Ivanhoe Mines : QP Consent 4

Michael Robertson
Principal Consultant
The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd
CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON
TO: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe")
I, Michael Robertson, am an author of the technical report titled: "Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study", with an effective date of 14 February 2022 (the "Technical Report").
I hereby consent to the public filing of the Technical Report, and to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in Ivanhoe's press release dated 14 February 2022 (the "Disclosure Document").
I confirm that I have read the Disclosure Document and that the Disclosure Document fairly and accurately represents the information contained in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.
Dated 04 March 2022.
/s/ Michael Robertson
___________________________
Signature of Qualified Person
Michael Robertson
Principal Consultant
The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd
Disclaimer
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 19:55:05 UTC.