    IVN   CA46579R1047

IVANHOE MINES LTD.

(IVN)
03/22 03:20:11 pm
11.8 CAD   -4.99%
02:56pIVANHOE MINES : QP Consent 5
PU
02:56pIVANHOE MINES : QP Consent 4
PU
02:56pIVANHOE MINES : QP Consent 3
PU
Ivanhoe Mines : QP Consent 4

03/04/2022 | 02:56pm EST
Michael Robertson

Principal Consultant

The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd

CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON

TO: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe")

I, Michael Robertson, am an author of the technical report titled: "Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study", with an effective date of 14 February 2022 (the "Technical Report").

I hereby consent to the public filing of the Technical Report, and to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in Ivanhoe's press release dated 14 February 2022 (the "Disclosure Document").

I confirm that I have read the Disclosure Document and that the Disclosure Document fairly and accurately represents the information contained in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated 04 March 2022.

/s/ Michael Robertson

___________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Michael Robertson

Principal Consultant

The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
