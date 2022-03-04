Ivanhoe Mines : QP Consent 5
SRK House
265 Oxford Road
Illovo 2196
P O Box 55291
Northlands 2116
South Africa
T: +27 (0) 11 441 1111
F: +27 (0) 11 880 8086
E: johannesburg@srk.co.za
www.srk.co.za
William Joughin
Corporate Consultant (Rock Engineering)
SRK Consulting (South Africa) Pty Ltd
CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON
TO: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe")
I, William Joughin, am an author of the technical report entitled: "Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study", with an effective date of 14 February 2022 (the "Technical Report").
I hereby consent to the public filing of the Technical Report, and to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in Ivanhoe's press release dated 14 February 2022 (the "Disclosure Document").
I confirm that I have read the Disclosure Document and that the Disclosure Document fairly and accurately represents the information contained in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.
Dated 4 March 2022.
________________________
William Joughin
Corporate Consultant (Rock Engineering) SRK Consulting
SRK Consulting (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
Reg No 1995.012890.07
Disclaimer
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 19:55:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
