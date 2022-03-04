Ivanhoe Mines : QP Consent 4

Michael Robertson

Principal Consultant

The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd

CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON

TO: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe")

I, Michael Robertson, am an author of the technical report titled: "Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study", with an effective date of 14 February 2022 (the "Technical Report").

I hereby consent to the public filing of the Technical Report, and to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in Ivanhoe's press release dated 14 February 2022 (the "Disclosure Document").

I confirm that I have read the Disclosure Document and that the Disclosure Document fairly and accurately represents the information contained in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated 04 March 2022.

/s/ Michael Robertson

___________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Michael Robertson

Principal Consultant

The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd