreign exchange losses have been excluded from EBITDA in the current and prior periods presented, as the Company believes that including the unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses does not give a valuable indication of the mine's ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund its working capital needs, service debt obligations, fund capital expenditures and distribute cash to its shareholders. Previously disclosed as 5.55% on October 4, 2023 but amended following metallurgical reconciliation. 4

C1 cash cost per pound of payable copper produced can be further broken down as follows: Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Mining ($ per lb.) 0.41 0.39 0.41 0.40 0.41 Processing ($ per lb.) 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.16 0.12 Logistics charges (delivered to China) ($ per lb.) 0.46 0.45 0.46 0.50 0.56 Treatment, refining and smelter charges ($ per lb.) 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.23 0.21 General and administrative expenditure ($ per lb.) 0.14 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 C1 cash cost per pound of payable copper produced ($ per lb.) 1.46 1.41 1.42 1.42 1.43 C1 cash costs are prepared on a basis consistent with the industry standard definitions by Wood Mackenzie cost guidelines but are not measures recognized under IFRS. In calculating the C1 cash cost, the costs are measured on the same basis as the Company's share of profit from the Kamoa Holding joint venture that is contained in the financial statements. C1 cash costs are used by management to evaluate operating performance and include all direct mining, processing, and general and administrative costs. Smelter charges and freight deductions on sales to the final port of destination, which are recognized as a component of sales revenues, are added to C1 cash cost to arrive at an approximate cost of delivered, finished metal. C1 cash costs exclude royalties, production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. All figures are on a 100% project basis and metal reported in concentrate is before refining losses or deductions associated with smelter terms. Photo: Construction of Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 concentrator project now is 56% complete and now ahead of schedule for completion now expected in Q3 2024, including installation of the flotation cells (front) and ball mills (rear). 5

Kamoa-Kakula produced a record 103,947 tonnes of copper in Q3 2023 Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and 2 concentrators have consistently operated at a steady-state throughput rate of 9.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) following the ahead-of-schedule completion of the debottlenecking program during the first quarter of 2023 and have regularly surpassed this throughput rate during the second and third quarter. The $50-million Phase 1 and 2 concentrator debottlenecking program was completed on budget and ahead of schedule in late February 2023, increasing production capacity up to 450,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate per annum. The Kamoa-Kakula Phase 1 and Phase 2 concentrators continued to perform strongly in the third quarter, breaking several records including the quarterly production of 103,947 tonnes of copper in concentrate. Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and 2 concentrators milled a record 2.24 million tonnes of ore during the third quarter at an average feed grade of 5.37% copper. This included high-grade,run-of-mine ore from the Kakula Mine, supplemented with ore from the surface stockpiles to achieve throughput in excess of original design capacity. Copper recoveries for the quarter averaged 87.2%. While the ongoing expansion of underground infrastructure at the Kakula mine continues, ore is drawn down as required from surface stockpiles to maximize copper production. Kamoa-Kakula'syear-to-date production is 301,336 tonnes of copper in concentrate, which includes the ramp-up following the completion of the debottlenecking program in February 2023. The 2023 annual production guidance for Kamoa-Kakula is maintained at between 390,000 to 430,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate. For July, Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1 and 2 concentrators milled 0.6 million tonnes of ore at an average feed grade of 5.8% copper and recoveries of 88.0%, producing 35,636 tonnes, just short of a monthly record. The quarterly production record at Kamoa-Kakula was achieved despite continued intermittent grid instability. Since late Q4 2022, Kamoa Copper has been working alongside DRC's state-owned power company, La Société Nationale d'Electricité (SNEL), to identify the causes of instability across the southern DRC's grid infrastructure to assist with delivering long-lasting solutions. Kamoa Copper has identified a series of upgrades and has outlined a project plan to deliver the improvements. Mobilization of resources is underway, with vendor selection and equipment procurement having commenced. Concurrently, Kamoa Copper's engineering team are working towards insulating Kamoa-Kakula from future instability by expanding on-site backup generation capacity, as well as sourcing additional power imported from the Zambian grid, with negotiations nearing completion for initial provision of 30 MW. Over the next 12-18 months, on-sitebackup-power generation capacity will increase via a phased rollout. The current installed on-sitebackup-power generation capacity is approximately 48 megawatts (MW). Delivery of a further 30 MW in backup generation capacity, sufficient to power Kamoa-Kakula's entire Phase 1 and 2 operations in the event of grid disruptions, will commence later this year and be fully commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. Over 130 MW of further backup generation capacity has been ordered and is expected to be installed in 2024, in time for the completion of the Phase 3 concentrator and smelter that are currently under construction. Discussions are advancing to secure up to 100 MW of additional power via the Zambian grid interconnector. Draw-down of surface ore stockpiles at Kakula continues as required. While the ongoing expansion of underground infrastructure at the Kakula mine takes place, ore will be drawn as required from the stockpile to maximize copper production. 6

Kamoa-Kakula's high- and medium-grade ore surface stockpiles totaled approximately 4.1 million tonnes at an estimated grade of 3.6% copper as of the end of September 2023 and contained more than 144,000 tonnes of copper. The operation mined 2.2 million tonnes of ore grading 5.6% copper in Q3 2023, which was comprised of 2.0 million tonnes grading 5.4% copper from the Kakula mine, including 1 million tonnes grading 7.1% copper from the mine's high-grade centre. Photo: The 2023 Kipaji group kicked off their "High Flyer Management Development Program" in late October. Kamoa's Kipaji program offers courses that focus on leadership. Construction of the Phase 3 concentrator plant and associated infrastructure advancing ahead of schedule Kamoa-Kakula's ongoing Phase 3 concentrator expansion now is expected to be commissioned in Q3 2024 and includes a new 5-Mtpa plant at Kamoa, which is approximately 10 kilometres north of the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators. The process design of the Phase 3 concentrator is very similar to that of the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators, but 30% larger. The front end of the concentrator (stockpile, crushing and screening) is being built to a capacity of 10 Mtpa, double the required capacity for Phase 3, in anticipation of the future Phase 4 expansion. This follows the same construction approach as Phase 1 and Phase 2. The bulk of the equipment is the same or similar to that installed in the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators, resulting in a commonality of spare parts, while also leveraging prior operational and maintenance experience. Following the commissioning of Phase 3, Kamoa-Kakula will have a total design processing capacity of 14.2 Mtpa. The completion of Phase 3 is expected to increase annualized copper production to an average of approximately 620,000 tonnes per year over the next ten years, which will position Kamoa Copper as the world's third-largest copper mining complex in 2027, and the largest copper mine on the African continent. See Figure 1. 7

Figure 1: World's projected top 10 copper mines in 2027, by key metrics. Note: Kamoa-Kakula production and grade are based on the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 PFS. The 'Cu Head Grade' for the projects benchmarked by Wood Mackenzie reflects the average reserve grade. Source: Wood Mackenzie, 2023 (based on public disclosure, the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 PFS has not been reviewed by Wood Mackenzie). Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 expansion, consisting of two new underground mines known as Kamoa 1 and Kamoa 2 and a new 5-Mtpa concentrator plant, is well on track for first production in the fourth quarter of 2024. Construction of the twin declines to the Kamoa 1 and Kamoa 2 underground mines and excavation to access the Phase 3 mining areas is advancing well. The Kamoa 1 and Kamoa 2 mines share a single box cut with a twin service-and-conveyor decline. The main access tunnels (drives) between the Kamoa 1 and Kansoko declines for the Phase 3 development now are connected (holed) in the centre of the deposit, a major achievement and milestone for the project team and the underground mining crews as it opens the mine's footprint for ventilation and marks entry into higher-grade ore from both sides of the deposit. 8

Photo: Construction crews lift the first shell section of the secondary ball mill into place at Kamoa- Kakula's Phase 3 concentrator site. Photo: Construction of the concentrate thickener is progressing well at Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 3 concentrator site. The process design of the Phase 3 concentrator is very similar to that of the Phase 1 and 2 concentrators, but 30% larger. 9